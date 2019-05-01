Smeer
GROEN TAX
www.houstonchronicle.com/business/ene...
-As production continues to outpace pipeline construction in the Permian Basin, operators are burning off, or flaring, an estimated 104 billion cubic feet of natural gas per year instead of shipping it to market.
-Baker Hughes estimates 500 hydraulic fracturing fleets are deployed in shale basins across the United States and Canada. Most of them are powered by trailer-mounted diesel engines. Each fleet consumes more than 7 million gallons of diesel per year, emits an average of 70,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and require 700,000 tanker truck loads of diesel supplied to remote sites, according to Baker Hughes.
-“Producers in the Permian are flaring enough gas each day to meet the household needs of every Texas,”
Verbijsterend. Bespreekt de gevolgen van de taxcuts voor the deficit en welke grote bedrijven daar de vruchten van plukken.
Zelden schreef op 30 apr 2019 om 13:38:
Waarom zei het IMF dat SA $85 nodig heeft? invst.ly/anzgp
Is hun Worldbank zelf olie aan het traden? (er zijn af en toe een paar interventies, dacht FED) Of voor welke politieke kar?
www.energyvoice.com/oilandgas/198569/...
DEMAND
“Trump’s sudden hard-line on China tariffs has spooked investors, who are scrambling to reduce their risk levels in the markets,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at futures brokerage London Capital Group.
www.theoilandgasyear.com/news/oil-reb...
The U.S. saw distillate demand drop, although stocks continued to fall, likely due to heavy refinery maintenance. In Europe, total product stocks have bumped above the five-year average, due to builds in jet fuel and gasoil, although these builds appear to be slowing.
www.hartenergy.com/exclusives/whats-a...
REFINERY
oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Wh...
SUPPLY Nigeria
Leaks caused a shutdown of the Nembe Creek Trunkline, one of the two major pipelines exporting Bonny light crude oil, less than a day after the pipeline had reopened, Aiteo said.
af.reuters.com/article/commoditiesNew...
“The strength in the physical market indicates an extremely tight market,” said Virendra Chauhan, a Singapore-based analyst at industry consultant Energy Aspects Ltd., adding that the crunch is likely to last through the third quarter.
It was not so over the past several months, when buyers in Asia benefited from a bigger pool of crude selections as American grades increasingly made their way into the region.
The added ample supplies had pushed spot prices down in the physical market. However, Trump’s decision to end sanctions waivers for Iranian oil buyers and the de-facto ban on Venezuelan supply has turned the tide in the market.
financialtribune.com/articles/energy/...
TA
While WTI and Brent briefly fell through their 200-Day moving averages on Monday, the U.S. benchmark remains up 37% on the year and its U.K. peer shows a year-to-date gain of 32%.
After blockbuster gains of around 30% or more in the first quarter, the gains in oil prices have slowed, advancing just about 6% in April. Since the start of May, prices have slipped as the Energy Information Administration surprised traders by reporting one large U.S. crude build after another over the past six weeks.
Last week's inventory growth, particularly, stunned the market, coming in at just under 10 million barrels. With that, a generous 30 million barrels have been added to U.S. crude stockpiles since early March.
www.investing.com/news/commodities-ne...
Bullish reversal in crude
www.forexlive.com/technical-analysis/...
TA
Brent: range of $69.81-$70.47
failed to break a resistance at $71.84 = 14.6 percent retracement of the uptrend from the December 26, 2018 low of $49.93 to the April 25 high of $75.60
The fall from $75.60 looks like a typical zigzag, three waves. The first and third are equal.
The fall is first part of a medium-term downtrend. The current bounce is the second part. However, it is not very clear how strong the bounce will be.
The bounce could have developed too fast. It is expected to be reversed further. A break above $71.85 could signal the extension of the bounce towards $73.27, the peak of the wave b.
On the daily chart, the current fall is regarded as a continuation of the preceding downtrend from $86.74. Driven by a powerful wave (C), the fall may extend into a range of $52.85-$61.54, formed by the 61.8 percent and the 38.2 percent projection levels of the wave (C).
This bearish outlook will be reviewed once oil breaks above $72.68, a 61.8 percent retracement of the downtrend from $86.74 to $49.93.
www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/...
World by GDP graph
az705044.vo.msecnd.net/20190510/0-ima...
VS-China trade graph
fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/...
DEMAND
China is Iran’s largest oil customer with imports at 475,000 barrels a day in the first quarter of this year, according to Chinese customs data.
Two of the sources said Sinopec and CNPC have skipped bookings for cargoes loading in May as companies were worried that taking oil from Iran could invoke U.S. sanctions and cut them out of the global financial system.
Of the five supertankers that loaded Iranian crude in April for China, two have discharged, while another two are waiting off Ningbo and Zhoushan in eastern China to discharge, according to Refinitiv data and its analyst Emma Li. A fifth tanker is heading to Shuidong in southern Guangdong province.
www.reuters.com/article/us-china-iran...
Een schijnbeweging om de onderhandelingen niet in de weg te zitten. Ze hebben genoeg ingeslagen om dit even mee te spelen. Uitsluiten global fin sys is een drogreden, ze zijn bijna zover dat ze dat sys niet nodig hebben anders dan hun gedeelde belangen/JV's.
The two countries combined to make up 34 percent of global oil consumption during the first quarter of 2019, according to data from the International Energy Agency.
Overall expectations are also that demand in 2019 will rise.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects global oil demand to rise by 1.4 million barrels per day this year.
uk.reuters.com/article/uk-global-oil/...
