RoodMicrotec « Terug naar discussie overzicht



About us



We at RoodMicrotec are the experts in the field of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). As an independent general contractor we take care of the complete logistics, quality assurance, technical realization and project management from the first idea to the delivery of serial parts. We work together with strong partners and support you in all project phases competently and reliably. Therefore, you have as little effort as possible and at the same time you benefit from efficient processes and our long-term experience. With us you get one-stop solutions – either as turnkey solutions or as single services. No matter if you need test engineering, planning and execution of various production tests, qualifications or failure analysis – our services are tailored to your requirements. Our experts and I are looking forward to talk to you.

RoodMicrotec – Turnkey solutions for the electronic industry



RoodMicrotec has offered services to the semiconductor and electronics industry for almost 50 years.Together with reliable partners the company produces highly developed microchips to customers’ specifications (ASICs). It offers turnkey solutions and supports its customers along the whole supply chain. This so-called “eXtended Supply Chain Management” runs from test engineering to execution of different tests and includes qualification and failure analysis. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec offers worldwide logistics, quality assurance and project management from the first idea to the delivery of serial parts. All services included in “eXtended Supply Chain Management” for integrated systems are also available separately. RoodMicrotec is certified according to DIN EN ISO 9001:2015. The test laboratories are accredited according to DIN EN ISO/IEC 17025 by the accreditation body DAkkS. RoodMicrotec’s operative unities are based in Nördlingen and Stuttgart and have branches in Dresden and Zwolle (The Netherlands).

