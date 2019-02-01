Inloggen

Home  /  Forum  /  Arcelor Mittal  /  Arcelor Mittal Februari 2019

Arcelor Mittal « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Arcelor Mittal Februari 2019

Banks 1 feb 2019 om 08:38
0
Lid sinds: 10 jul 2009
Laatste bezoek: 08 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
612
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 58
Gegeven: 62
Ooit moet voor alles de eerste keer zijn.
Bij deze open ik het februari draadje van 2019 !

Iron Ore weer veel gestegen.
GS heeft gisteren zijn koersdoel extreem verlaagd, maar nog steeds staat de koers lager dan het koersdoel.
Volgende week de cijfers, zouden die eindelijk de koers naar het noorden kunnen brengen?
finance2u 1 feb 2019 om 08:51
0
Lid sinds: 17 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
2.028
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 206
Gegeven: 35
Vale stelt 10 dammen buiten bedrijf= 40 miljoen ton ijzererts per jaar
rene l 1 feb 2019 om 09:56
0
Lid sinds: 16 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
7.089
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2344
Gegeven: 423
Sneeuw op de radar.
Een nieuwe maand met nieuwe kansen.

Gisteren nog wat ongewenste stuiptrekkingen van G. Zak om de koers nog even flink te mangelen, net voor de komende cijfers.
Zelf kijk ik er niet vanop dat deze gasten ook in het kartel zitten van de Eurofiele Sjoemelobligaties.

Gisteren verrassend nieuws, de Italianen zitten in een recessie, nou, volgens mij zit heel Europa in een diepe depressie.

Het fakenews gonst over de wereld, je zou er knettergek van worden voor zover je dat nog niet bent, ons zicht wordt steeds verder beperkt door tunnelvisie op de staatsmedia.
Je moet niet alles geloven wat ze je daar vertellen en laten zien.

In de States koelt het ook flink af, diepvriestemperaturen, je moet tenslotte alles uit de kast halen om de opwarming van de aarde tegen te gaan.

Gewoon het gas erop, laat het voorjaar maar doorkomen.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArB9p1nlI1A
Rossi34 1 feb 2019 om 11:10
0
Lid sinds: 28 mrt 2018
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
36
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 10
Gegeven: 1
Snuf14 en miniature, hebben jullie nog een goed advies wat te doen ? Zie jullie reactie graag tegemoet
Jaap76 1 feb 2019 om 11:39
0
Lid sinds: 22 jan 2018
Laatste bezoek: 08 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
20
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Wederom een hogere top. Wat is de volgende weerstand?
tukker51 1 feb 2019 om 12:06
0
Lid sinds: 11 jan 2016
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
3.003
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 262
Gegeven: 360
Pffff.
Dat was wel even billenknijpen.
Bij gebrek aan longpositie maar short gegaan 20,56 / 2x20,7 en 20,78
De helft al weer teruggekocht. Het is sprokkelen zo, maar beter dan niks.
HogerOfLager 1 feb 2019 om 12:32
0
Lid sinds: 06 okt 2009
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
505
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 40
Gegeven: 34
quote:

tukker51 schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 12:06:


Pffff.
Dat was wel even billenknijpen.
Bij gebrek aan longpositie maar short gegaan 20,56 / 2x20,7 en 20,78
De helft al weer teruggekocht. Het is sprokkelen zo, maar beter dan niks.



Ja, voor de daghandel moet je even niet bij MT en Aperam zijn.

Ik heb een stevige long positie in beide en hou dat gewoon vast. Ik durf zelfs niet de gebruikelijke calls te schrijven.
tukker51 1 feb 2019 om 13:13
0
Lid sinds: 11 jan 2016
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
3.003
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 262
Gegeven: 360
quote:

HogerOfLager schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 12:32:


[...]

Ja, voor de daghandel moet je even niet bij MT en Aperam zijn.

Ik heb een stevige long positie in beide en hou dat gewoon vast. Ik durf zelfs niet de gebruikelijke calls te schrijven.

Ik heb weer eens op 1 paard gewed en het short gaan voor de daghandel niet verdeeld over AM en Aperam. Bij die laatste durfde ik het short gaan op 27,4 niet aan omdat ik al te zwaar short in AM zat. Helaas. Aperam inmiddels 60 cent eraf.

