AMG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Company Overview



We produce highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provide related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals end markets.



AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, chromium metal, ferrovanadium, antimony, tantalum, niobium, silicon metal and natural graphite. AMG Engineering designs and produces vacuum furnace equipment and systems used to upgrade specialty metals and alloys for the transportation, automotive, infrastructure, and energy markets.



With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan.