AMG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

AMG februari 2019: eindelijk raak..??

DeZwarteRidder 31 jan 2019 om 21:40
Company Overview

We produce highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provide related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, chromium metal, ferrovanadium, antimony, tantalum, niobium, silicon metal and natural graphite. AMG Engineering designs and produces vacuum furnace equipment and systems used to upgrade specialty metals and alloys for the transportation, automotive, infrastructure, and energy markets.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan.
Purr 31 jan 2019 om 22:30
AGENDA

FEB 28, 2019
FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

MAR 14, 2019
BERENBERG BENELUX CONFERENCE – LONDON

MAY 1, 2019
Q1 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

MAY 1, 2019
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, 13:00 CEST – AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS

MAY 15-16, 2019
ABN AMRO/COMMERZBANK/SEB NORTHERN EUROPEAN CONFERENCE – NEW YORK & BOSTON

JUNE 4-5, 2019
MACQUARIE CONNECTIONS GLOBAL METALS, MINING AND MATERIALS CONFERENCE – NEW YORK



TER INFO :

35 presentaties van AMG verpakt in slides.

www.slideshare.net/search/slideshow?f...
Purr 31 jan 2019 om 23:22
Opinie: Wet fiscale openheid tegen belastingontwijking


Bodil Koppejan, student rechtsgeleerdheid, schreef een opinie-artikel in het Financieele Dagblad, waarvoor zij Xander Urbach van de VBDO interviewde.

Staatssecretaris van Financiën Menno Snel wil met de publicatie van een lijst van 21 belastingparadijzen multinationals ontmoedigen om nog langer via Nederland geld weg te sluizen.

De Vereniging van Beleggers voor Duurzame Ontwikkeling (VBDO) heeft de afgelopen vijf jaar onderzoek gedaan naar de fiscale openheid bij 76 Nederlandse bedrijven. Dit resulteert in een jaarlijkse lijst waarin het bedrijf met de meeste transparantie op het gebied van zijn belastingbeleid en belastingstrategie op nummer één belandt. Afgelopen jaar stond Aegon bovenaan, samen met AMG en Unilever.


www.vbdo.nl/2019/01/opinie-wet-fiscal...
stockjoy 1 feb 2019 om 08:44
Met een Market Cap van onder de 1 miljard is dit fonds nog steeds zwaar ondergewaardeerd. Worden leuke maanden. Als ik een grote mijnbouwbedrijf zou zijn kan je AMG voor een habbekrats nu kopen. Zelf voor 2 miljard is dit bedrijf nog een koopje.
eddy59 1 feb 2019 om 09:02
Ik zit zelf een beetje aan Shell te denken,waarom zouden ze niet naast olie ook andere energie producerende stoffen gaan verkopen.
Topperke 1 feb 2019 om 10:36
Blijkbaar kan AMG ook omhoog gaan op laag volume, Just Lucky ;)
Zowel gisteren als vandaag.
De traders halen er weer enorm veel geld uit.
drooglegging1920 1 feb 2019 om 10:39
Ik ben ook weer mijn belang aan het uitbouwen hoor na de december-massacre ….heb laatste weken alweer paar honderd stukkies bijgekocht...:-)
Bio-marker 1 feb 2019 om 10:43
quote:

Topperke schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 10:36:


Blijkbaar kan AMG ook omhoog gaan op laag volume, Just Lucky ;)
Zowel gisteren als vandaag.
De traders halen er weer enorm veel geld uit.



Volume is laatste kwartiertje heel hoog. Gaat met brokken van 10-tallen k.
lanciared 1 feb 2019 om 10:46
…. Belang aan het uitbouwen - ? -.
Zie ik ook wel beslist zitten aan deze koersen.
Zit er al lang in, vroeger veel bijgekocht, maar ook heel wat aan 40 / 45 / 48 / 50,5 / vervolgens terug aan 48 / 45 / 40 en terug aan 45.
Over het bedrijf zelf (verschillende bedrijfsonderdelen / aktiviteiten) ben ik wel optimistisch, en blijf optimistisch natuurlijk.
Dit bedrijf zit in het middelpunt van één van de thema's die het gaan worden, de eerstvolgende 5 jaren (of 10).
En dan aan deze koersen. je moet maar durven er short op te gaan, of er blijven in zitten - aan deze koers.
Ik zit dus long, neem dus dit advies voor wat het waard is - (en een gekleurde opinie dus) ; vind deze koers dus een koopje.
Of een koop, no brainer.
LR
Pasti 1 feb 2019 om 10:49
Idd 50K stukjes in een kleine 15min. , maar wordt nu alweer met paar duizend terug gezet. Helaas, de groeiverwachtingen van diverse landen zitten vandaag niet mee voor een goed sentiment.
Just lucky 1 feb 2019 om 10:51
quote:

Topperke schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 10:36:


Blijkbaar kan AMG ook omhoog gaan op laag volume, Just Lucky ;)
Zowel gisteren als vandaag.
De traders halen er weer enorm veel geld uit.

