Sopheon « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Sopheon februari 2019

marblesthegame 31 jan 2019 om 18:37
Sopheon februari 2019
Gartje 2 feb 2019 om 13:07
Een nieuwe maand, en wat gaat het ons brengen? Na een best vreemde week is er nu totale rust, mensen die afstand hebben gedaan omdat ze of genoeg verdient hebben of hun twijfels hebben over de groei van Sopheon.
En andere die weer ingeslagen hebben! Voor mij persoonlijk is het vrij duidelijk waar ik naar toe wil, ik verwacht richting Maart wel weer een opwaartse beweging richting die 14 pond. Daarna zal blijken of Sopheon kan groeien en groeien, nieuwe contracten die afgesloten gaan worden en wellicht ooit een overname.
Arie de Beuker 2 feb 2019 om 16:05
Ik ga voor de 18 dit jaar. Er zitten nog wat grote orders aan te komen. Uit de update:
Looking ahead, we have a very strong pipeline and solid commercial profile in both our home USA and EU territories; coupled with rising interest from Asia through partnership activity.

Gr
Arie de Beuker
marblesthegame 5 feb 2019 om 19:33
Sopheon PLC
Issue of Equity
RNS Number : 0404P
Sopheon PLC
05 February 2019

For immediate release


SOPHEON PLC
("Sopheon" or the "Company")


Issue of Equity


Sopheon plc, the international provider of software, expertise, and best practices for Enterprise Innovation Performance, announces that, following the exercise of options by a former employee, it has issued and allotted 1,700 new Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 8 February 2019.



The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 10,145,466. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 10,145,466 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Arie de Beuker 11 feb 2019 om 06:34
12 februari gaat DSM live.

Vrgr
Arie de Beuker
tritace 11 feb 2019 om 07:32
Verklaar je nader; link ajb
Gartje 11 feb 2019 om 09:48
Het is net als met het weer kwakkelen, hopen dat we richting 21 maart nog wat vet op de botten gaan krijgen-;))
Arie de Beuker 11 feb 2019 om 10:10
twitter.com/mantonisse/status/1094165...

Bij deze Nico.

Gr
Arie de Beuker
tritace 11 feb 2019 om 10:40
quote:

Arie de Beuker schreef op 11 feb 2019 om 10:10:


twitter.com/mantonisse/status/1094165...

Bij deze Nico.

Gr
Arie de Beuker


thx Arie

---------
Yes! Ready to start the first training session @DSM for Accolade from @Sopheon . Formally part of the #accoladefamily??
trinko 11 feb 2019 om 13:34
1000-1020 is een steunzone bij die Sjoerd begin ik terug te jopen eerder bij nieuws!

Net een sell( koopt natuurlijk ook iemand) van 10000st op 1050Pence

Gr trinko
Bertus S 11 feb 2019 om 14:16
quote:

Arie de Beuker schreef op 2 feb 2019 om 16:05:


Ik ga voor de 18 dit jaar.

Arie de Beuker

Kan ik me in vinden , Arie

*_*

Bertus S.
Arie de Beuker 11 feb 2019 om 18:02
twitter.com/Sopheon/status/1094996846...

Gr
Arie de Beuker
Lord Enki 13 feb 2019 om 17:59
Wat een grapjas zeg.


1103 - 1102 - 1101 … aftellen naar 0?
Gartje 13 feb 2019 om 18:01
Zullen we 11-12-13-14-15 etc... doen, alhoewel ik geen reet snap van dit aandeel soms!!
marblesthegame 13 feb 2019 om 18:52
coloradotechnology.org/blog-details/6...

nog 15 á 20 personeelsleden nodig dit jaar.
trinko 14 feb 2019 om 14:48
Is perfect natuurlijk! maar als de omzet niet meer zo snel oploopt dan zal de winst kleiner worden. vandaar denk ik dat er nu een consolidatiefase is , vergelijkbaar met 2017.

Gr trinko
Eifeler 15 feb 2019 om 10:43
Goede morgen.... Er is er een die flink aan het ruimen is of er is er een die flink aan het inkopen is... The train is on the track again.

gr. Eifeler.
Gartje 15 feb 2019 om 12:05
Denk dat Trinko weer aan het inslaan is;-))))
sterke5 15 feb 2019 om 13:23
Gevalletje inkopen op deze lage koers.
