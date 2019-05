Pieris Pharmaceuticals « Terug naar discussie overzicht

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer and other indications, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2019 ended March 31, 2019, and provided an update on the Company's recent and future developments."We are looking forward to reporting detailed data from the phase 1 single ascending dose study of PRS-060, an inhaled IL-4 receptor alpha antagonist for asthma, at the 2019 American Thoracic Society International Conference later this month," said Stephen S. Yoder, President and CEO of Pieris. "We are also looking forward to presenting data from the currently-enrolling phase 1 multiple ascending dose study of that candidate, including the drug's FeNO-reducing potential versus placebo, at an upcoming medical meeting. Beyond PRS-060, we continue to advance multiple respiratory discovery programs, both proprietary and in collaboration with AstraZeneca, driving value across our expanding respiratory franchise. We also continue to make headway in our immuno-oncology programs. We plan to report comprehensive data from the phase 1 dose-escalation study of PRS-343, a 4-1BB/HER2 bispecific for HER2-positive solid tumors later this year. We also plan to report data from the phase 1 combination study of PRS-343 with atezolizumab later this year. Additionally, we expect to file an IND application for PRS-344, a PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific drug candidate we are co-developing with Servier, by year-end. We continue to work hard on execution over the last year and are pleased to be able to share the resulting fruits of our labor with our shareholders over the coming months."* PRS-060: Pieris will present detailed data from the phase 1 single ascending dose study of PRS-060, an inhaled IL-4 receptor alpha antagonist for asthma, at the 2019 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference later this month. The Company previously announced topline data from this study, reporting that PRS-060 was found to be safe and well-tolerated in healthy volunteers. Pieris also plans to present data from the multiple ascending dose phase 1 study of PRS-060 in patients with mild asthma and elevated levels of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), a validated biomarker of lung inflammation, at an upcoming medical meeting. This study evaluates the safety, tolerability and FeNO-reducing potential of inhaled PRS-060 versus placebo. PRS-060 is the lead candidate in Pieris' respiratory collaboration with AstraZeneca. Pieris is sponsoring the single and multiple ascending dose phase 1 studies and AstraZeneca is funding the costs. Assuming successful completion of the ongoing multiple ascending dose phase 1 study, AstraZeneca would sponsor and fund the phase 2a study. Upon completion of that study, Pieris may exercise options to co-develop and, later, co-commercialize PRS-060.* Respiratory Pipeline: Pieris continues to advance two discovery-stage programs as part of its respiratory alliance with AstraZeneca, under which AstraZeneca may initiate up to two additional programs. The Company also continues to advance the two proprietary discovery-stage respiratory programs initiated last year and intends to initiate additional proprietary respiratory programs in 2019.* PRS-343: Pieris continues to enroll and treat patients in a phase 1 dose-escalation study of PRS-343, a 4-1BB/HER2 bispecific for HER2-positive solid tumors, and intends to report comprehensive data from the study later this year. The Company also continues to enroll the dose-escalation phase 1 study of PRS-343 in combination with atezolizumab and intends to report data from this trial later this year.* Immuno-Oncology Pipeline: Pieris plans to file an IND application for PRS-344, a 4-1BB/PD-L1 bispecific the Company is developing as part of its immuno-oncology collaboration with Servier, later this year.