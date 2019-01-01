Holland Colours « Terug naar discussie overzicht

ontwikkelingen Holland Colours 2019
de avonturen van Holland Colours in 2019
Opvallend forse kooporders de laatste paar dagen.
irda3 schreef op 26 mrt 2019 om 12:39:
Wel een beetje zuur voor de eerste koop van 2K, om een halve minuut later te zien dat de volgende koop van bijna dezelfde grootte 1,20€ lager werd gerekend.
IP Concept Luxembourg verkleint belang in Holland Colours
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) IP Concept Luxembourg heeft een kleiner belang in Holland Colours gemeld. Dit bleek uit een melding in het kader van de Wet op het financieel toezicht, gedateerd op 27 maart.
IP Concept Luxembourg meldde een kapitaalbelang van 4,79 procent met een dito stemrecht.
Op 4 april 2017 meldde IP Concept Luxembourg nog een eerste kapitaalbelang van 5,44 procent met eenzelfde stemrecht.
Wet op het financieel toezicht
De melding valt onder de Wet melding zeggenschap, die sinds 1 januari 2007 onder de overkoepelende Wet op het financieel toezicht valt. Volgens deze wet moeten aandeelhouders met een belang groter dan 3 procent elke wijziging in hun belang melden bij het overschrijden van de volgende drempelwaarden: 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 en 95 procent. Dit geldt zowel bij het opbouwen als het afbouwen van een belang.
Koers word met kracht op gewaardeerd.
Volgens mij doordat er een marktrapport verschenen die voorspelt dat de kleurenmarkt met 5% per jaar zal stijgen tot en met 2021.
redfieldreport.com/2019/04/05/coloran...
PRESS RELEASE
RESULTS 2018/2019 HOLLAND COLOURS
Revenue € 91 million – up 9%, driven by Europe and Asia
Holland Colours, a global colorants producer with strong footholds in the Building & Construction and
Packaging markets reports
• 9% revenue growth for the financial year 2018/2019 over prior year;
• Net margin up 6% despite ongoing shortages of certain raw materials;
• Operating cost increased by 5%, partly relating to incidentals;
• Operating result from continued operations was € 8.8 million (ROS of 9.6%) versus € 8.2 million the
year before (ROS 9.8%);
• Net result after discontinued operations was € 6.1 million versus € 5.9 million previous year.
Net earnings per share came in at € 7.04 versus € 6.78 prior year.
The 9% revenue growth to € 90.9 million was to a large extend driven by price and volume increases in Europe
(12%) and Asia (25%). Revenues in the Americas declined with 4% as a result of the slowdown in the USA
housing market. The currency translation impact was negligible.
Two of the three focus segments were drivers of the global revenue growth. Packaging added the most while
sales in the Building and Construction segment was up as well, despite the market downturn in the USA.
Coatings and Sealants where flat. The majority of the Group revenue (89%) is realized within these three focus
segments. B&C is still the largest segment.
Shortages on global raw materials markets and related increases in raw material cost continued to have a
negative impact on the margins, especially in Europe. Margin protection actions and selling price increases
were implemented, albeit with some delay due to market pressures. Net margin % for the Group ended at 45%
versus 46% prior year. In absolute terms, the net margin increased by € 2.1 million.
Operating costs from continued operations increased by € 1.6 million of which about € 0.9 million relates to
incidental cost in personnel and consultancy. The tax burden was higher versus prior year amongst others due
to the revaluation of the deferred tax asset in the Netherlands.
Net cash flow came in at € 2.1 million positive versus € 2.2 million negative last year. The € 4.3 million
improvement over prior year relates amongst others to € 0.6 million increase in cash from operations (EBIT
base) and € 3.2 million lower absorption in Operating Working Capital. Capital expenditures ended at € 2.9
million versus € 2.5 million prior year while the dividend payment was up at € 2.9 million versus € 2.6 million
prior year. There were no changes in the funding of the company. The company remains loan free.
The dividend proposal to be approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on July 16, 2019 amounts to
€ 3.52 in cash per share (compared to € 3.39 in 2017/2018).
