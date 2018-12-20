2019 Great Reset : GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRASH
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Peter Schiff says we’re not in a bear market, ‘we’re in a house of cards that the Fed built’
“Markets are starting to crack as this debt is getting more expensive to service,” he said. “We built this gigantic bubble on this unprecedented amount of cheap money and quantitative easing, and now the hangover will be much worse,” Schiff said.
www.marketwatch.com/story/peter-schif...
Bijlage:
Just because markets overreact doesn’t mean they're wrong bloom.bg/2CnAOOz
Sorry, investors: 2019 is going to get even bumpier
qz.com/1502189/stock-market-investors...
Among the other causes for concern for investors: the inverting yield curve (which many take to be an indicator of an imminent recession), Brexit, the weakness of European banks, and the ongoing trade war between the US and China.
Saxo’s Ten Outrageous Predictions For 2019 www.fnarena.com/index.php/2018/12/20/...
Collapse Confirmed! Gregory Mannarino Day Of The Collapse Is Coming. This Time There Is No Solution youtu.be/MgGNMwpIGRo
World Bank expects China's economic growth to slow to 6.2 pct in 2019 cnb.cx/2T04PZY
Don’t bank on Europe for growth in 2019 po.st/PCDshG
Germany where a crisis in the public banking sector is looming www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-...
After Fed selloff, is a U.S. bear market next? finance.yahoo.com/news/fed-selloff-u-...
Bill Blain: This Is The One Thing That Scares Me Most www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-20/bil...
One of Wall Street’s most successful investors says a Fed stock-market safety net is gone www.marketwatch.com/story/one-of-wall...
Market Crash Begins! Paul Craig Roberts Economic Collapse Of America youtu.be/MkDl4sqQi8A
This article isn't full of Christmas cheer, but all the red flags right now seem to indicate the US is hurtling toward a full-blown economic collapse. www.theorganicprepper.com/8-red-flags...
Is The Federal Reserve Actually TRYING To Cause A Stock Market Crash?
It is insanity to raise interest rates when stocks are already crashing, but the Federal Reserve did it anyway www.infowars.com/is-the-federal-reser...
Cash might be king in 2019 www.professionalplanner.com.au/2018/1...
Get Ready for Another 2008-09 Event youtu.be/P7vyvKss8UU
It Is Here - IMF Just Broke The Markets World Wide youtu.be/OFEFMjV9uBQ
The ghosts of 2007 are all around us: northmantrader.com/2018/12/20/perspec...
If you thought 2018 was trouble, just wait until 2019 - CapX capx.co/if-you-thought-2018-was-troub...
The Fed will crash stock markets in 2019 | MENAFN.COM menafn.com/1097864694/The-Fed-will-cr...
James Rickards WARNING 2019 ?? The next crisis is still lurking in the financial system youtu.be/SDay13Q_sOs
Why investors should prepare for another turbulent year in 2019 | Money Observer www.moneyobserver.com/why-investors-s...
Uh-oh. Next year is going to be a "dreadful bear market," warns Mark Yusko, and it could loom large over the market until 2020.Hedge-fund veteran Mark Yusko is predicting a 'dreadful bear market' in 2019 cnb.cx/2V3FkJl
Big four economic dramas Australia faces in 2019
These are the four scary factors that will decide whether Australians will be merry or miserable this time next year. www.news.com.au/finance/economy/austr...
March in Istanbul against high cost of living, inflation www.gulf-times.com/story/617235/March...
Strength in US growth at end of year likely to fade in 2019 | News, Sports, Jobs - Minot Daily News www.minotdailynews.com/news/national-...
The Financial System Will Implode Falling WORSE Than 2008 Crisis! Where Will It Begin? youtu.be/by49vtww138
‘The worst is yet to come’: Experts say a global bear market is just getting started www.cnbc.com/2018/12/24/investing-glo...
Global Financial Crisis: The World Will Pay for Not Dealing With Debt www.bloombergquint.com/gadfly/world-w...
The Big US Stock Market Crash Coming - Financial Crisis youtu.be/difRjGY-MZ8
Trumps financial house of cards has collapsed...
www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-5431764,00.html
Reinhart Warns: The Biggest Emerging Market Debt Problem Is In America www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-24/rei...
Ik vrees een zwarte donderdag zoals op 24 oktober 1929. Deze stierenmarkt kon niet blijven duren. Iedereen zal hier als verliezer uitkomen, zowel de kleine man als de bedrijven die zware verliezen incasseren en zwaar zullen afslanken.
Hopelijk gaat Wall Street morgen verder flink lager want dan wordt het donderdag koopjesdag op het Damrak.
Dan op naar een handelsrange AEX van 437-465
Ik denk dat na donderdag er gewoon weer een vrijdag komt......
Ferry 1960 schreef op 25 dec 2018 om 21:25:
Ik denk dat na donderdag er gewoon weer een vrijdag komt......
Je meent het.
hirshi schreef op 25 dec 2018 om 21:20:
Hopelijk gaat Wall Street morgen verder flink lager want dan wordt het donderdag koopjesdag op het Damrak.
Dan op naar een handelsrange AEX van 437-465
Wall Street alweer flink in herstel.
Ik zal mijn plannetje dus even moeten uitstellen.
Direct naar Forum
Markt vandaag
19:37
De aandelenbeurzen in New York stonden woensdag opnieuw in het groen. Het sentiment kreeg wat steun door ho...
Indices
|
|AEX
|536,33
|+0,37%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1269
|-0,53%
|
|Germany30^
|11.201,30
|+0,68%
|
|Gold spot
|1.305,83
|-0,38%
|
|LDN100-24h
|7.215,96
|+0,98%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|7.414,62
|0,00%
|
|US30#
|25.584,31
|+0,64%
Stijgers
Dalers
Column Forum
Meer»
|
|
(7)
deflationist
op
13-feb-19 21:22
|
|
(107)
shortie
op
13-feb-19 21:20
|
|
(3)
Broer Konijn
op
13-feb-19 19:44
|
|
(34)
marique
op
13-feb-19 15:48
|
|
(7)
Broer Konijn
op
13-feb-19 15:12