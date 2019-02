Brunel « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Hierbij nog de voorspelling/belofte van onze CEO Jilko Andringa dat Brunel de komende jaar/jaren de record winst zal gaan overtreffen !



Jilko Andringa, CEO of Brunel: “The third quarter results demonstrate continued acceleration of our growth, achieving double digit revenue growth in all our segments. Our performance in Europe continues to be strong, while we see even faster growth in all verticals (including Oil & Gas) outside of Europe. This shows our strategy to diversify to adjacent verticals is successful. The fast recovery of the Oil & Gas industry is gaining pace, and the outlook for our activities within this industry are trending upwards as well. I’m confident that we are in a strong position to deliver on our promise to break old records in the years to come.”