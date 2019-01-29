Galapagos « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Home  /  Forum  /  Galapagos  /  Analyst reports 2019

Galapagos

Analyst reports 2019

15 Posts
avantiavanti 29 jan 2019 om 15:21
Wat laat bedenk ik me dat een nieuwe draad voor 2019 waarschijnlijk handig is.

Een goed moment om iedereen te bedanken voor de waardevolle feedback op de rapporten en updates.

Op naar de Finches en alles wat 2019 verder gaat brengen!
TP66 29 jan 2019 om 15:51
Het valt me tegen dat er nog niet meer analisten hun licht over Abbvie versus Gala hebben laten schijnen een capabele annalist kan hiermee scoren lijkt mij .
Fintech 13 29 jan 2019 om 16:05
quote:

TP66 schreef op 29 jan 2019 om 15:51:


Het valt me tegen dat er nog niet meer analisten hun licht over Abbvie versus Gala hebben laten schijnen een capabele annalist kan hiermee scoren lijkt mij .




Volgens mij wachten ze tot de resultaten er zijn. Zijn die goed, dan zullen ze wel een stevig rapport schrijven. Ook ten koste van Abbvie. Eerst zien dat de resultaten goed dan wel superieur zijn. Denk ik.
avantiavanti 29 jan 2019 om 16:05
quote:

TP66 schreef op 29 jan 2019 om 15:51:


Het valt me tegen dat er nog niet meer analisten hun licht over Abbvie versus Gala hebben laten schijnen een capabele annalist kan hiermee scoren lijkt mij .




Ik vermoed dat men Finch 1&3 afwacht voordat er dieper op ingegaan wordt.
TP66 30 jan 2019 om 09:18
quote:

avantiavanti schreef op 29 jan 2019 om 16:05:


[...]

Ik vermoed dat men Finch 1&3 afwacht voordat er dieper op ingegaan wordt.



Ik denk dat je daar gelijk in hebt maar de koers van Abbvie heeft in de afgelopen 3 koersdagen wel al een flinke veer gelaten meer dan 10% !!
avantiavanti 31 jan 2019 om 11:58
En weer 1 van Nomura Instinet dd 30 januari 2019

Quick Note: Galapagos NV (GLPG US, Buy) - Xeljanz 4Q Pos for Filgo in UC; FINCH Upside
Bijlage:
maxen 31 jan 2019 om 12:18
quote:

avantiavanti schreef op 31 jan 2019 om 11:58:


En weer 1 van Nomura Instinet dd 30 januari 2019

Quick Note: Galapagos NV (GLPG US, Buy) - Xeljanz 4Q Pos for Filgo in UC; FINCH Upside


"GLPG expects FINCH 1 & 3 to read out separately in 1Q19
Data will be press released in the Finch2 PR release format; see Fig. 3"

Dus GLPG zelf verwacht nu dat 1 en 3 apart worden gerapporteerd. De lijntjes tussen Nomura en GLGP zijn kort, blijkbaar.
pe26 31 jan 2019 om 12:55
quote:

maxen schreef op 31 jan 2019 om 12:18:


[...]
"GLPG expects FINCH 1 & 3 to read out separately in 1Q19
Data will be press released in the Finch2 PR release format; see Fig. 3"

Dus GLPG zelf verwacht nu dat 1 en 3 apart worden gerapporteerd. De lijntjes tussen Nomura en GLGP zijn kort, blijkbaar.



Dank Avanti en goede conclusie Maxen.


De resultaten zijn om de hoek. Wordt tijd voor afronding statistische analyse, Gilead.
Daarna datum inplannen voor FDA meeting. Daar gaan ook nog aantal weken overheen, en dan door naar filing EU/Japan en zeer goed mogelijk USA.

Hoe eerder die FINCH 1/3 data er zijn, de beter.

NOMURA: "We see the potential for upside with Filgotinib filing by mid 2019"


WOW.
maxen 31 jan 2019 om 14:21
quote:

pe26 schreef op 31 jan 2019 om 12:55:



NOMURA: "We see the potential for upside with Filgotinib filing by mid 2019"

WOW.


Zou mooi zijn. Maar er staat ook in:

NOMURA: "However, filgo filing by YE19 could hit the shares if MANTA trial becomes a bottleneck."

Dus je kunt er alle kanten mee op.

"NOMURA: We expect MANTA recruitment to accelerate, now up to 94 sites from 84 on last update. We see the potential for upside with filgotinib filing by mid-2019, which could set up for concurrent (=gelijktijdig - Maxen) launch with Upa."

