Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Kardan  /  Kardan 2019: wie krijgt wat

Kardan « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Kardan 2019: wie krijgt wat

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
163 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
DeZwarteRidder 27 dec 2018 om 13:59
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
41.026
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2838
Gegeven: 2396
Kardan nadert compromis met deel schuldeisers

Gepubliceerd op 23 okt 2018 om 13:49 | Views: 1.968

Kardan 13:33
0,08 +0,00 (+6,62%)

AMSTERDAM (AFN) - Kardan nadert een akkoord met een deel van zijn obligatiehouders over een langere terugbetalingstermijn. Dat meldde de in Amsterdam genoteerde Israëlische investeerder in een update hoewel de onderhandelingen nog niet afgerond zijn.

Het compromis bestaat uit een verlenging van de looptijd van de obligaties tot eind 2021. In ruil daarvoor krijgen de obligatiehouders een jaarlijkse rente en aandelen Kardan. Ook moet de onderneming bezittingen van de hand doen om met de opbrengsten de obligatiehouders terug te betalen.

Kardan had de obligaties eigenlijk in 2015 terug moeten betalen, maar kwam toen ook al een verlenging van twee jaar overeen. Toen die deadline naderde probeerde het bedrijf dochter Tahal te verkopen, maar dat lukte niet op tijd waarna een geschil met de schuldeisers ontstond.

De houders van obligaties B moeten nog stemmen over het compromis. De onderhandelingen met de houders van de obligaties A moeten nog beginnen.
Zon08 28 dec 2018 om 20:58
0
Lid sinds: 10 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 11 jan 2019
Aantal posts:
30
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Interresant vooruitzicht. Voordelig 2019 allemaal.
De opa van Juul 2 jan 2019 om 14:50
0
Lid sinds: 11 aug 2016
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
723
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 86
Gegeven: 14
Maar heb je nu nog steeds aandelen DZR of niet? is me nog niet helemaal duidelijk
De Troon Jan 3 jan 2019 om 00:08
0
Lid sinds: 13 dec 2017
Laatste bezoek: 13 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
931
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 24
Gegeven: 3
Goed zo misschien wel het laatste maar ze kunnen nog vooruit tot 2021, succes allen.....
poil-1 3 jan 2019 om 12:12
0
Lid sinds: 16 mrt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
789
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 3
*Kardan: Grunfeld zal 2,5 miljoen aandelen kopen van de twee banken, voor 8 miljoen shekel (circa 1,88 miljoen euro)

Groet, poil
poil-1 3 jan 2019 om 12:13
0
Lid sinds: 16 mrt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
789
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 3
Kardan: Grunfeld bezit 17 procent van het aandelenkapitaal van Kardan, of 21 miljoen aandelen, waarover twee banken en andere crediteuren kunnen beschikken
Eeuwige Rijkdom 3 jan 2019 om 12:13
0
Lid sinds: 02 jun 2004
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
917
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 71
Gegeven: 145
Dat is een mooi bedrag per aandeel
poil-1 3 jan 2019 om 12:13
0
Lid sinds: 16 mrt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
789
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 3
Kardan: gerechtshof Israël akkoord met regeling tussen controlerende aandeelhouder van Kardan, dhr Grunfeld, en zijn schuldeisers

Succes poil
poil-1 3 jan 2019 om 12:16
0
Lid sinds: 16 mrt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
789
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 3
De kenners op dit forum zullen hier wel raad mee weten.
succes, poil
poil-1 3 jan 2019 om 12:22
0
Lid sinds: 16 mrt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
789
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 3
75 cent per aandeel.
Groet, poil
Eeuwige Rijkdom 3 jan 2019 om 12:24
0
Lid sinds: 02 jun 2004
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
917
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 71
Gegeven: 145
En die Grunfeld is niet gek hoor!
poil-1 3 jan 2019 om 12:25
0
Lid sinds: 16 mrt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
789
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 3
Plus 10%
poil-1 3 jan 2019 om 12:34
0
Lid sinds: 16 mrt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
789
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 3
NOTICE REGARDING CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER KARDAN
Amsterdam, January 3, 2019 - Kardan N.V. (‘Kardan’ or ‘the Company’), active in Real Estate
and Infrastructure in emerging markets hereby announces that the Israeli court has
approved the debt settlement of Mr. Grunfeld, one of the Company’s controlling
shareholders, with his creditors, following the request for bankruptcy filed against him in
2015.
Mr. Grunfeld holds (directly and indirectly, through a company controlled by him) 21,119,927 shares
of the Company, representing approximately 17.17% of the Company’s share capital and of its
voting rights. Mr. Grunfeld is also a Board member of Kardan. According to the information provided
to the Company, 11,591,189 shares are pledged to Bank Hapoalim Ltd. (‘Bank Hapoalim’) and
9,053,738 shares to Bank Leumi le-Israel BM (‘Leumi Bank’) to secure credit granted to Mr. Grunfeld
or anyone on his behalf by the said banks. The other Company’s shares held by Grunfeld are
pledged to secure Grunfeld's liabilities to three other entities.
In addition, the Company was informed as followed in relation to the Settlement:
? the pledges and proceedings relating to them will remain in force (where each of the said banks
will be entitled to realize the pledges registered in its favor and to sell the shares pledged in its
favor at its sole discretion).
? Mr. Grunfeld, or anyone acting on his behalf, undertook to purchase from the banks, at the
banks’ request, up to a total of 2,500,000 Company’s shares of the shares pledged to them, for
a total of NIS 8 million during a period specified in the Settlement.
? for the purpose of completing the Settlement, the parties to the controlling agreement in the
Company, Messrs. Avi Schnur, Eytan Rechter and Joseph Grunfeld and the companies under
their control, have signed or are expected to sign a mutual waiver of any mutual limitation
between the parties with respect to the sale of pledged shares (if any).
? the completion of the Settlement is expected on January 22, 2019.
poil-1 3 jan 2019 om 12:43
0
Lid sinds: 16 mrt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
789
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 3
Rechtbank akkoord met schuldregeling grootaandeelhouder Kardan

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Een Israëlisch gerechtshof heeft goedkeuring gegeven aan een regeling tussen een grootaandeelhouder van Kardan en schuldeisers in het kader van een faillissementsaanvraag uit 2015. Dat maakte het Israëlische investeringsfonds met een beursnotering in Amsterdam donderdag bekend.

