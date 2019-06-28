Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  AMG  /  AMG juli 2019 - wie gaan winnen: longs of shorts

AMG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

AMG juli 2019 - wie gaan winnen: longs of shorts

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
10 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
DeZwarteRidder 28 jun 2019 om 09:52
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 01 jul 2019
Aantal posts:
46.614
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3386
Gegeven: 2588
AMG Engineering, based in Hanau, Germany, is the worldwide market leader in vacuum metallurgy, the technology leader in vacuum heat treatment, and a key supplier of vacuum heat treatment services worldwide.

AMG Engineering designs, engineers and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems. The core competency of the business unit is to supply technologically-advanced vacuum furnace systems to the automotive, aerospace, energy (including solar and nuclear), superalloys and specialty steel industries. Examples of metallurgy furnace systems produced by AMG Engineering include vacuum induction melting and vacuum remelting, powder production systems, solar silicon melting & crystallization, precision casting, turbine blade coating and vacuum heat treatment systems.

AMG Engineering´s heat treatment centers offer heat treatment services on a long-term tolling basis using furnace und process technology developed by AMG Engineering. This enables customers to minimize start-up costs and equipment investment while keeping their manufacturing operations updated with the latest developments and technology. AMG Engineering operates facilities on this basis in Germany, the United States, and Mexico.

AMG Engineering operates under the ALD Vacuum Technologies brand name.
Jonge_belegger 30 jun 2019 om 22:06
0
Lid sinds: 10 nov 2017
Laatste bezoek: 01 jul 2019
Aantal posts:
1.850
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 264
Gegeven: 94
Morgen €28,00 slechten?
Eduard de Wit 30 jun 2019 om 22:12
0
Lid sinds: 30 mei 2015
Laatste bezoek: 01 jul 2019
Aantal posts:
272
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 16
Gegeven: 14
Uiteindelijk altijd de longs, tenzij de tent failliet gaat lijkt me.
holenbeer 1 jul 2019 om 08:28
0
Lid sinds: 13 okt 2010
Laatste bezoek: 01 jul 2019
Aantal posts:
4.843
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1038
Gegeven: 468
En failliet ga je niet snel als je zeer gunstig voor 30 jaar kan lenen.
tmaster 1 jul 2019 om 08:36
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 01 jul 2019
Aantal posts:
4.151
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 281
Gegeven: 160
Vandaag gaan de shorters weer lekker zweten.. hopelijk gaan we snel door de 30 vandaag
RP91 1 jul 2019 om 09:01
0
Lid sinds: 18 jan 2018
Laatste bezoek: 01 jul 2019
Aantal posts:
321
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 51
Gegeven: 36
Longs!
Tom3 1 jul 2019 om 09:09
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 01 jul 2019
Aantal posts:
6.768
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 879
Gegeven: 366
Heinz zocht ook nog 700k stuks? Heerlijk zo`n short squeeze.
tmaster 1 jul 2019 om 09:15
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 01 jul 2019
Aantal posts:
4.151
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 281
Gegeven: 160
En straks worden die us shorters nog wakker en zal er weer een paar procent bij komen.
G 60. 1 jul 2019 om 09:27
0
Lid sinds: 03 mrt 2012
Laatste bezoek: 01 jul 2019
Aantal posts:
1.104
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 55
Gegeven: 1076
Het gaat boven verwachting qua koersstijging ,het begint er steeds beter uit te zien .
De Zalm 1 jul 2019 om 09:44
0
Lid sinds: 22 mrt 2016
Laatste bezoek: 01 jul 2019
Aantal posts:
372
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 17
Gegeven: 1
?
10 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Advanced Metallurgical Group Meer »

Koers 28,140   Verschil +0,84 (+3,08%)
Laag 27,800   Volume 117.041
Hoog 28,480   Gem. Volume 510.054
01-jul-19 09:24
label premium

AMG masseert Q2 voor

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium

AMG Nieuws

27 jun AMG prijst obligaties
17 jun 'Vanadiumprijs drukt vooruitzich...
11 jun 'AMG-splitsing kan positief uitp... 5
11 jun AMG onderzoekt beursgang Technol...
21 mei 'Nieuwe fabriek AMG belangrijke ... 2
21 mei AMG gaat nieuwe fabriek in Ohio ... 3
15 mei Berenberg plakt buy-advies op AMG
02 mei ING haalt AMG van favorietenlijst 11
01 mei 'Moeilijke marktomstandigheden b... 10
01 mei AMG verlaagt winstverwachting 22

Gerelateerde Video's

AMG spuit omhoog 03 mrt 15:37
Arend Jan Kamp over AMG 17 aug 16:42
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX