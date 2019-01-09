Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Amerikaanse aandelen  /  GATH (OTC-Markets)

Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

GATH (OTC-Markets)

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
8 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Dennis V. 9 jan 2019 om 17:11
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2006
Laatste bezoek: 13 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
4.438
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 237
Gegeven: 11
A New Star Is Born!
Dennis V. 9 jan 2019 om 17:32
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2006
Laatste bezoek: 13 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
4.438
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 237
Gegeven: 11
Moet zijn GETH.
Dennis V. 10 jan 2019 om 15:12
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2006
Laatste bezoek: 13 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
4.438
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 237
Gegeven: 11
Great Potential! www.marketscreener.com/GREEN-ENVIROTE...
Dennis V. 10 jan 2019 om 16:16
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2006
Laatste bezoek: 13 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
4.438
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 237
Gegeven: 11
A Good Choice! www.cnbc.com/quotes/?symbol=GETH&...
Dennis V. 24 jan 2019 om 19:43
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2006
Laatste bezoek: 13 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
4.438
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 237
Gegeven: 11
New Chances For This Green Business Company!
Dennis V. 12 feb 2019 om 10:00
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2006
Laatste bezoek: 13 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
4.438
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 237
Gegeven: 11
This Is The Beginning For A Good Year!
www.mycocktailmasterclass.co.uk/wp-co...
Dennis V. 13 feb 2019 om 17:16
0
Lid sinds: 08 nov 2006
Laatste bezoek: 13 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
4.438
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 237
Gegeven: 11
Keep Smiling! That's The Best Option! www.ionmag.org/wp-content/uploads/201...
Stockmanfan 25 feb 2019 om 00:34
0
Lid sinds: 24 feb 2019
Laatste bezoek: 25 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
8
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 1
I like the way GETH is trading and has a steady climb up. Anyone know what is going on?
8 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Cijfers en handelssores beheersen beursweek

24 feb De Amsterdamse beurs staat opnieuw een drukke cijferweek te wachten.Zo geven onder meer PostNL, Fugro, Aalb... 2

    Indices

    AEX 541,37 +0,15%
    EUR/USD 1,1345 +0,09%
    Germany30^ 11.457,60 0,00%
    Gold spot 1.328,57 +0,07%
    LDN100-24h 7.187,44 0,00%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.527,55 +0,91%
    US30# 26.052,41 +0,12%

    Stijgers

    ASMI
    +11,95%
    Heijmans
    +3,44%
    AMG
    +2,62%
    OCI
    +2,33%
    Volker...
    +1,80%

    Dalers

    Alfen ...
    -6,34%
    Brunel
    -2,36%
    Intert...
    -1,82%
    PostNL
    -1,77%
    Pharming
    -1,69%
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX