FuelCell Energy « Terug naar discussie overzicht

fuelcellenergy.com:
Delivering clean innovative solutions for the global supply, recovery and storage of energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a global leader in delivering clean, efficient and affordable fuel cell solutions configured for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. We provide comprehensive turn-key solutions for our customers that include everything from the design and installation of a project to the long-term operation and maintenance of the fuel cell system.
Groet Henk
FuelCell Energy
|
Koers
|
0,721
|
|
Verschil
|
+0,17
(+31,07%)
|Laag
|
0,000
|
|
Volume
|
214.677
|Hoog
|
0,000
|
|Gem. Volume
|
24.748.704
|
03-jul-19 19:00