Holland Colours « Terug naar discussie overzicht

PRESS RELEASE

RESULTS 2018/2019 HOLLAND COLOURS

Revenue € 91 million – up 9%, driven by Europe and Asia

Holland Colours, a global colorants producer with strong footholds in the Building & Construction and

Packaging markets reports

• 9% revenue growth for the financial year 2018/2019 over prior year;

• Net margin up 6% despite ongoing shortages of certain raw materials;

• Operating cost increased by 5%, partly relating to incidentals;

• Operating result from continued operations was € 8.8 million (ROS of 9.6%) versus € 8.2 million the

year before (ROS 9.8%);

• Net result after discontinued operations was € 6.1 million versus € 5.9 million previous year.

Net earnings per share came in at € 7.04 versus € 6.78 prior year.

The 9% revenue growth to € 90.9 million was to a large extend driven by price and volume increases in Europe

(12%) and Asia (25%). Revenues in the Americas declined with 4% as a result of the slowdown in the USA

housing market. The currency translation impact was negligible.

Two of the three focus segments were drivers of the global revenue growth. Packaging added the most while

sales in the Building and Construction segment was up as well, despite the market downturn in the USA.

Coatings and Sealants where flat. The majority of the Group revenue (89%) is realized within these three focus

segments. B&C is still the largest segment.

Shortages on global raw materials markets and related increases in raw material cost continued to have a

negative impact on the margins, especially in Europe. Margin protection actions and selling price increases

were implemented, albeit with some delay due to market pressures. Net margin % for the Group ended at 45%

versus 46% prior year. In absolute terms, the net margin increased by € 2.1 million.

Operating costs from continued operations increased by € 1.6 million of which about € 0.9 million relates to

incidental cost in personnel and consultancy. The tax burden was higher versus prior year amongst others due

to the revaluation of the deferred tax asset in the Netherlands.

Net cash flow came in at € 2.1 million positive versus € 2.2 million negative last year. The € 4.3 million

improvement over prior year relates amongst others to € 0.6 million increase in cash from operations (EBIT

base) and € 3.2 million lower absorption in Operating Working Capital. Capital expenditures ended at € 2.9

million versus € 2.5 million prior year while the dividend payment was up at € 2.9 million versus € 2.6 million

prior year. There were no changes in the funding of the company. The company remains loan free.

The dividend proposal to be approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on July 16, 2019 amounts to

€ 3.52 in cash per share (compared to € 3.39 in 2017/2018).