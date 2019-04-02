Pieris Pharmaceuticals « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Piano, piano - Pieris Pharmaceuticals - 2019
Pieris is na het debacle met PRS-080 en het uitstel van de testresultaten met PRS-342 helemaal weggezakt. Ook in 2019 is er niet veel beweging in het aandeel, iedereen zit te wachten op wat positiefs.
Vandaag dan weer eindelijk wat nieuws. Het is oncologie, dus dan kan het altijd alle kanten op..
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Presents Preclinical Data forGPC3/4-1BB Bispecific PRS-342 at the 2019 AmericanAssociation for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 /Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS), a clinical-stagebiotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform forrespiratory diseases, cancer and other indications, today announced the presentation of preclinical data for PRS-342, a GPC3/4-1BB immuno-oncology bispecific drug candidate, at a poster session at the 2019 AmericanAssociation for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.
The poster, titled "Costimulatory T-cell engagement by PRS-342, a GPC3/4-1BB bispecific molecule, leads toactivation of T cells and tumor growth inhibition in a HCC humanized mouse model," demonstrated that T-cellactivation by PRS-342 led to NF-kB activation, increased production of IL-2 and dose-dependent cytolysis of GPC3-expressing tumor cells.
PRS-342 also demonstrated a localized increase of tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) levelsin a humanized hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) xenograft mouse model. The data presented suggest potent T-cellactivation that is strictly dependent on the presence of GPC3-positive tumor cells.
A copy of the poster presentationis available on the publications section of the Pieris website.
About Pieris PharmaceuticalsPieris is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops Anticalin protein-based drugs to targetvalidated disease pathways in a unique and transformative way. Our pipeline includes an inhaled Anticalin protein totreat uncontrolled asthma, immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor microenvironment, and a half-life-optimized Anticalin protein to treat anemia. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeuticsvalidated in the clinic and by partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Anticalin® is a registeredtrademark of Pieris.
Langzaam komt er weer wat leven in Pieris. Vermoedelijk aangestuwd door verwacht positief nieuws op het astma front. In de laatste investor presentatie (maart) staat astma in het middelpunt van de belangstelling.
Oncologie gaat als gewoonlijk weer als een slak. De PRS-343 studie die in september 2017 is begonnen is nog steeds lopende en zonder ook maar één concreet resultaat gepubliceerd.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer and other indications, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2019 ended March 31, 2019, and provided an update on the Company's recent and future developments.
"We are looking forward to reporting detailed data from the phase 1 single ascending dose study of PRS-060, an inhaled IL-4 receptor alpha antagonist for asthma, at the 2019 American Thoracic Society International Conference later this month," said Stephen S. Yoder, President and CEO of Pieris. "We are also looking forward to presenting data from the currently-enrolling phase 1 multiple ascending dose study of that candidate, including the drug's FeNO-reducing potential versus placebo, at an upcoming medical meeting. Beyond PRS-060, we continue to advance multiple respiratory discovery programs, both proprietary and in collaboration with AstraZeneca, driving value across our expanding respiratory franchise. We also continue to make headway in our immuno-oncology programs. We plan to report comprehensive data from the phase 1 dose-escalation study of PRS-343, a 4-1BB/HER2 bispecific for HER2-positive solid tumors later this year. We also plan to report data from the phase 1 combination study of PRS-343 with atezolizumab later this year. Additionally, we expect to file an IND application for PRS-344, a PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific drug candidate we are co-developing with Servier, by year-end. We continue to work hard on execution over the last year and are pleased to be able to share the resulting fruits of our labor with our shareholders over the coming months."
* PRS-060: Pieris will present detailed data from the phase 1 single ascending dose study of PRS-060, an inhaled IL-4 receptor alpha antagonist for asthma, at the 2019 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference later this month. The Company previously announced topline data from this study, reporting that PRS-060 was found to be safe and well-tolerated in healthy volunteers. Pieris also plans to present data from the multiple ascending dose phase 1 study of PRS-060 in patients with mild asthma and elevated levels of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), a validated biomarker of lung inflammation, at an upcoming medical meeting. This study evaluates the safety, tolerability and FeNO-reducing potential of inhaled PRS-060 versus placebo. PRS-060 is the lead candidate in Pieris' respiratory collaboration with AstraZeneca. Pieris is sponsoring the single and multiple ascending dose phase 1 studies and AstraZeneca is funding the costs. Assuming successful completion of the ongoing multiple ascending dose phase 1 study, AstraZeneca would sponsor and fund the phase 2a study. Upon completion of that study, Pieris may exercise options to co-develop and, later, co-commercialize PRS-060.
* Respiratory Pipeline: Pieris continues to advance two discovery-stage programs as part of its respiratory alliance with AstraZeneca, under which AstraZeneca may initiate up to two additional programs. The Company also continues to advance the two proprietary discovery-stage respiratory programs initiated last year and intends to initiate additional proprietary respiratory programs in 2019.
* PRS-343: Pieris continues to enroll and treat patients in a phase 1 dose-escalation study of PRS-343, a 4-1BB/HER2 bispecific for HER2-positive solid tumors, and intends to report comprehensive data from the study later this year. The Company also continues to enroll the dose-escalation phase 1 study of PRS-343 in combination with atezolizumab and intends to report data from this trial later this year.
* Immuno-Oncology Pipeline: Pieris plans to file an IND application for PRS-344, a 4-1BB/PD-L1 bispecific the Company is developing as part of its immuno-oncology collaboration with Servier, later this year.
|
Koers
|
3,310
|
|
Verschil
|
+0,12
(+3,76%)
|Laag
|
3,150
|
|
Volume
|
799.772
|Hoog
|
3,550
|
|Gem. Volume
|
358.919
|
10-mei-19 21:59