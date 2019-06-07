Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

quote:

Osho schreef op 7 jun 2019 om 21:55:

Kritisch geluid omtrent het aandeelhere’s a large missing gap of information between what Loop knows about its process and what Loop’s shareholder base knows. Not only are investors not told what the gross margins would be based on the company’s analysis of the process, there is also no way for investors to deduce whether there’s value. That information asymmetry is a problem.Certainly some people might find somewhere in Loop’s SEC filings where they believe the company communicated the actual value proposition of the process, maybe after making some logical assumptions or ‘reading between the lines’, but that’s not really the point. If there’s truly a value proposition, meaning that if the outputs of Loop’s depolymerization process are worth more than the inputs, then Loop should be clearly and continuously broadcasting that value to shareholders and potential investors, not hiding it. The value proposition shouldn’t be ambiguous to anyone and nobody should have to read between the lines to assume value. Loop’s silence and ambiguity about their process’s value after this many years is a bright red flag which is likely tantamount to Loop broadcasting that their process, and by extension the company, is fundamentally worthless.In the style of putting the cart before the horse or possibly ‘fake it before you make it’, Loop has previously announced deals with high profile companies such as PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Gatorade and others. The press releases seemed to give the impression that sales were at hand. However since only a pilot plant has been built which hasn’t been put into commercial use, the announced deals were at best lining up interest. None of the press releases disclose that Loop hasn’t built a manufacturing facility nor that the pilot plant won’t be used to fulfill any orders. Any new potential investor reading those press releases would likely be unaware of Loop’s current status as a pre-commercial, pre-revenue company. After all, most companies announcing supply deals already have product ready to ship so Loop should have made it clear in their press releases that the company was an outlier in that it hadn’t yet built a commercial facility to produce the plastic contemplated by the supply agreements.