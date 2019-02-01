Arcelor Mittal « Terug naar discussie overzicht

ArcelorMittal launches new sheet piling solutions initiative



ArcelorMittal Solutions - Think steel first! ArcelorMittal launches its new ArcelorMittal Solutions initiative - Think steel first !, at Bauma 2019, the world's leading construction equipment exhibition in Munich from April 8 to 14, unveiling the true potential of steel sheet piling solutions for the construction industry. The group announced today the Bauma Media Day in Munich. During the show in April, ArcelorMittal will present their sheet piling solutions in Hall C5, Booth 338.



Whether to protect people and land from flooding, or whether bridges and quays should ensure smooth mobility and transportation: ArcelorMittal steel sheet piles offer intelligent and efficient solutions - easy and quick to install, long-lasting and sustainable over the entire lifecycle of the infrastructure.



Steel is essential for the modern world. Strong, flexible, adaptable, fully reusable and recyclable, it not only contributes to the circular economy but is also the material of choice for sustainable construction solutions in today's world.

ArcelorMittal's unique sheet piling solutions are focused on four applications and offer exceptional benefits that enhance everyday life and enable rapid, cost-effective and environmentally friendly completion of construction projects.



Solutions for water transport

Building a deep maritime infrastructure such as quay walls and breakwaters with unique ArcelorMittal sheet piling solutions, such as the combined HZ®-M wall systems and AS 500® circular cells, can dramatically reduce the lifetime cost of the project. Corrosion-resistant AMLoCor® grades reduce the effect of corrosion by up to 5 times, enabling longer-lasting infrastructure. Steel sheet piles are made from fully recycled and recyclable steel and are subject to an Environmental Product Declaration. This reduces the environmental impact of the projects.



Solutions for hazard protection

Steel sheet piles dike and flood barriers are one of the most efficient ways to protect against flooding and sea level rise. Sheet piles can easily be installed in remote locations with very short installation times thanks to AZ®-800, the widest sheet pile available on the market.

ArcelorMittal's engineering and R & D teams continuously develop software and design methodologies in collaboration with research organizations and consultants. They help with the planning of steel sheet piling and simulate the effects of earthquakes and fire.



Solutions for the mobility infrastructure

Steel sheet piles are an excellent option for the construction of bridges, underpasses, underground garages, foundations, retaining walls or noise barriers.

Short installation times and efficient installation techniques without vibration help to realize projects faster, save costs and minimize the impact on the environment. For example, the construction of permanent bridge piers with steel sheet piles significantly reduces traffic congestion and provides cost savings of up to 15% over the life of the structure. The connection between concrete and steel can be designed with the VLoad software. In addition, Building Information Models (BIM) files are available for ArcelorMittal sheet piling.



Solutions for environmental protection

In the case of pollution, containment is crucial. Sheet piles are temporarily and permanently used for landfill, soil remediation, riverbed cleaning or containment of contaminants. Impermeable enclosures can be created to safely contain contaminated material and create a remediation plan, thanks to ArcelorMittal's many sealing solutions, including AKILA®, an environmentally friendly sealant suitable for contact with drinking water.



ArcelorMittal offers tailor-made solutions tailored to their customers' needs. Excellent support from global technical teams underlines the unique competitive advantage of ArcelorMittal sheetpile systems and concludes: ArcelorMittal Solutions - Think steel first!



