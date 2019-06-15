Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

TRON, de Chinese Ethereum van Justin Sun
RON is one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world.
High-throughput
High throughput is achieved by improving the TPS in TRON, which has surpassed Bitcoin and Ethereum, to a daily-use practical degree.
High-scalability
Applications are given a wider variety of ways to be deployed in TRON because of its scalability and highly effective smart contract. It can support enormous numbers of users.
High-availability
More reliable network structure, user asset, intrinsic value and a higher degree of decentralization consensus come with an improved rewards distribution mechanism
Opvallend is dat de TRON dit jaar nauwelijks gestegen is terwijl de market cap wel enorm stijgt.
Dit duidt op overproductie van munten.
