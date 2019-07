Cybergun « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Euronext:



Cybergun is the world leader in designing and distributing replica dummy weapons for video game aficionados, sport or outdoor shooting, and collectors. La actividad del grupo se organiza en torno a 2 familias de productos:



replica weapons: 1/1-scale replica which shoots 6-mm plastic balls. At the end of March 2018, Cybergun had 25 exclusive worldwide or European licenses (primarily Smith & Wesson, Famas, Desert Eagle, Colt, Taurus, Uzi, Mossberg, Tanfoglio, Schmeisser, Thompson, Sig Sauer, Kalashnikov, DPMS Blaser and Beretta);



accessories and consumables : goggles, targets, plastic pellets, gas reloads, etc.



The products are manufactured by subcontractors.Products are mainly marketed through wholesalers and specialty stores (gunsmiths, hunting and fishing stores, toy and video game stores), and also through large distribution chains.Export accounts for 54% of net sales.



