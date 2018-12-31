Probiodrug « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Probiodrug 2019

DeZwarteRidder 31 dec 2018 om 10:26
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
41.059
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2842
Gegeven: 2396
OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Lead compound PQ912 - a first-in-class highly specific and potent Glutaminyl Cyclase (QC) inhibitor
Probiodrug presented the detailed study design of the Phase 2b core program for its QC inhibitor which incorporated the newest FDA and EMA draft guidance for early AD trials. The Phase 2b core program will consist of two clinical trials in the EU and USA. The first Phase 2b study will investigate the safety and efficacy of the optimal dose range of PQ912 in early AD patients. This trial will build on the excellent and efficient infrastructure established by the Phase 2a SAPHIR study.

PBD-C06 - a monoclonal antibody selectively targeting pGlu-Abeta
PBD-C06 is currently in the preclinical stage. The antibody has been successfully humanized and also de-immunized to avoid detection by the patient's endogenous immune system. For the first time in an anti-pGlu-Abeta approach, PBD-C06 has not only shown the ability to reduce Abeta/plaques but also to significantly improve cognitive deficits in aged Alzheimer's mice. Moreover, no evidence was found for increased microhemorrhages after treatment with PBD-C06.

CORPORATE REVIEW

Management Changes
Dr. Michael Schaeffer was appointed to the position of Executive Vice President of Business and Strategy, effective August 2018. Dr. Schaeffer brings more than 15 years of experience across pharma and biotech in strategic business development, scientific project and alliance management to Probiodrug.

POST PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS

Management Changes
Probiodrug announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Schaeffer to Chief Business Officer, effective October 1, 2018. Drawing on his extensive experience in neurology projects across all stages of development, Dr. Schaeffer has additionally taken over Probiodrug's R&D division. Dr. Inge Lues' term as Chief Development Officer came to an end effective October 31, 2018, with the contractual termination of her current agreement.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2018
On December 7, 2018, Probiodrug will held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The single item on the agenda: Report of a loss amounting to half the share capital pursuant to Sec. 92 pa-ra. 1 AktG.

OUTLOOK

The mid-term focus of Probiodrug's business activities remain unchanged and can be summarized as follows:

Execution of the Phase 2b clinical study program for PQ912
Identifying industrial partners
Further strengthening Probiodrug's financial basis

The company's current financial resources are expected to be sufficient to fund operations until the end of Q3/2019.
hangklok 7 jan 2019 om 14:47
0
Lid sinds: 26 okt 2012
Laatste bezoek: 14 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
3.725
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 152
Gegeven: 1
Wat een afstraffing in 2018. Ik kon het niet laten en ben toch weer ingestapt op gemiddeld 2,34 met 5000 stukjes. We zullen zien of de koers weer richting de 6/7 euro kan
wess 7 jan 2019 om 15:02
0
Lid sinds: 10 sep 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
19
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
wat leesvoer, dit aandeel kan zeker interessant zijn voor op de plank en dus langere termijn


www.google.nl/amp/s/simplywall.st/sto...


www.probiodrug.de/probiodrug-to-atten...
hangklok 7 jan 2019 om 15:24
0
Lid sinds: 26 okt 2012
Laatste bezoek: 14 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
3.725
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 152
Gegeven: 1
Mijn plank ligt al aardig vol met Postnl en Beterbed en TomTom nu dus ook 5k probio we zullen het zien in December. Lange adem moet je hebben denk ik.
wess 7 jan 2019 om 15:31
0
Lid sinds: 10 sep 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
19
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
tja mijn plank met Pharming, ING en een paar honderd stuks van Probiodrug (tegen € 3,50 gemiddeld). Maar kijken wat het de komende tijd (jaar/jaren) gaat doen
PGV 7 jan 2019 om 15:41
0
Lid sinds: 21 sep 2016
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
1.906
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 298
Gegeven: 8
Ik heb er maar wat aangeschaft, zodra de koers wat aan gaat trekken neem ik er nog een pluk bij. Ik geloof er wel in.
africa2 8 jan 2019 om 14:56
0
Lid sinds: 13 mrt 2017
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
761
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 50
Gegeven: 0
ik wacht even tot na de emissie.
wess 8 jan 2019 om 20:57
0
Lid sinds: 10 sep 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
19
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
emissie?
Ik ben benieuwd of er wat positiefs komt mbt Probiodrug uit de JP Morgan bijeenkomst
Tom3 10 jan 2019 om 00:28
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
6.396
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 841
Gegeven: 360
Het is wel erg stil vind ik. Duidelijk is dat alles wacht op financiering. De huidige middelen zijn ontoereikend. Ik pas even. Heb genoeg andere risico`s opgeladen denk ik zo.
twopence 10 jan 2019 om 08:47
0
Lid sinds: 03 okt 2012
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
4.017
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 211
Gegeven: 7
Goede morgen. Dramatisch koersverloop hier en moet moet tien keer over de kop gaan om terug te zijn. Ik denk dat dat te doen is en ben bereid om ook in te stappen maar wacht het nog even af is voor mij nog iets te onzeker. Maar als het gaat , dan kan het heel hardt gaan en mogelijk vis ik achter het net. Heel veel succes alleen.
Sardirod 10 jan 2019 om 11:58
0
Lid sinds: 02 mei 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
198
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 30
Gegeven: 16
Na een behoorlijke tijd redelijk stabiel te zijn geweest rond de 3 euro gaat het de laatste maand toch wel hard onderuit terwijl het algehele sentiment beter wordt. Wat zou de reden zijn?
DeZwarteRidder 10 jan 2019 om 12:01
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
41.059
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2842
Gegeven: 2396
quote:

Sardirod schreef op 10 jan 2019 om 11:58:


Na een behoorlijke tijd redelijk stabiel te zijn geweest rond de 3 euro gaat het de laatste maand toch wel hard onderuit terwijl het algehele sentiment beter wordt. Wat zou de reden zijn?

De reden is allang besproken op dit forum.

Probio is op weg naar een pennystock.

Zeer waarschijnlijk zijn grote aandeelhouders aan het dumpen.
Sardirod 10 jan 2019 om 12:12
0
Lid sinds: 02 mei 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
198
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 30
Gegeven: 16
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 10 jan 2019 om 12:01:


[...]
De reden is allang besproken op dit forum.

Probio is op weg naar een pennystock.

Zeer waarschijnlijk zijn grote aandeelhouders aan het dumpen.


Zou je dan geen AFM-meldingen verwachten?
wess 10 jan 2019 om 12:47
0
Lid sinds: 10 sep 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
19
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
ik zie geen schokkende aantallen (transacties) voorbij komen dus dumpen lijkt mij bij de grotere aandeelhouders niet aan de orde
twopence 11 jan 2019 om 10:55
0
Lid sinds: 03 okt 2012
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
4.017
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 211
Gegeven: 7
Ik zie dat het moment om in te stappen nog niet is aangekomen. Blijf nog even aan de zijlijn.
Stephan010 11 jan 2019 om 11:34
0
Lid sinds: 10 dec 2017
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
1.141
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 60
Gegeven: 1
quote:

africa2 schreef op 8 jan 2019 om 14:56:


ik wacht even tot na de emissie.


emissie ?
Dan moet koers eerst kunstmatig omhoog want een emissie bij een lage koers is niet gunstig.
Als probiodrug toch een emissie uitschrijft wordt koers een pennystock.
DeZwarteRidder 11 jan 2019 om 11:49
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
41.059
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2842
Gegeven: 2396
quote:

wess schreef op 10 jan 2019 om 12:47:


ik zie geen schokkende aantallen (transacties) voorbij komen dus dumpen lijkt mij bij de grotere aandeelhouders niet aan de orde

Bij zo weinig omzet is het heel moeilijk om je aandelen kwijt te raken, dus wordt er ieder dag een kleine hoeveelheid geloosd en dus daalt de koers vrijwel iedere dag.
DeZwarteRidder 14 jan 2019 om 19:23
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
41.059
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2842
Gegeven: 2396
Morgen onder de 2....???
effegenoeg 14 jan 2019 om 19:30
0
Lid sinds: 30 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
10.490
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 373
Gegeven: 43
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 14 jan 2019 om 19:23:


Morgen onder de 2....???


Je maakt jezelf belachelijk door dergelijke domme opmerkingen te plaatsen.
wess 14 jan 2019 om 19:36
0
Lid sinds: 10 sep 2018
Laatste bezoek: 17 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
19
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Tja de trend is wel al een behoorlijk lange tijd omlaag, kan zomaar.
Een stijging zal wel pas aan de orde zijn ALS er goed nieuws over phase 2B komt
Ik wacht rustig af (op €3,50 gemiddeld)