Primary endpoint MANTA at 13 weeks, dus als je mid 2019 klaar zou willen zijn, en je neemt dat bij 1 juli, + 6 weken verwerking, moet de laatste patient 19 weken voor 1 juli behandeld worden. Dat is eind februari. Lijkt me onhaalbaar.

Gezien de eerder gerapporteerde slow recruitment zou ik het al een prestatie van Gilead vinden als MANTA nog dit jaar (Q3 of Q4) werd afgerond, zodat de filing dit jaar kan.

Gelijktijdige launch met upa?
NOMURA is m.i. wel erg optimistisch. We gaan het zien.
avantiavanti 31 jan 2019 om 15:03
quote:

maxen schreef op 31 jan 2019 om 14:21:


[...]
Zou mooi zijn. Maar er staat ook in:

NOMURA: "However, filgo filing by YE19 could hit the shares if MANTA trial becomes a bottleneck."

Dus je kunt er alle kanten mee op.

"NOMURA: We expect MANTA recruitment to accelerate, now up to 94 sites from 84 on last update. We see the potential for upside with filgotinib filing by mid-2019, which could set up for concurrent (=gelijktijdig - Maxen) launch with Upa."

Primary endpoint MANTA at 13 weeks, dus als je mid 2019 klaar zou willen zijn, en je neemt dat bij 1 juli, + 6 weken verwerking, moet de laatste patient 19 weken voor 1 juli behandeld worden. Dat is eind februari. Lijkt me onhaalbaar.

Gezien de eerder gerapporteerde slow recruitment zou ik het al een prestatie van Gilead vinden als MANTA nog dit jaar (Q3 of Q4) werd afgerond, zodat de filing dit jaar kan.

Gelijktijdige launch met upa?
NOMURA is m.i. wel erg optimistisch. We gaan het zien.






Tenzij Gilead/Galapagos ervoor kiest- en FDA daar mee akkoord gaat- dat Finch en Manta volgtijdelijk ingediend worden. Ook is er de mogelijkheid dat er door G&G gekozen weordt voor approval van Filgotinib in RA met FDA kanttekening Manta for the time being. Binnen de doelgroep RA niet een ramp.
Tot slot (nou ja, tot slot, binnen mijn brein) de optie dat FDA dermate bereid is te versoepelen dat aantal patienten gereduceerd wordt, maar dat is wel heel rooskleurig.
maxen 31 jan 2019 om 15:48
quote:

avantiavanti schreef op 31 jan 2019 om 15:03:


[...]

Tenzij Gilead/Galapagos ervoor kiest- en FDA daar mee akkoord gaat- dat Finch en Manta volgtijdelijk ingediend worden. Ook is er de mogelijkheid dat er door G&G gekozen weordt voor approval van Filgotinib in RA met FDA kanttekening Manta for the time being. Binnen de doelgroep RA niet een ramp.
Tot slot (nou ja, tot slot, binnen mijn brein) de optie dat FDA dermate bereid is te versoepelen dat aantal patienten gereduceerd wordt, maar dat is wel heel rooskleurig.

Klopt Avantiavanti, allemaal opties. Maar Nomura praat daar niet van, dus ik kreeg de indruk dat zij bedoelden dat zelfs zonder deze 'kunstgrepen' de recruitment zodanig versneld kon worden dat met een volledige, afgeronde MANTA het nog gaat lukken mid-2019.

Maar met de door jou beschreven opties, zijn er dus meerdere wegen die naar Silver Spring, MD leiden.
avantiavanti 20 feb 2019 om 07:28
Quick Note: Galapagos NV (GLPG US, Buy) - Xeljanz DSMB PE w/ High-Dose; Good for GLPG
February 19, 2019
Bijlage:
Ooievaar 20 feb 2019 om 09:22
Avanti, ik vond de grafiek onderaan veelzeggend.
avantiavanti 21 feb 2019 om 07:06
Biotech: PFE's High-Dose Jak Setback Positive for GILD, GLPG, CELG; Mixed for INCY


February 20, 2019

RBC Capital Markets, LLC
Brian Abrahams (Analyst)

