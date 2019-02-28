Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Kiadis Pharma  /  Maart 2019

Kiadis Pharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Maart 2019

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
4 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Bru-m Bru-m 28 feb 2019 om 20:44
0
Lid sinds: 06 okt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 01 mrt 2019
Aantal posts:
472
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 76
Gegeven: 50
Nieuwe maand....
Gaat het dan nu toch echt gebeuren, of moet de gifbeker eerst helemaal leeg ?
De koers hielp ons niet echt vooruit afgelopen maand.

We vertrouwen er op dat maart veel kans zal brengen.
Laat de jackpot maar vallen.

Succes en wijsheid iedereen,
En duimen !
Koindraak 28 feb 2019 om 21:39
0
Lid sinds: 18 mei 2018
Laatste bezoek: 01 mrt 2019
Aantal posts:
53
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1
Gegeven: 0
Morgen weer vrijdag dus weer een groene dag
G 60. 28 feb 2019 om 23:07
0
Lid sinds: 03 mrt 2012
Laatste bezoek: 01 mrt 2019
Aantal posts:
1.060
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 43
Gegeven: 969
Hopen op goed nieuws .
C200 1 mrt 2019 om 07:37
0
Lid sinds: 08 mei 2017
Laatste bezoek: 01 mrt 2019
Aantal posts:
2.336
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 674
Gegeven: 217
Kiadis Pharma to present at upcoming investor conferences in

March 2019

 

 

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, March 1, 2019 - Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis Pharma" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that it is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in March 2019.

 

Cowen Healthcare Conference

March 11-13, 2019, Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA, USA

Kiadis will be presenting on March 12th at 10:00 EST.

 

BioCapital Europe

March 14, 2019, Sofitel Legend Amsterdam The Grand, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Kiadis will be presenting at 17:00 CET.

 

Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

March 19-20, 2019, The Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY, USA

Kiadis will be presenting on March 19, 2019 at 14:45 EST.

 

KBC Securities Healthcare Conference

March 27, 2019, Convene Grand Central, New York, NY, USA

Kiadis will be participating and hosting meetings with investors; there are no company presentations at this conference.

 

Kiadis Contacts:

 

Kiadis Pharma:

Amy Sullivan, SVP, Corporate Affairs

Tel. +1 508 479 3480

a.sullivan@kiadis.com

Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Hollie Vile

Tel: +44 203 950 9144

David Brilleslijper (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 610 942 514

kiadis@optimumcomms.com
4 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Kiadis Pharma Meer »

Koers 8,900   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 8,850   Volume 132.239
Hoog 9,040   Gem. Volume 97.634
28-feb-19 17:35

Kiadis Pharma Nieuws

15 feb Buitengewone vergadering Kiadis ... 3
04 feb Kiadis benoemt wetenschappelijk ... 3
04 jan Kiadis Pharma breidt uit in VS 5
08 nov Nieuwe managers bij Kiadis Pharma 6
28 okt Bank of America stapt uit Kiadis... 8
25 okt Heights Capital meldt belang in ...
24 okt Bank of America meldt belang in ...
19 okt 'Kiadis kan met nieuw kapitaal d... 6
18 okt Kiadis haalt 31,2 miljoen euro op 3
12 okt 'Vertraging Kiadis geen reden to... 4
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX