Eurocastle « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Eurocastle Raises €17.2 million through financing of NPL Portfolio

Guernsey. 31 December 2018 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces the successful completion of the financing of a portfolio of non-performing loans with gross book value of approximately €675 million acquired jointly with Fortress Affiliates in November 2018. Eurocastle received approximately €17.2 million of net proceeds after costs and reserves, equating to approximately 58% of the equity invested. The portfolio is being managed by doBank S.p.A..