Kiadis Pharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Maart 2019
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Nieuwe maand....
Gaat het dan nu toch echt gebeuren, of moet de gifbeker eerst helemaal leeg ?
De koers hielp ons niet echt vooruit afgelopen maand.
We vertrouwen er op dat maart veel kans zal brengen.
Laat de jackpot maar vallen.
Succes en wijsheid iedereen,
En duimen !
Morgen weer vrijdag dus weer een groene dag
Kiadis Pharma to present at upcoming investor conferences in
March 2019
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, March 1, 2019 - Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis Pharma" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that it is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in March 2019.
Cowen Healthcare Conference
March 11-13, 2019, Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA, USA
Kiadis will be presenting on March 12th at 10:00 EST.
BioCapital Europe
March 14, 2019, Sofitel Legend Amsterdam The Grand, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Kiadis will be presenting at 17:00 CET.
Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
March 19-20, 2019, The Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY, USA
Kiadis will be presenting on March 19, 2019 at 14:45 EST.
KBC Securities Healthcare Conference
March 27, 2019, Convene Grand Central, New York, NY, USA
Kiadis will be participating and hosting meetings with investors; there are no company presentations at this conference.
Kiadis Contacts:
Kiadis Pharma:
Amy Sullivan, SVP, Corporate Affairs
Tel. +1 508 479 3480
a.sullivan@kiadis.com
Optimum Strategic Communications:
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Hollie Vile
Tel: +44 203 950 9144
David Brilleslijper (Amsterdam)
Tel: +31 610 942 514
kiadis@optimumcomms.com
Direct naar Forum
Kiadis Pharma
Meer
»
|
Koers
|
8,900
|
|
Verschil
|
0,00
(0,00%)
|Laag
|
8,850
|
|
Volume
|
132.239
|Hoog
|
9,040
|
|Gem. Volume
|
97.634
|
28-feb-19 17:35