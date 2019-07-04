FuelCell Energy « Terug naar discussie overzicht

fuelcellenergy.com:



Delivering clean innovative solutions for the global supply, recovery and storage of energy



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a global leader in delivering clean, efficient and affordable fuel cell solutions configured for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. We provide comprehensive turn-key solutions for our customers that include everything from the design and installation of a project to the long-term operation and maintenance of the fuel cell system.



Groet Henk

