RoodMicrotec « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Rood Microtec 2019

DeZwarteRidder 1 jan 2019 om 15:05
About us

We at RoodMicrotec are the experts in the field of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). As an independent general contractor we take care of the complete logistics, quality assurance, technical realization and project management from the first idea to the delivery of serial parts. We work together with strong partners and support you in all project phases competently and reliably. Therefore, you have as little effort as possible and at the same time you benefit from efficient processes and our long-term experience. With us you get one-stop solutions – either as turnkey solutions or as single services. No matter if you need test engineering, planning and execution of various production tests, qualifications or failure analysis – our services are tailored to your requirements. Our experts and I are looking forward to talk to you.
RoodMicrotec – Turnkey solutions for the electronic industry

RoodMicrotec has offered services to the semiconductor and electronics industry for almost 50 years.Together with reliable partners the company produces highly developed microchips to customers’ specifications (ASICs). It offers turnkey solutions and supports its customers along the whole supply chain. This so-called “eXtended Supply Chain Management” runs from test engineering to execution of different tests and includes qualification and failure analysis. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec offers worldwide logistics, quality assurance and project management from the first idea to the delivery of serial parts. All services included in “eXtended Supply Chain Management” for integrated systems are also available separately. RoodMicrotec is certified according to DIN EN ISO 9001:2015. The test laboratories are accredited according to DIN EN ISO/IEC 17025 by the accreditation body DAkkS. RoodMicrotec’s operative unities are based in Nördlingen and Stuttgart and have branches in Dresden and Zwolle (The Netherlands).
Cor S 2 jan 2019 om 08:29
2019: Start koers 0,25 - we gaan zien waar de koers naar toe gaat.
rien-ne-va-plus 2 jan 2019 om 09:39
Helaas rood maar komt door de beurs
DeZwarteRidder 2 jan 2019 om 09:50
quote:

rien-ne-va-plus schreef op 2 jan 2019 om 09:39:


Helaas rood maar komt door de beurs

Net zo rood als die brandstapels in Scheveningen.......
rien-ne-va-plus 2 jan 2019 om 21:15
dat heb je goed gezien ridder.
DeZwarteRidder 6 jan 2019 om 16:41
De koers van Rood staat nog steeds veel te hoog; als de omzetstijging minder is dan 17% stort de koers in elkaar.
fd183 7 jan 2019 om 08:47
Ze kunnen jou beter "De Rode Ridder" noemen, aangezien je toch alleen bezig bent met bedrijven waarvan de koers (volgens jou) rood zal gaan kleuren.
rien-ne-va-plus 7 jan 2019 om 09:15
waarop gebaseerd ridder
DeZwarteRidder 7 jan 2019 om 09:33
quote:

rien-ne-va-plus schreef op 7 jan 2019 om 09:15:


waarop gebaseerd ridder

Gezond verstand en logica.
Michael1970 7 jan 2019 om 10:10
@Zwarteridder ik heb 2 vragen. Als de omzet zo zal tegenvallen, hadden ze dan niet eerder met een persbericht moeten komen? En wat is slim om te doen voordat de koers in elkaar stort? Helft van de aandelen tijdelijk verkopen?
DeZwarteRidder 7 jan 2019 om 10:25
quote:

Michael1970 schreef op 7 jan 2019 om 10:10:


@Zwarteridder ik heb 2 vragen. Als de omzet zo zal tegenvallen, hadden ze dan niet eerder met een persbericht moeten komen? En wat is slim om te doen voordat de koers in elkaar stort? Helft van de aandelen tijdelijk verkopen?

Ik heb niet gezegd dat de omzet zal tegenvallen; ik zei ALS.

Voor de rest mag je het zelf uitzoeken, maar als je niet zeker van je zaak bent kun je natuurlijk altijd de helft verkopen.
DeZwarteRidder 7 jan 2019 om 10:30
Hier moet ik altijd aan denken bij Rood Microtec:
Bijlage:
lucas D 7 jan 2019 om 11:28
www.beleggen.nl/RoodMicrotec/nieuws

Je kan je laten leiden door uitspraken, of je kan je laten leiden door de berichten van Rood Microtec zelf.

De keuze is aan u.

fijne dagen verder.
DeZwarteRidder 7 jan 2019 om 11:31
quote:

lucas D schreef op 7 jan 2019 om 11:28:


www.beleggen.nl/RoodMicrotec/nieuws
Je kan je laten leiden door uitspraken, of je kan je laten leiden door de berichten van Rood Microtec zelf.
De keuze is aan u.
fijne dagen verder.

Hij is fijn......!!!
Hkdnp 7 jan 2019 om 11:48
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 7 jan 2019 om 11:31:


[...]
Hij is fijn......!!!


Ik kan die fijne dag wel gebruiken.
rien-ne-va-plus 7 jan 2019 om 17:59
mooi zo.
DeZwarteRidder 8 jan 2019 om 08:47
De chips-ellende wordt steeds groter.
Cor S 8 jan 2019 om 09:45
We gaan zo de 0,27 zien - vandaag stijgen naar 0,28 en hoger.
ramptoerist 8 jan 2019 om 10:20
Ah gelukkig, vroeg me al af waarom het zakte.
Cor S 8 jan 2019 om 11:57
quote:

Cor S schreef op 8 jan 2019 om 09:45:


We gaan zo de 0,27 zien - vandaag stijgen naar 0,28 en hoger.


Inmiddels 0,273 - een plus van 1,5% - op naar de 0,28.
