En we bijten er maar meteen de kop af:The new prime minister is making a Commons statement, after holding his first Cabinet meeting.Speaking to MPs, Boris Johnson said his government would throw itself into Brexit negotiations with energy.He said other arrangements for the Northern Ireland backstop were "perfectly compatible with the Belfast Agreement to which we are, of course, steadfastly committed".He said Michael Gove would make plans for a no-deal Brexit a "top priority".He also assured EU citizens they would have "absolute certainty" of their right to live in the UK.On Thursday, he addressed his cabinet for the first time as prime minister.