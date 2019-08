Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

quote: Hulskof schreef op 15 aug 2019 om 14:03:

Viking Therapeutics: A Potential NASH Blockbuster

Viking Therapeutics: A Potential NASH Blockbuster seekingalpha.com/article/4285176?sour... $VKTX

OpinionVKTX is trading in the low $7s right now and presents a very interesting opportunity to investors to take a position in a promising NASH drug candidate with a long-tailed pipeline. If the company starts the new phase 2b trial, this stock will shoot up. Given its cash position and trial data, there’s no reason - barring absolutely criminal ones - why that would not happen anytime soon.Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve.That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.