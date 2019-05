TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

"MappingAzure Maps, Microsoft’s ever-expanding suite of geospatial mapping, search, routing, and traffic services, has a new API: Azure Mobility Service. Starting in June, it’ll provide real-time public transit information, including nearby stops, routes, and trip intelligence, along with transit services that drive routing and intelligence services.On the Bing Maps front, the updated Bing Maps software development kit (SDK) contains a new library for building Android and iOS apps and new controls powered by a full-vector 3D map engine. There’s also a new SDK for mixed-reality apps built in Unity that handles 3D terrain data streaming and rendering, including select high-level detail of cities. And lastly, there’s an API — Bing Maps Multi-Itinerary Optimization — designed to help drivers, planners, and dispatchers automate planning while optimizing their fleets, based on drivers’ shift schedules, service time windows, duration, predicted route traffic, and priorities."