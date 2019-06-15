Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

RON is one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world.

High-throughput



High throughput is achieved by improving the TPS in TRON, which has surpassed Bitcoin and Ethereum, to a daily-use practical degree.

High-scalability



Applications are given a wider variety of ways to be deployed in TRON because of its scalability and highly effective smart contract. It can support enormous numbers of users.

High-availability



More reliable network structure, user asset, intrinsic value and a higher degree of decentralization consensus come with an improved rewards distribution mechanism