Laatste paar maanden zelf geen opties meer geschreven.
Is eigenlijk wel een mooi alternatief voor mij nu ik op 19,5 uit AM ben gestapt en eigenlijk niet weer veel duurder wil instappen.
Een beetje domme halsstarrigheid denk ik. Had zowel dinsdag als gisteren net onder de 20 mooi kunnen instappen (eventueel calls erbij schrijven) en dan wel weer met een paar procent winst een dag later kunnen verkopen. Zorgt dan ook voor minder stress i.p.v. short verkopen zoals ik vanochtend gedaan heb.

Maar nu opties schrijven zo vlak voor de Q4 lijkt mij een beetje link
tukker51 1 feb 2019 om 13:22
0
Lid sinds: 11 jan 2016
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
3.003
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 262
Gegeven: 360
quote:

Rossi34 schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 11:10:


Snuf14 en miniature, hebben jullie nog een goed advies wat te doen ? Zie jullie reactie graag tegemoet

Dat ik nog steeds short zit (6500 stuks) moet jullie toch goed doen.
Ik zie jullie als experts in het timen van short gaan.
Wat moet ik doen: winst nu al pakken of wachten op verdere daling vanmiddag?
rene l 1 feb 2019 om 13:33
0
Lid sinds: 16 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
7.089
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2344
Gegeven: 423
quote:

tukker51 schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 13:13:


[...]

Maar nu opties schrijven zo vlak voor de Q4 lijkt mij een beetje link



Volgens mij is het ook niet het juiste moment om putjes te schrijven.
Dit moet je doen als iederéén het zweet op het voorhoofd heeft staan en het klotst onder de oksels.

Miniature en snuf14 zullen zich wel aan het indrinken zijn met ingestraald spraakwater.
Of zou snuf vastzitten met zijn Audi in de sneeuw.

Heineken ging deze week ook als de brandweer, uit onbevestigde bronnen heb ik begrepen dat ze Brand Bier overgenomen hebben.

Oplichtende banken, je vrienden zullen er maar werken.
Vandaag al weer vrijdag, wat gaat er dit weekend weer gebeuren.
Niemand weet het.
Als ik het zo lees dan zijn velen de meest gehate rally van 2019 nu al weer beu.

En inderdaad, volgende week de cijfers van Mittal, wat zouden ze verdiend hebben in het laatste kwartaal, ergens tussen de 80 en 100 centen per aandeel?
miniature 1 feb 2019 om 15:29
0
Lid sinds: 01 aug 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
1.487
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 112
Gegeven: 5
tja, ik ben verbaasd van deze mooie verdere stijging, gelukkig !
tukker51 1 feb 2019 om 15:42
0
Lid sinds: 11 jan 2016
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
3.003
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 262
Gegeven: 360
Hierbij voor de LT beleggers een steun in de rug.
Het koersdoel (17,75) dat Ad Nooten in oktober heeft gegeven toen de koers door de 24 euro zakte is gehaald. (Leek mij toen wel een erg somber koersdoel, maar hij heeft gelijk gekregen) Nu kan de koers in eerste instantie naar 22,9 volgens hem.
Ik zou zeggen tot de voormalige steunzone (24 euro) maar goed. 22,9 is ook prima in eerste instantie.

www.adnbeursanalyse.nl/Aandelen/pag/I...
HogerOfLager 1 feb 2019 om 16:17
0
Lid sinds: 06 okt 2009
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
505
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 40
Gegeven: 34

Ben erg benieuwd naar de schuldpositie. Er zijn al wat obligaties uitgegeven, maar geen idee hoeveel ze aan schuld, vanwege overnames, nu al in de boeken zetten.
nieneute 1 feb 2019 om 16:35
0
Lid sinds: 02 feb 2018
Laatste bezoek: 08 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
1.215
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 38
Gegeven: 251
zonet thuisgekomen en dus deze de mooie stijging gemist ggrrrrrrrr
nonserver 1 feb 2019 om 16:58
0
Lid sinds: 25 okt 2010
Laatste bezoek: 10 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
364
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 14
Gegeven: 3
Ik had in de jan.topic gister avond al geschreven dat eindelijk een mooie stijging word. Hij gelukkig gedeeltelijk uitgekomen , te hopen dat hij de achterliggende stijging komende weken kan inhalen.
nieneute 1 feb 2019 om 17:07
0
Lid sinds: 02 feb 2018
Laatste bezoek: 08 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
1.215
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 38
Gegeven: 251
damn , vind het nu wel kinky om nu bij te kopen
voda 1 feb 2019 om 17:07
2
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.055
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33279
Gegeven: 10770
ArcelorMittal launches new sheet piling solutions initiative

