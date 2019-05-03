Edelmetalen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

-
youtu.be/g9gITaZcB2c
ceo.ca/MTH
Thomas Atkins, CEO of mammoth Resources:
"Regarding the recent activity in the Mammoth share price, the reason for the trading, as I understand it from an investor’s call as I’d not yet seen this news myself when I noticed the increase in volume and price, was a company (Radius Gold. web.tmxmoney.com/article.php?newsid=7... with a project about 50 km south from ours had a single really great drill intersection they announced on May 1 and their share price jumped 140%. They’re still drilling so there’s the potential for additional news and I believe Investors, looking for other companies with a property in close proximity to theirs noticed Mammoth and it’s Tenoriba property and with Radius having a $34 million market cap and Mammoth’s $1.3 million market cap, Mammoth’s Tenoriba project having its large gold system, drilling, $2 billion market cap partner only 4 months into their new joint venture agreement (Radius has been partnered with Pan American Silver for perhaps almost 2 years now I think, certainly over a year), it’s brought some attention to Mammoth. It’s great free publicity introducing investors to Mammoth and I expect that if they’ve read much about us they will have learned we offer pretty compelling value."
Een uiteenzetting over de geologische gelijkenis met het Radius'' (high grade) Amalia en Mammoth's Tenoriba project en waarom een groot mijnbouwbedrijf als Centerra investeert in Mammoth:
ceo.ca/mth
We zijn inmiddels anderhalf jaar verder en het lijkt de goede kant op te gaan. CEO Thomas Atkins wil begin volgende jaar beginnen met het drillen van het Tenaroba goud-project. Grote broer Centerra heeft zich geheel teruggetrokken uit Mexico en Mammoth is nu 100% eigenaar.
Voor het drilprogramma is geld nodig en Atkins denkt dat op te gaan halen dmv een PP aan minimaal 15 cents. Dat lijkt me ambitieus aangezien de huidige koers rond de $0,06 noteert. Er is echter al $5M. aan het project gespendeerd en met een market cap van $2-$2.5 vind ik de huidige koers een koopje: ik heb de afgelopen dagen bijgekocht aan $0,055 en $0,06
HTG
www.mammothresources.ca/s/NewsRelease...