Yesterday PFE released a statement that based on increased rates of PE and overall mortality in the 10mg BID vs. 5mg BID (or the TNF-inhibitor group) observed in the ongoing post-marketing study of Xeljanz in older, high-risk RA pts, they are discontinuing that dose in the study. We note that, per the label, 5mg BID is the max. recommended dose for RA and 10mg BID is only recommended for UC. However, we believe that this new development for PFE highlights potential safety risks for the Jak inhibitor class overall and the importance of dose and selectivity profile in determining each drug's therapeutic window - and ultimate potential safety profile. Given our view that GILD/GLPG's filgotinib has the best CV risk profile (lowest thromboembolic event risk) to date, this could give GILD/GLPG an opportunity to capitalize on this commercially even as a later entrant - assuming better safety is maintained in larger FINCH 1 and 3 (~1,300 pts each) and the U.S.-gating and slowly-enrolling MANTA looks clean on testicular tox. Any additional concerns about Jak safety could also benefit CELG, whose key pipeline drug ozanimod is an S1P modulator targeted for overlapping indications. On the flip side, the translatability of Jak-related thromboembolic events to increased mortality in a high-risk population further reduces the likelihood INCY's partner LLY will be able to convince FDA to approve the higher 4mg dose of baricitinib, though this is less of a key driver for INCY.


New data highlighting toxicity of long-term, high-dose Xeljanz could potentially open a door for GILD/GLPG's filgotinib, which seems to have less thrombotic risk compared to other Jak inhibitors. As we await results of the FINCH 1 and 3 studies of filgotinib 100mg and 200mg in RA (MTX-IR and MTX-naive, respectively; expected 1Q19), the news highlighting that PFE's high-dose Jak inhibitor led to a "statistically and clinically important" increase in PE risk and overall mortality will likely increase the already high focus on CV and other AEs seen with the Jak class. Based on our deep dive leading into the FINCH 2 readout last year, and our subsequent analysis of the the FINCH 2 data, we believe that the ph.II and ph.III data so far suggest filgotinib carries less AE risk than the other marketed Jaks and those in development (e.g., upadacitinib; PDUFA 3Q19). In the DARWIN 3 long-term safety study of filgotinib in RA representing 1,700 patient years of exposure, the VTE rate for filgotinib was 0.1, compared to rates of 0.5-0.7 reported for upadacitinib, 0.5 for baricitinib and 0.2 for tofacitinib. We note that in DARWIN 3 the only VTEs (1 DVT and 1 PE) occurred in the same patient, and in the ph.III FINCH 2 study the only thrombosis-related event was a retinal vein occlusion and no deaths were reported (out of 448 pts treated with filgotinib). For comparison, in the ph.III SELECT-BEYOND study of upadacitinib in RA, in a similar pt population to FINCH 2, 4 pts had PE and there was 1 death due to cardiac failure and suspected PE (out of 329 pts treated with upadacitinib). GILD management has expressed cautious optimism about the competitive prospects for filgotinib as they await results from the large FINCH 1 and 3 trials before they feel confident claiming superior safety, and the MANTA testicular toxicity study remains a significant hurdle (timeline-wise) required for U.S. filing - given the challenges to recruitment discussed here. That being said, we believe today's development does highlight a potentially increasingly important commercial advantage that lower thromboembolic risk could be if filgotinib were ultimately approved.

Relative Jak1 selectivity may be key in the balance of anti-inflammatory activity and AE profile. The reduction in AEs observed thus far with filgotinib may be due to increased selectivity for Jak1 vs. Jak2 .
Endless 21 feb 2019 om 07:25
Met dank @ avantiavanti heb ik door vertaalmachine gehaald
Incy


20 februari 2019

RBC Capital Markets, LLC
Brian Abrahams (Analist)