De grootaandeelhouder, Yosef Grunfeld, die ook niet-uitvoerend bestuurslid is van Kardan, bezit 21,12 miljoen aandelen Kardan, of ongeveer 17,17 procent van het aandelenkapitaal en de stemrechten.

Daarvan zijn 11,6 miljoen stukken in onderpand gegeven aan Bank Hapoalim en 9,0 miljoen stukken aan Leumi Bank, in verband met het door hen verstrekte krediet aan Grunfeld. De banken kunnen deze aandelen desgewenst verkopen.

Grunfeld heeft op verzoek van de banken toegezegd om gedurende een bepaalde periode tot 2,5 miljoen aandelen Kardan van hen terug te kopen voor 8 miljoen shekel, of ongeveer 1,88 miljoen euro. Dit zou het aandeel waarderen op circa 0,75 euro. De schikking zal naar verwachting op 22 januari zijn afgerond.

Dit moet vooral worden gezien als een gedeeltelijke voldoening van de schuld aan de schuldeisers, lichtten woordvoerders van het bedrijf toe aan ABM Financial News. Het pandrecht van de schuldeisers op de overige aandeelhouders blijft bestaan.

Het aandeel Kardan noteerde donderdag 5,9 procent hoger op 0,08 euro. Kardan heeft zelf grote uitstaande schulden bij obligatiehouders die het bedrijf hoopt af te kunnen lossen met de verkoop van activiteiten.

Door: ABM Financial News.
DeZwarteRidder 3 jan 2019 om 12:47
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
41.026
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2838
Gegeven: 2396
quote:

poil-1 schreef op 3 jan 2019 om 12:12:


*Kardan: Grunfeld zal 2,5 miljoen aandelen kopen van de twee banken, voor 8 miljoen shekel (circa 1,88 miljoen euro)
Groet, poil

Het maakt deel uit van een betalingsregeling, dus de koopprijs zegt weinig.

Hij had tenslotte dezelfde hoeveelheid aandelen voor minder dan 10 cent op de beurs kunnen kopen en dat is ca 250.000.
poil-1 3 jan 2019 om 12:54
0
Lid sinds: 16 mrt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
789
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 3
Dat idee had ik al, maar zo te zien geeft het de beleggers weer vertrouwen. Gaat het ook invloed hebben op de regelingen die jij in jouw eerste post plaatste. Zeg maar een eerste stap de goede richting op?
groet, poil
DeZwarteRidder 3 jan 2019 om 13:05
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
41.026
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2838
Gegeven: 2396
quote:

poil-1 schreef op 3 jan 2019 om 12:54:


Dat idee had ik al, maar zo te zien geeft het de beleggers weer vertrouwen. Gaat het ook invloed hebben op de regelingen die jij in jouw eerste post plaatste. Zeg maar een eerste stap de goede richting op?
groet, poil

Deze transactie heeft geen reële betekenis voor het bedrijf Kardan.

De enige manier waarop Kardan als bedrijf kan overleven is een totale omwisseling van schulden in aandelen, waarbij de bestaande aandeelhouders vrijwel alles gaan verliezen.

Binnen een jaar kun je een koers van 1 cent verwachten.
Eeuwige Rijkdom 3 jan 2019 om 13:12
0
Lid sinds: 02 jun 2004
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
917
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 71
Gegeven: 145
Daarom wil Dhr Grunfeld er ook graag nog 2.5 miljoen hebben voor € 1.88 milj.
poil-1 3 jan 2019 om 13:13
0
Lid sinds: 16 mrt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
789
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 28
Gegeven: 3
Oh, dan weet ik wat mij te doen staat ;)
Bedankt. Groet, poil
DeZwarteRidder 3 jan 2019 om 13:14
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 15 feb 2019
Aantal posts:
41.026
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2838
Gegeven: 2396
quote:

Eeuwige Rijkdom schreef op 3 jan 2019 om 13:12:


Daarom wil Dhr Grunfeld er ook graag nog 2.5 miljoen hebben voor € 1.88 milj.

Je moet beter lezen, daar word je wijzer van.
163 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Kardan Meer »

Koers 0,089   Verschil +0,00 (+4,10%)
Laag 0,084   Volume 195.979
Hoog 0,089   Gem. Volume 75.097
15-feb-19 16:05

Kardan Nieuws

15 jan Kardan verkoopt belang in Oekraï... 1
03 jan Akkoord over schulden aandeelhou...
29 nov Verlies voor investeerder Kardan
23 okt Kardan nadert compromis met deel... 1
05 sep Kardan houdt vergadering op 22 o... 1
23 aug Verlies voor investeerder Kardan 1
01 aug Kardan haalt Afrikaanse klus binnen 2
11 jul S&P bevestigt rating D voor ...
30 mei Investeerder Kardan boekt winst 4
24 mei Kardan-dochter aan de slag in Oe... 3

Gerelateerde Video's

Arend Jan Kamp over Kardan 21 nov 17:14
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX