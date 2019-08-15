Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) succes met NASH..?
Viking Therapeutics: A Potential NASH Blockbuster seekingalpha.com/article/4285176?sour... $VKTX
Hulskof schreef op 15 aug 2019 om 14:03:
Opinion
VKTX is trading in the low $7s right now and presents a very interesting opportunity to investors to take a position in a promising NASH drug candidate with a long-tailed pipeline. If the company starts the new phase 2b trial, this stock will shoot up. Given its cash position and trial data, there’s no reason - barring absolutely criminal ones - why that would not happen anytime soon.
Gisteren voor 6,88 weer ingestapt. Wat ik trouwens heel bijzonder vindt is dat er alleen maar over de potential Nash blockbuster wordt gesproken terwijl Viking een aardige pijplijn heeft met in totaal 5 lopende onderzoeken. Hier wordt te weinig over gesproken.
Stijgers
Dalers