Gisteren publiceerde PFE een verklaring dat op basis van verhoogde PE-percentages en totale mortaliteit in de 10 mg tweemaal daags versus 5 mg tweemaal daags (of de TNF-remmende groep) waargenomen in het lopende postmarketingonderzoek van Xeljanz in oudere, risicovolle RA-pts, ze stoppen die dosis in het onderzoek. We merken op dat, per het label, 5 mg BID het maximum is. aanbevolen dosis voor RA en 10 mg BID wordt alleen aanbevolen voor UC. Wij zijn echter van mening dat deze nieuwe ontwikkeling voor PFE de potentiële veiligheidsrisico's voor de Jak-remmende klasse in het algemeen en het belang van dosis- en selectiviteitsprofielen bij het bepalen van het therapeutische venster van elk geneesmiddel - en het uiteindelijke potentiële veiligheidsprofiel - benadrukt. Gezien onze visie dat filgotinib van GILD / GLPG tot nu toe het beste CV-risicoprofiel (laagste trombo-embolische event-risico) heeft, zou dit GILD / GLPG een kans kunnen geven om dit commercieel te exploiteren, zelfs als een latere nieuwkomer - ervan uitgaande dat een betere veiligheid wordt behouden in grotere FINCH 1 en 3 (~ 1.300 pts elk) en de US-gating en langzaam inschrijvende MANTA zien er schoon uit op testiculaire toxiciteit. Eventuele extra zorgen over de Jak-veiligheid zouden ook kunnen profiteren van CELG, wiens belangrijkste pijplijngeneesmiddel ozanimod een S1P-modulator is, die is gericht op overlappende indicaties. Aan de andere kant verkleint de vertaalbaarheid van Jak-gerelateerde trombo-embolische gebeurtenissen naar verhoogde mortaliteit in een populatie met een hoog risico verder de waarschijnlijkheid dat INCY's partner LLY de FDA kan overtuigen om de hogere dosis van 4 mg baricitinib goed te keuren, hoewel dit minder is. belangrijke driver voor INCY.


Nieuwe gegevens die de toxiciteit van Xeljanz op de lange termijn benadrukken, zouden mogelijk een deur kunnen openen voor filgotinib van GILD / GLPG, dat minder trombotisch risico lijkt te hebben in vergelijking met andere Jak-remmers. Aangezien we wachten op de resultaten van de FINCH 1 en 3 studies van filgotinib 100 mg en 200 mg in RA (MTX-IR en MTX-naïef respectievelijk, verwacht 1Q19), benadrukte het nieuws dat de hoge dosis Jak-remmer van PFE leidde tot een "statistisch en klinisch belangrijke "toename van het PE-risico en algehele mortaliteit zal waarschijnlijk de al hoge focus op CV en andere AE's die worden gezien met de Jak-klasse vergroten. Op basis van onze diepe duik die vorig jaar in de FINCH 2-uitlezing leidde en onze daaropvolgende analyse van de FINCH 2-gegevens, zijn we van mening dat de ph.II- en ph.III-gegevens tot dusver suggereren dat filgotinib minder AE-risico met zich meebrengt dan de andere op de markt gebrachte Jaks en die in ontwikkeling (bijv. upadacitinib; PDUFA 3Q19). In de DARWIN 3 lange-termijn veiligheidsstudie van filgotinib bij RA die 1.700 patiëntjaren blootstelling vertegenwoordigde, was de VTE-snelheid voor filgotinib 0,1, vergeleken met waarden van 0,5-0,7 gemeld voor upadacitinib, 0,5 voor baricitinib en 0,2 voor tofacitinib. We merken op dat in DARWIN 3 de enige VTE's (1 DVT en 1 PE) bij dezelfde patiënt voorkwamen, en in het ph.III FINCH 2-onderzoek was de enige aan trombose gerelateerde gebeurtenis een afsluiting van de retinale venen en werden er geen sterfgevallen gemeld (uit 448 pts behandeld met filgotinib). Ter vergelijking: in de PH.III SELECT-BEYOND-studie van upadacitinib bij RA, in een vergelijkbare pt-populatie tot FINCH 2, hadden 4 pt's PE en er was 1 overlijden als gevolg van hartfalen en verdachte PE (van de 329 pt's behandeld met upadacitinib) ). Het management van GILD heeft voorzichtig optimisme geuit over de concurrentievooruitzichten voor filgotinib terwijl ze wachten op de resultaten van de grote FINCH 1 en 3-onderzoeken voordat ze er vertrouwen in hebben dat ze superieure veiligheid claimen, en de MANTA testiculaire toxiciteitsstudie blijft een belangrijke hindernis (tijdlijn) voor VS indienen - gezien de uitdagingen voor werving die hier worden besproken. Dat gezegd zijnde, geloven we dat de ontwikkeling van vandaag een potentieel steeds belangrijker commercieel voordeel belicht dat een lager trombo-embolisch risico zou kunnen zijn als filgotinib uiteindelijk zou worden goedgekeurd.

Relatieve Jak1-selectiviteit kan de sleutel zijn voor het evenwicht tussen ontstekingsremmende activiteit en AE-profiel. De tot nu toe waargenomen afname in AE's met filgotinib kan te wijten zijn aan verhoogde selectiviteit voor Jak1 vs. Jak2.
 
