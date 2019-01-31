Sopheon « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Sopheon PLC

Issue of Equity

Sopheon PLC

05 February 2019



SOPHEON PLC

Sopheon plc, the international provider of software, expertise, and best practices for Enterprise Innovation Performance, announces that, following the exercise of options by a former employee, it has issued and allotted 1,700 new Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 8 February 2019.







The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 10,145,466. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 10,145,466 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.