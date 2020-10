Edelmetalen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Thomas Atkins, CEO of mammoth Resources:"Regarding the recent activity in the Mammoth share price, the reason for the trading, as I understand it from an investor’s call as I’d not yet seen this news myself when I noticed the increase in volume and price, was a company (Radius Gold. web.tmxmoney.com/article.php?newsid=7... with a project about 50 km south from ours had a single really great drill intersection they announced on May 1 and their share price jumped 140%. They’re still drilling so there’s the potential for additional news and I believe Investors, looking for other companies with a property in close proximity to theirs noticed Mammoth and it’s Tenoriba property and with Radius having a $34 million market cap and Mammoth’s $1.3 million market cap, Mammoth’s Tenoriba project having its large gold system, drilling, $2 billion market cap partner only 4 months into their new joint venture agreement (Radius has been partnered with Pan American Silver for perhaps almost 2 years now I think, certainly over a year), it’s brought some attention to Mammoth. It’s great free publicity introducing investors to Mammoth and I expect that if they’ve read much about us they will have learned we offer pretty compelling value."