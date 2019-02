Message from Chairman & CEOInformation Revolution — Happiness for everyoneMasayoshi Son SoftBank Group RepresentativeToday, technology is transforming societies, industries and lifestyles around the world. In addition to PCs and smartphones, all manner of new devices are being born, and they are all connecting to the Internet, which is giving rise to explosive increases in data. With improving microprocessor capabilities to process these vast amounts of data and accelerating communication speeds, I believe it is only a matter of time before the arrival of Singularity, a world of “Super-intelligence” where machines surpass human intelligence. In a world like this, all sectors of society and industry will be redefined, ways of doing business and lifestyles will see foundational change and new business opportunities will be created.Anticipating this kind of future, at the SoftBank Group, we have always asked ourselves how we can ready our business to contribute to society. One of the answers is the SoftBank Vision Fund, which we launched in 2017.In that sense I believe the SoftBank Group will further drive forward the transformations that are now occurring around the world.I am sure 2018 will see a further acceleration of transformation and innovation propelled by technological advances. Guided by our corporate philosophy, “Information Revolution — Happiness for everyone,” the SoftBank Group will keep taking on bold challenges while always being mindful of how we can contribute to the future.Masayoshi SonSoftBank Group RepresentativeJanuary, 2018