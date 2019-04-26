uniQure « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a rare neuromuscular disorder characterised by loss of lower motor neurons and progressive muscle wasting, often leading to early death.
The disorder is caused by a genetic defect in the SMN1 gene, which encodes SMN, a protein widely expressed in all eukaryotic cells (that is, cells with nuclei, including human cells) and necessary for survival of motor neurons. Lower levels of the protein results in loss of function of neuronal cells in the anterior horn of the spinal cord and subsequent system-wide atrophy of skeletal muscles.
Spinal muscular atrophy manifests in various degrees of severity, which all have in common progressive muscle wasting and mobility impairment. Proximal muscles, arm and leg muscles that are closer to the torso and respiratory muscles are affected first. Other body systems may be affected as well, particularly in early-onset forms of the disorder. SMA is the most common genetic cause of infant death.
Spinal muscular atrophy is an inherited disorder and is passed on in an autosomal recessive manner.
$QURE #ASGCT19 APRIL29-MAY2,WASHINGTON,D.C. Therapeutic Rescue of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Mouse Models with AAV9-Exon Specific U1 snRNA
Spinal Muscular Atrophy results from loss-of-function mutations in SMN1 but correcting aberrant splicing of SMN2 offers hope of a cure. However, current splice therapy requires repeated infusions and is expensive. We previously rescued SMA mice by promoting the inclusion of a defective exon in SMN2with germline expression of Exon-Specific U1 snRNAs (ExspeU1). Here we tested viral delivery of SMN2 ExspeU1s encoded by adeno associated virus AAV9. Strikingly the virus increased SMN2exon 7 inclusion and SMN protein levels and rescued the phenotype of mild and severe SMA mice. In the severe mouse, the treatment improved the neuromuscular function and increased the life span from 10 to 219 days. The rescued adult mice had normal neuromuscular junctions and a normal number of spinal cord motor neurons. ExspeU1 expression persisted for one month and was effective at around one five-hundredth of the concentration of the endogenous U1snRNA. RNA-Seq analysis revealed our potential drug rescues aberrant SMA expression and splicing profiles, which are mostly related to DNA damage, cell cycle control and acute phase response. Vastly overexpressing ExspeU1 more than one hundredfold above the therapeutic level in human cells was not toxic and did not significantly alter global gene expression or splicing. These results indicate that AAV-mediated delivery of a modified U1snRNP particle improves defective SMN2 splicing and is a safe and powerful therapeutic option against SMA.
Duurste medicijn ter wereld goedgekeurd: $2.1 mln per dosis
Het Zwitserse farmaconcern Novartis mag het duurste medicijn ter wereld op de markt gaan brengen. Dat middel is een eenmalige gentherapie genaamd Zolgensma en gaat ruim $2.1 mln kosten. Novartis is ook voornemens het medicijn naar Europa te brengen, maar heeft hier nog geen officiële goedkeuring voor gekregen.
Gentherapie is een nieuwe, revolutionaire behandelmethode waarmee erfelijke aandoeningen in principe blijvend zijn te genezen. De eerste middelen zijn sinds kort op de markt en zijn in de regel erg duur. Novartis verdedigt de extreem hoge prijs van het medicijn echter met het argument dat eenmalige behandeling waardevoller is dan dure levenslange behandelingen die honderdduizenden dollars per jaar kunnen kosten.
Zeldzame spierziekte
Zolgensma is een medicijn voor spinale spieratrofie, een zeldzame spierziekte die de grootste genetische doodsoorzaak is bij zuigelingen. Vrijdag keurde Food and Drug Administration (FDA), de Amerikaanse toezichthouder, het medicijn officieel goed voor kinderen onder de twee jaar met deze ziekte. De ziekte kan leiden tot verlamming, ademhalingsproblemen en zelfs de dood voor zuigelingen met type-1 van de ziekte. Spinale spieratrofie komt voor bij circa een op de tienduizend pasgeborenen, van wie 50 tot 70% gediagnosticeerd wordt met type 1.
Tot nu toe was het duurste medicijn ter wereld een gentherapie tegen een zeldzame vorm van blindheid. Dat middel is in handen van Spark Therapeutics, in februari overgenomen door de eveneens Zwitserse medicijnmaker Roche. Dit middel kost in de Verenigde Staten €700.000 per behandeling.
Stijgers
Dalers