Kiadis Pharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Kiadis Pharma to present at upcoming investor conferences inMarch 2019Amsterdam, The Netherlands, March 1, 2019 - Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis Pharma" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that it is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in March 2019.Cowen Healthcare ConferenceMarch 11-13, 2019, Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA, USAKiadis will be presenting on March 12th at 10:00 EST.BioCapital EuropeMarch 14, 2019, Sofitel Legend Amsterdam The Grand, Amsterdam, NetherlandsKiadis will be presenting at 17:00 CET.Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare ConferenceMarch 19-20, 2019, The Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY, USAKiadis will be presenting on March 19, 2019 at 14:45 EST.KBC Securities Healthcare ConferenceMarch 27, 2019, Convene Grand Central, New York, NY, USAKiadis will be participating and hosting meetings with investors; there are no company presentations at this conference.Kiadis Contacts:Kiadis Pharma:Amy Sullivan, SVP, Corporate AffairsTel. +1 508 479 3480Optimum Strategic Communications:Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Hollie VileTel: +44 203 950 9144David Brilleslijper (Amsterdam)Tel: +31 610 942 514