Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Nog geen draad gestart van dit opmerkelijke bedrijf dat een zeer succesvolle IPO had afgelopen vrijdag (+163%), dus bij deze. M.i. de moeite waard deze te volgen.
Veggie Burger Mania Hits Corporate America After Beyond Meat IPO.
finance.yahoo.com/news/veggie-burger-...
Beyond Meat Inc. just got its first sell-side bull after its splashy IPO last week.
The stock, up an eye-popping 199 percent since its trading debut last week, was rated a new outperform at Bernstein, and analyst Alexia Howard sees even more upside, albeit much smaller than its recent gains. Her price target of $81 implies an 8 percent appreciation from the stock’s Monday close at $74.79.
“Recent and planned expansions in production capacity look set to facilitate rapid sales growth in 2019 and beyond,” Howard wrote, estimating that if the alternative meat category follows the same growth path as plant-based beverages, the total addressable market could reach about $40.5 billion in the U.S. over the next decade.
Beyond Meat Could Be Valued at Up to $1.2 Billion in IPO
Beyond Meat Inc. plant-based sausages.hotographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
The stock, which had the strongest first day of trading for an IPO since at least 2008, added another 2 percent in pre-market trading Tuesday as of 6:50 a.m.
www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-...
Beyond Meat Bulls Are Undaunted as Bears Pile On After Surge
Bloomberg
Tatiana Darie
BloombergMay 14, 2019
(Bloomberg) -- It’s becoming difficult to tell who’s more enthusiastic about faux meat on Wall Street: bulls or bears.
Beyond Meat Inc., the veggie burger maker that has more than tripled since its May 1 debut, rose for a second day on Tuesday, putting it on track for a record-high close. The shares have surged as investors bet that the meat-substitute business is poised for breakout growth, setting suppliers apart from traditional food companies.
At the same time, bearish bets have been piling up fast. About 44% of Beyond Meat shares available for trading are sold short. That puts it among the top 20 most-shorted U.S. companies, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.
From the bulls’ point of view, the excitement around the company is about the perennial hunt for growth, said Thomas George, a former portfolio manager at TD Asset Management Inc. who’s now president of Grizzle, a Toronto-based research firm that covers cannabis, crypto-currencies among others.
“Buy-side managers need to augment their portfolio to introduce significant portions of growth,” he said in a phone interview. With Beyond Meat, “we’re talking about something that is just truly in its infancy. This is a 16 to 18 bagger plus opportunity,” he said.
The alternative meat industry could be worth in excess of $34 billion by 2030, and a 40% annual growth rate over the next decade in America is more than achievable, George wrote in a note last week. “You’ve got Snoop Dogg, you’ve got Kyrie Irving, you’ve got some of the largest, most millennial facing superstars behind this,” George said. “Who’s going to care" about Tyson Foods?
George’s estimates are similar to those from Bernstein’s Alexia Howard, one of the two analysts covering the stock, who projects a $40.5 billion addressable market over the next decade. She holds a $81 price target on shares.
Fund managers are among those sounding the alarm on the stock’s soaring valuation. Harrington Alpha Fund founder Bruce Cox is on the bears’ side. He disclosed a short position in Beyond Meat last week. Smead Capital Management warned about its lofty price tag in a letter to investors on Tuesday.
While it “may be interesting,” Beyond Meat’s market value was 9.3 times bigger than Amazon’s on its first day of trading, Tony Scherrer wrote in a note. He underscored the fact that the company is losing money, faces a lot of well-heeled competitors and relies on a single supplier for 79% of the input to its products with no fixed contracts for any co-manufacturers.
“As investors, it’s enough to want a little animal fat in your common stock portfolio,” Scherrer wrote.
To contact the reporter on this story: Tatiana Darie in New York at tdarie1@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net, Richard Richtmyer, Rita Nazareth
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.
Gaat (weer) hard vandaag.
Concurrent en voormalig investeerder Tyson:
Tyson's Alternative Meats Can Become `Billion-Dollar Brand'
Bloomberg
Deena Shanker, Lydia Mulvany and Isis Almeida
,Bloomberg•May 15, 2019
(Bloomberg) -- While Tyson Foods Inc. is the biggest U.S. meat processor, its up-and-coming meatless protein product may steal the show.
The offering is set to debut this summer and could be a “billion-dollar brand,” Chief Executive Officer Noel White said at a conference in New York Wednesday. The company hasn’t said what form it will take, be it burger, sausage or meatball -- or all of the above.
Tyson sold its stake in Beyond Meat Inc. just before the latter’s stunning initial public offering earlier this month. Chief Financial Officer Stewart Glendinning touted Tyson’s resources, its transportation network, test kitchens, science labs and sales team. The company doesn’t even need to put new capital in to make a veggie burger that competes with the likes of Beyond Meat.
“The demand for protein is growing in the world, and certainly plant offers another opportunity for consumers to enjoy a protein-rich meal,” Glendinning said in an interview at the conference. “The kind of customers that will be the buyers of these products are already huge customers of the company, so we really believe we will be successful in the alternative protein space.”
Tyson has registered several trademarks recently that reference plant-based meat products including Raised & Rooted, Pact and Outsmart Compromise.
(Updates with CFO quote in fourth paragraph.)
--With assistance from Leslie Patton, Mario Parker and Millie Munshi.
To contact the reporters on this story: Deena Shanker in New York at dshanker@bloomberg.net;Lydia Mulvany in Chicago at lmulvany2@bloomberg.net;Isis Almeida in Chicago at ialmeida3@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Attwood at jattwood3@bloomberg.net, Millie Munshi
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.
Weet iemand toevallig wanneer ze met cijfers komen?
moneymaker_BX schreef op 17 mei 2019 om 17:41:
Weet iemand toevallig wanneer ze met cijfers komen?
