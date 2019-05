Axsome Therapeutics « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Axsome's core CNS product candidate portfolio includes four clinical-stage candidates, which we are developing for six different CNS indications. The Axsome Pain and Primary Care business unit (Axsome PPC) houses Axsome's pain and primary care assets and intellectual property which includes three clinical-stage product candidates, which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications.



