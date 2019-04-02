Pieris Pharmaceuticals « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Pieris is na het debacle met PRS-080 en het uitstel van de testresultaten met PRS-342 helemaal weggezakt. Ook in 2019 is er niet veel beweging in het aandeel, iedereen zit te wachten op wat positiefs.



Vandaag dan weer eindelijk wat nieuws. Het is oncologie, dus dan kan het altijd alle kanten op..



fc



Pieris Pharmaceuticals Presents Preclinical Data forGPC3/4-1BB Bispecific PRS-342 at the 2019 AmericanAssociation for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting



BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 /Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS), a clinical-stagebiotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform forrespiratory diseases, cancer and other indications, today announced the presentation of preclinical data for PRS-342, a GPC3/4-1BB immuno-oncology bispecific drug candidate, at a poster session at the 2019 AmericanAssociation for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.



The poster, titled "Costimulatory T-cell engagement by PRS-342, a GPC3/4-1BB bispecific molecule, leads toactivation of T cells and tumor growth inhibition in a HCC humanized mouse model," demonstrated that T-cellactivation by PRS-342 led to NF-kB activation, increased production of IL-2 and dose-dependent cytolysis of GPC3-expressing tumor cells.



PRS-342 also demonstrated a localized increase of tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) levelsin a humanized hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) xenograft mouse model. The data presented suggest potent T-cellactivation that is strictly dependent on the presence of GPC3-positive tumor cells.



A copy of the poster presentationis available on the publications section of the Pieris website.



About Pieris PharmaceuticalsPieris is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops Anticalin protein-based drugs to targetvalidated disease pathways in a unique and transformative way. Our pipeline includes an inhaled Anticalin protein totreat uncontrolled asthma, immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor microenvironment, and a half-life-optimized Anticalin protein to treat anemia. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeuticsvalidated in the clinic and by partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Anticalin® is a registeredtrademark of Pieris.