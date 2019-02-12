-
Iemand ervaring met Bitcoin Tracker One.
Ik zie dat de koers van begin 2017 tot eind 2017 enorm is gestegen. Een gemiste kans om te scoren, voor mij.
Daarna is de koers weer gezakt en staat nu rond circa € 146,-.
Heeft het nog zin deze aandelen nu nog te kopen, kan de koers nog een keer weer flink stijgen?
-
The essay writing task is rising in many ways. For this reason students are feeling tough to finish the tasks. So students are trying usual ways to finishing their essay writing tasks. Some students are try get help from online services and other bright students are like to write it their self. Some are very great in essay writing task and they can give an inspired essay with own writing skills. Other are feel hard while do a mass study on the service. Those tasks also very time needing process and even a planting essay is not that an easy job.
So these factors may make students boring to finish their school essay writing works. Well super knowledge is needed on the topic to write in an easy way. Even students cannot skip it for any reasons due to essay writing task is very vital for school marks. So students have to write this essay very carefully. Some students truly struggle to start their essay along with the essay rules. The school essay writing task is completely bound with essay writing rules. So an essay along with every rules and unique contents will surely give students to very issues.
But now students can have writing helps from the web. So even they can get support and help for their school essay writing tasks. There are many online writing services are being for support students in their essays. But it is hard to believe any essay service without kind knowledge on them. A best essay writing service is always approach the customers to completing a best essay for customers order. In the site they will keep review area to read and write reviews about the sites service and supports. Ref: clazwork.com
-
RW1963 schreef op 12 februari 2019 18:22:
Iemand ervaring met Bitcoin Tracker One.
Ik zie dat de koers van begin 2017 tot eind 2017 enorm is gestegen. Een gemiste kans om te scoren, voor mij.
Daarna is de koers weer gezakt en staat nu rond circa € 146,-.
Heeft het nog zin deze aandelen nu nog te kopen, kan de koers nog een keer weer flink stijgen?
Dit schreef ik 3 maanden terug. En kijk, de koers staat nu al op € 337,-. Als ik het toch maar had aangedurfd dan was het snel verdienen geweest!!!
En wie weet waar het nog naar toe gaat????
Tsja.............beleggen is niet eenvoudig
-
En inmiddels al weer veel verder en de bitcoins doen het geweldig.
Gelukkig heb ik er anderhalf jaar geleden toch iets geld ingestoken.
-
Bitcoin: Is It Too Late? Part 1 of 2 Mike Maloney
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7szGiPWFLIM
Bitcoin: Is It Too Late? What Other Cryptos Do I Own? Part 2 of 2
www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9zUw5VFy6Q
-
En vandaag is het baaaalen na de tweet van Elon Musk.
Rond Bitcoin XBTE Bitcoin Tracker EUR XBT is het akelig stil. Dat zal wel weer schrikken worden.
Zo zie je maar weer. Niets is te voorspellen al denken sommigen dat nog steeds.
-
Elon Musk en Tesla verdienen een miljardenboete.
-
Die Musk spoort echt niet. Kan niet wachten op de dag dat hij vertrekt naar Mars, waar hij zo graag wil zijn.
-
Als ik nu in mijn achteruitkijkspiegel kijk, was d. trump de beste twitteraar ooit, en die is verbannen van twitter. nu schotelen ze ons de tweets van die sukkel musk voor, het kon dus erger.
-
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|744,07
|-0,71%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1790
|+0,14%
|
|Germany30^
|15.573,80
|-0,61%
|
|Gold spot
|1.809,10
|+0,38%
|
|LONDEN-FTSE 100
|6.998,07
|-0,42%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|14.836,99
|+1,04%
Stijgers
Dalers