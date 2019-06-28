AMG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

AMG juli 2019 - wie gaan winnen: longs of shorts
AMG Engineering, based in Hanau, Germany, is the worldwide market leader in vacuum metallurgy, the technology leader in vacuum heat treatment, and a key supplier of vacuum heat treatment services worldwide.
AMG Engineering designs, engineers and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems. The core competency of the business unit is to supply technologically-advanced vacuum furnace systems to the automotive, aerospace, energy (including solar and nuclear), superalloys and specialty steel industries. Examples of metallurgy furnace systems produced by AMG Engineering include vacuum induction melting and vacuum remelting, powder production systems, solar silicon melting & crystallization, precision casting, turbine blade coating and vacuum heat treatment systems.
AMG Engineering´s heat treatment centers offer heat treatment services on a long-term tolling basis using furnace und process technology developed by AMG Engineering. This enables customers to minimize start-up costs and equipment investment while keeping their manufacturing operations updated with the latest developments and technology. AMG Engineering operates facilities on this basis in Germany, the United States, and Mexico.
AMG Engineering operates under the ALD Vacuum Technologies brand name.
Uiteindelijk altijd de longs, tenzij de tent failliet gaat lijkt me.
En failliet ga je niet snel als je zeer gunstig voor 30 jaar kan lenen.
Vandaag gaan de shorters weer lekker zweten.. hopelijk gaan we snel door de 30 vandaag
Heinz zocht ook nog 700k stuks? Heerlijk zo`n short squeeze.
En straks worden die us shorters nog wakker en zal er weer een paar procent bij komen.
Het gaat boven verwachting qua koersstijging ,het begint er steeds beter uit te zien .
Koers
|
28,140
|
|
Verschil
|
+0,84
(+3,08%)
|Laag
|
27,800
|
|
Volume
|
117.041
|Hoog
|
28,480
|
|Gem. Volume
|
510.054
|
01-jul-19 09:24