Nog steeds te lui om iets zelf uit te zoeken ? Het valt steeds meer op dat je je totaal niet verdiept in de aandelen waarin je belegt en een ander moet je maar weer uitleggen hoe het zit.
DeHardeWerker schreef op 17 mei 2019 om 17:45:
[...]
Nog steeds te lui om iets zelf uit te zoeken ? Het valt steeds meer op dat je je totaal niet verdiept in de aandelen waarin je belegt en een ander moet je maar weer uitleggen hoe het zit.
Ga je kruiswoordpuzzel oplossen man ...je loopt mij(man) dag in dag uit achterna dat voelt heel heel eng want nogmaals ik ben hetero heb een mooie vriendin en zelfs die begint zich te ergeren aan je dus nogmaals reageer niet meer op me en volg me niet meer......
moneymaker_BX schreef op 18 mei 2019 om 11:03:
[...]
Ga je kruiswoordpuzzel oplossen man ...je loopt mij(man) dag in dag uit achterna dat voelt heel heel eng want nogmaals ik ben hetero heb een mooie vriendin en zelfs die begint zich te ergeren aan je dus nogmaals reageer niet meer op me en volg me niet meer......
Wanneer ga jij je gedrag eens aanpassen en doe je wat met de feedback die je op elk forum inmiddels krijgt van heel veel verschillende forum leden.
DeHardeWerker schreef op 18 mei 2019 om 21:04:
[...]
Wanneer ga jij je gedrag eens aanpassen en doe je wat met de feedback die je op elk forum inmiddels krijgt van heel veel verschillende forum leden.
Het hele forum wacht nog op je allereerste GALAPAGOS bijdrage
Maken we het nog mee voor 2025?
Alternative meat market could be worth $140 billion in 10 years, Barclays says
Published: May 25, 2019 8:41 a.m. ET
Analysts cite success of Beyond Meat IPO as sign plant-based meats are gaining in acceptance.
By CIARA LINNANE
CORPORATE NEWS EDITOR
The market for plant-based or lab-made meat could climb to $140 billion in the next 10 years as emerging companies capture a 10% share of the $1.4 trillion meat market, Barclays said Wednesday.
In a new report, Barclays analysts led by Benjamin Theurer said investors and traditional food companies appear intrigued by the burgeoning sector, noting the stunning gains made by Beyond Meat Inc. BYND, -2.96% since its recent initial public offering. Beyond Meat ended its first day of trade a full 160% above its IPO price of $25 and is now about 218% higher.
“Although today we believe that there are inherent barriers to successfully replicating certain animal-based consumer favorites (e.g., T-bone steaks), what has been achieved so far in terms of “meatless” ground beef, sausage and hamburger products has yielded positive initial consumer reaction, which should bode well for the alternative meat sector to grab its fair share of the global meat market,” analysts wrote in the report.
The alternative meat industry has parallels with the electric vehicle industry, which is expected to disrupt the car business. But meat substitutes have the potential to grow even larger given the mainstream appeal of affordable food products and the niche audience that is drawn to electric cars.
See now: Beyond Meat goes public with a bang: 5 things to know about the plant-based meat maker
“With that said, we believe taste and price will ultimately dictate whether or not alternative meat gains widespread acceptance,” the analysts wrote. To achieve that goal, alternative meat companies need to target the demographic segment that drives meat consumption, which is men aged 14 to 70.
As consumers become more aware of the impact on the environment of the meat industry, alternative meats are likely to gain in acceptance and popularity, but there are risks to consider. One is that alternative meat may prove to be less healthy than some are claiming as companies turn to additives to add flavor or if regulators intervene to constrain marketing strategies.
“Alternative meat products can only partially address health & wellness concerns, as they have lower cholesterol levels but higher amounts of sodium,” said the report. “With health & wellness top of mind for consumers, food companies still have plenty to do.”
To really make the sector into a mainstream category will require a joint effort between food companies, restaurants and retailers.
“We believe that a broad marketing strategy educating consumers on the benefits of alternative meat via an “Inconvenient Truth”-style documentary, combined with visually appealing and edgy advertising a la the “Got Milk?” campaign, could be the ingredients that enable alternative meat to become a main course on the menu,” said the report.
Food companies that have demonstrated an interest in the sector include Tyson Foods Inc. TSN, -0.31% Kellogg Co. K, -0.93% Kraft Heinz Co. KHC, -1.08% Conagra Brands Inc. CAG, -0.21% and Nestlé SA NESN, -0.32% and Kerry Group PLC KRZ, -1.24% among others. These companies have either invested in plant-based meat startups or have developed their own.
See: Is a lab-grown hamburger what’s for dinner?
In the restaurant space, Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR, -0.19% has launched tests of Beyond Meat breakfast sausage at Tim Hortons and of Impossible Burgers at Burger King. Impossible Meat, the private company behind the Impossible Burger, was founded in 2011 and is backed by Microsoft MSFT, +0.05% founder Bill Gates, Khosla Ventures and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, among others.
Even Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has got in on the trend with a plan to sell customers a plant-based version of its signature meatballs.
www.marketwatch.com/story/alternative...
Direct naar Forum
Markt vandaag
24 mei
De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn vrijdag met kleine plussen gesloten, na een week met vooral verliezen. ...
2
Indices
|
|AEX
|547,21
|+0,64%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1206
|+0,02%
|
|Germany30^
|12.032,90
|+0,67%
|
|Gold spot
|1.284,52
|+0,08%
|
|LDN100-24h
|7.284,31
|0,00%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|7.637,01
|+0,11%
|
|US30#
|25.609,11
|+0,12%
Stijgers
Dalers