Top interviews - video
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Druckenmiller on Economy, Stocks, Bonds, Trump, Fed: Full Interview
www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFAzZttioEk
Bloomberg Markets and Finance
Published on Dec 18, 2018
Dec.18 -- Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller discusses the outlook for the U.S. economy, his investment strategy for stocks and bonds, President Donald Trump's attempts to sway Federal Reserve policy and the prospects for a solution to the U.S.-China trade dispute. He talks with Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker.
Erg Goed. Een prettig en goed afgenomen diepgaand interview met een gast die heel wat te vertellen heeft en daar ook de ruimte voor krijgt. Rustig, fijntjes, scherp en alles raak. Absolute aanrader.
Hedge Fund Legend Ray Dalio On The Economy
www.youtube.com/watch?v=5C43i3yclec
Business Insider
Published on Sep 19, 2018
Ray Dalio is the founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world. Dalio is sharing his template for understanding debt crises, which he says helped him and his fund foresee and navigate the financial crisis.
Goed. Meer uptempo, college-stijl interview. Toegankelijk, praktisch georienteerd en interessante verbanden met de actualiteit. Aanrader.
Zelden schreef op 12 jan 2019 om 01:27:
Druckenmiller on Economy, Stocks, Bonds, Trump, Fed
Simpel
Bepalend IMO komende weken, maanden volgende 3 issues.
1. Brexit, voor NL/EU zeker, 2. Shutdown US Governments en de 3. talks tussen Trump en China.
FED? Geen idee wat ze daar voor snode plannen hebben.
Gisteren zijn we niets voor niets iets gezakt, OK, nog tegen de 500 pt aan. Dat is gelukkig al beter dan de ATL van december 476 van 2018.
Het blijft onrustig. Belegger vertrouwt het nog niet zo.
Ik ook niet. Dr is altijd wah. Wall of worries.
IMHO ^^
TI#3 (Geen beeld/audio only)
Chris Cole: The ‘BIG ONE’ (Vol event) hasn’t happened yet.
www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2...
Macro Voices
Published on Jan 10, 2019
Erik Townsend and Patrick Ceresna welcome Chris Cole [Artemis fund founder] back to MacroVoices. Erik and Chris dissect the Vol crash in February 2018 and the implicit/explicit short vol risks. They then put perspective on the next phase of the short vol unwind and the impacts of the reduction of central bank balance sheets. They further discuss the link between volatility and the credit cycle and the stock/bond correlation.
Over de Vol-complex. Ontleed de materie, plaatst het in een bredere context van hoe de markt reageert op macro-economisch beleid, het populisme voedt en geeft een duidelijke visie wat funds en traders daarvan kunnen verwachten en hoe ze er gebruik van kunnen maken. Note: risk transformatie, de 'Lucas-trade'.
TI#4 (Geen beeld/audio only)
ChrisMartensondotcom
Published on Mar 1, 2019
Journalist Bethany McLean bespreekt haar onderzoek waar ze een boek over heeft geschreven: 'Saudi America: The Truth About Fracking And How It's Changing The World.'
youtu.be/GktSIx8wfE0
Het gaat over de shale revolutie, maar tegelijkertijd verhaalt het over de financiële en politieke machinaties die eraan ten grondslag liggen. Zeer interessant het zo direct, helder en compact uiteengezet te horen worden. Geen ingewikkelde theoriën of beschouwingen, maar een inzichtelijk en praktisch geörienteerd voorstelling van zaken die velen, bezig/investerend in de Energiesector, zullen herkennen danwel beamen. Een goede waarschuwing ook!
Direct naar Forum
Markt vandaag
01 mrt
De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn vrijdag met winsten gesloten. Het sentiment werd vooruitgeholpen door b...
4
Indices
|
|AEX
|538,59
|-0,45%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1366
|0,00%
|
|Germany30^
|11.629,40
|+0,99%
|
|Gold spot
|1.293,43
|0,00%
|
|LDN100-24h
|7.140,49
|0,00%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|7.595,35
|+0,83%
|
|US30#
|26.050,64
|+0,08%
Stijgers
Dalers
Column Forum
Meer»
|
|
(313)
de Rat van Fortuin
op
03-mrt-19 13:34
|
|
(30)
Bertone
op
03-mrt-19 12:08
|
|
(8)
Snugger
op
02-mrt-19 14:32
|
|
(1)
professsor onne
op
02-mrt-19 12:53
|
|
(6)
Snugger
op
01-mrt-19 16:45