Niemand zal precies begrijpen hoe het werkt. Kan inderdaad omhoog op klein volume, maar dan zit er denk wel een biedende partij achter die net niet door duwt, maar wel te veel voor de shorters om AMG lager te zetten. We zitten nu op een kantelpunt; zou zeggen even flink doorduwen en dan kan het wel eens hard gaan.
Just lucky 1 feb 2019 om 10:58
Zou zo maar eens kunnen dat de shorters willen voorkomen dat AMG naar boven uitbreekt, want dat lokt veelal meer vraag uit, waardoor het moeilijker wordt om de koers te drukken. Vandaar denk de hoge omzet rond de koers van 32.
Topperke 1 feb 2019 om 11:11
Ik weet niet of ik dit al gepost had:
Ik zit erin op €40 met gewone aandelen (20% in't verlies) & op €28 met opties juni 2019 (50% winst).
Vanaf de €40 zou ik grote winst kunnen pakken op de opties, voor mijn aandelen te verkopen moet er al een serieuze stijging komen ;)
Big Elephant 1 feb 2019 om 12:25
Beste mijnheer Topperke . Ik zit er gemiddeld ook in voor gemiddeld 40. Als de koers 40 wordt speel ik quitte. Ik volgde enige tijd geleden het bekende advies, als het bloed door de straten loopt moet je kopen, met als gevolg op dit moment heb ik een te grote portefeuille in AMG. Als troost kunnen andere forumleden ook melden tegen welke prijs ze in AMG zitten ,net als Topperke en ik gedaan hebben ?
bij voorbaat bedankt.
Alanine 1 feb 2019 om 13:22
Ik zat er initieel in rond de 42 (februari 2018), inmiddels mijn gemiddelde aankoopprijs naar beneden gehaald tot 37.

Ik heb ook in december (voor een zeer klein bedrag) een turbo met lage hefboom gekocht op 33. Deze is bedoeld om een ritje naar ~40 mee te pikken, waarna mijn gewone aandelen het opnieuw overnemen.
ToniPantaloni 1 feb 2019 om 13:29
quote:

Topperke schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 11:11:


Ik weet niet of ik dit al gepost had:
Ik zit erin op €40 met gewone aandelen (20% in't verlies) & op €28 met opties juni 2019 (50% winst).
Vanaf de €40 zou ik grote winst kunnen pakken op de opties, voor mijn aandelen te verkopen moet er al een serieuze stijging komen ;)


U kwalificeert 50% nog niet als grote winst? Dat is luxe als u zo kunt redeneren!

Ik zit in AMG, alleen met aandelen aan €12,64
Pasti 1 feb 2019 om 14:29
Mijn aankopen gemiddeld op 31,80euro, dus op breakeven nu. Ik heb direct na de laatste kwartaal-update en de upswing naar 45euro mijn gehele positie verkocht, nog wel met een klein verlies op mijn porto overigens. Dit omdat ik bang was om weer in hetzelfde patroon van de shorters terecht te komen. En dat is dus een goede zet gebleken. Dat kleine verlies hoop ik nu meer dan goed te gaan maken :-)
Topperke 1 feb 2019 om 14:35
quote:

ToniPantaloni schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 13:29:


[...]

U kwalificeert 50% nog niet als grote winst? Dat is luxe als u zo kunt redeneren!

Ik zit in AMG, alleen met aandelen aan €12,64

Voor een mini bedrag niet, nee.
Die opties hou ik tot ongeveer €40. Dan zou er ongeveer 400% winst op moeten zijn.
Als ik die niet haal, hou ik ze gewoon tot expiratiedatum, al dan niet met verlies.
Mathias kemena 1 feb 2019 om 17:11
Ergens verwacht je deze daling na een lange dag 1a2% hoger te hebben gestaan. Wat een )#;_+_(#!# aandeel
Just lucky 1 feb 2019 om 17:15
quote:

Mathias kemena schreef op 1 feb 2019 om 17:11:


Ergens verwacht je deze daling na een lange dag 1a2% hoger te hebben gestaan. Wat een )#;_+_(#!# aandeel
Er is gewoon veel weerstand, verwacht dat de shortbelangen vandaag verder zijn uitgebreid, volgende week weer de 30 euro opzoeken. Elke week hetzelfde patroon.