ArcelorMittal Solutions - Think steel first! ArcelorMittal launches its new ArcelorMittal Solutions initiative - Think steel first !, at Bauma 2019, the world's leading construction equipment exhibition in Munich from April 8 to 14, unveiling the true potential of steel sheet piling solutions for the construction industry. The group announced today the Bauma Media Day in Munich. During the show in April, ArcelorMittal will present their sheet piling solutions in Hall C5, Booth 338.

Whether to protect people and land from flooding, or whether bridges and quays should ensure smooth mobility and transportation: ArcelorMittal steel sheet piles offer intelligent and efficient solutions - easy and quick to install, long-lasting and sustainable over the entire lifecycle of the infrastructure.

Steel is essential for the modern world. Strong, flexible, adaptable, fully reusable and recyclable, it not only contributes to the circular economy but is also the material of choice for sustainable construction solutions in today's world.
ArcelorMittal's unique sheet piling solutions are focused on four applications and offer exceptional benefits that enhance everyday life and enable rapid, cost-effective and environmentally friendly completion of construction projects.

Solutions for water transport
Building a deep maritime infrastructure such as quay walls and breakwaters with unique ArcelorMittal sheet piling solutions, such as the combined HZ®-M wall systems and AS 500® circular cells, can dramatically reduce the lifetime cost of the project. Corrosion-resistant AMLoCor® grades reduce the effect of corrosion by up to 5 times, enabling longer-lasting infrastructure. Steel sheet piles are made from fully recycled and recyclable steel and are subject to an Environmental Product Declaration. This reduces the environmental impact of the projects.

Solutions for hazard protection
Steel sheet piles dike and flood barriers are one of the most efficient ways to protect against flooding and sea level rise. Sheet piles can easily be installed in remote locations with very short installation times thanks to AZ®-800, the widest sheet pile available on the market.
ArcelorMittal's engineering and R & D teams continuously develop software and design methodologies in collaboration with research organizations and consultants. They help with the planning of steel sheet piling and simulate the effects of earthquakes and fire.

Solutions for the mobility infrastructure
Steel sheet piles are an excellent option for the construction of bridges, underpasses, underground garages, foundations, retaining walls or noise barriers.
Short installation times and efficient installation techniques without vibration help to realize projects faster, save costs and minimize the impact on the environment. For example, the construction of permanent bridge piers with steel sheet piles significantly reduces traffic congestion and provides cost savings of up to 15% over the life of the structure. The connection between concrete and steel can be designed with the VLoad software. In addition, Building Information Models (BIM) files are available for ArcelorMittal sheet piling.

Solutions for environmental protection
In the case of pollution, containment is crucial. Sheet piles are temporarily and permanently used for landfill, soil remediation, riverbed cleaning or containment of contaminants. Impermeable enclosures can be created to safely contain contaminated material and create a remediation plan, thanks to ArcelorMittal's many sealing solutions, including AKILA®, an environmentally friendly sealant suitable for contact with drinking water.

ArcelorMittal offers tailor-made solutions tailored to their customers' needs. Excellent support from global technical teams underlines the unique competitive advantage of ArcelorMittal sheetpile systems and concludes: ArcelorMittal Solutions - Think steel first!

Source : Strategic Research Institute
nieneute 1 feb 2019 om 17:19
0
Lid sinds: 02 feb 2018
Laatste bezoek: 08 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
1.215
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 38
Gegeven: 251
bedankt Voda
nieneute 1 feb 2019 om 17:34
0
Lid sinds: 02 feb 2018
Laatste bezoek: 08 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
1.215
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 38
Gegeven: 251
De bijkoop AM zal misschien voor morgen zijn , maar ik heb wel nog wat Aperam bijgekocht

Voor iedereen nog een fijne avond
voda 1 feb 2019 om 17:50
1
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 09 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
217.055
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33279
Gegeven: 10770
Consensus EBITDA ArcelorMittal vierde kwartaal is 1.958 miljoen dollar
17:20
*Consensus EBITDA ArcelorMittal 2018 is 10.279 miljoen dollar

Bron Binck
Later volgt meer.
