Aan alle Belgen de volgende vraag :



- WERD er roerende voorheffing afgehouden op de uitgekeerde kapitaalsvermindering door uw broker/bank/... ?



Waarom deze vraag ? Omdat ik mij totaal geneukt voel door mijn broker.

TOM TOM zegt :



10. Do shareholder in Belgium need to pay dividend withholding tax?

We have provided a document to the Belgian custodians with our conclusion that there should

not be withholding tax. This document was prepared after a careful assessment and also

supported by advice obtained from an external tax advisor. However, it is the decision of the

Belgian custodians whether or not to deduct withholding tax. TomTom cannot be held

responsible if the Belgian custodians do withhold tax.



Mijn broker BOLERO houdt toch roerende voorheffing 30% af.



Graag wil van andere Belgen weten wat bij hen werd gedaan door hun broker/bank.



Met dank,