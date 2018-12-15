goo t'
US->Japan
Monopolie GPU AI:
Nvidia currently has a monopoly on GPU-accelerated Artificial Intelligence/Deep Learning cloud computing.
Engeland->Japan
Monopolie Chip design:
Nvidia’s GPU-Accelerated Deep Learning software and hardware platform complement SoftBank’s $32-billion purchase of ARM Holdings
Softbank: (OTCPK:SFTBY)
-Aldebran (overgenomen)
-Nvidia (belang ooit $4billion)
-ARM (overgenomen)
SoftBank reaped great profits when it invested very early in Alibaba (BABA) and Supercell
ambitious investments in technology startups, including Uber Technologies Inc., Didi Chuxing and WeWork Cos
Investors include Apple, Qualcomm, UAE-based Mubadala Investment Company, Saudi Arabia’s PID public fund, Foxconn, and Sharp (which is owned by Foxconn).
commitment to create 50,000 new jobs in the U.S. and invest $50 billion. One of the first recipients of SoftBank's pledge was a $1.2 billion investment in OneWeb, satellite startup that is building a communications network with a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites that will provide connectivity to billions of people around the world.
SoftBank promised Trump last December that it will invest $50 billion in the U.S. Nvidia might just become SoftBank’s biggest holding in America, not Sprint.
(India) battling against Amazon.com, Inc.'s Jeff Bezos to win the rapidly growing ecommerce and technology space.
Hoofdmotief:
www.datacenterdynamics.com/news/softb...
Japan=Son
Masayoshi Son, SoftBank’s visionary leader, is a firm believer of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masayoshi_Son
www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-...
VisionFund=China+Saudi+SoftBank
Saudi gaat wsl. uitsplitsen (nep?)
Saudi=regio daar
Softbank=Son+US(?)
69
www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-...
SoftBank’s $100 Billion Vision Fund Is Run by These 10 Men
96
asia.nikkei.com/Business/SoftBank-s-S...
'I am jealous of your age,' Masayoshi Son told a young child he will be supporting.
The high-schooler is among 96 young people Son sees as having the potential to be mankind's leaders after "the singularity," a point in the future when technology accelerates at an exponential rate, and machine intelligence will be far more powerful than human intelligence.
The 96 chosen ones range in age from 8 to 26.
Last December, Son used his own funds to establish the Masayoshi Son Foundation, which provides financial support and other benefits to those he believes have the qualities that tomorrow's leaders will need.
www.economist.com/the-economist-expla...
www.cnbc.com/2017/09/20/masayoshi-son... (SoftBank, the Japanese conglomerate)
singularityhub.com/2017/08/29/japans-... (invest $100 billion over the next five years toward what the company calls the information revolution.
The fund is unprecedented. Data firm CB Insights notes that the SoftBank Vision Fund, if and when it hits the $100 billion mark, will equal the total amount that VC-backed companies received in all of 2016—$100.8 billion across 8,372 deals globally.
The money will go toward both billion-dollar corporations and startups, with a minimum $100 million buy-in. The focus is on core technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics and the Internet of Things.
Aside from being Japan’s richest man, Son is also a futurist who has predicted the singularity, the moment in time when machines will become smarter than humans and technology will progress exponentially. Son pegs the date as 2047. He appears to be hedging that bet in the biggest way possible.)
www.forbes.com/sites/greatspeculation...
www.nextbigfuture.com/2017/10/could-m...
Could Masayoshi Son get trillions in wealth funds mobilized for Singularity investments ?
www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/moh...
Mohammed bin Salman and the gold rush of singularity. Japan's billionaire Masayoshi Son has sold the idea of singularity to Saudi Arabia.
group.softbank/en/corp/about/message/
Message from Chairman & CEO
Information Revolution — Happiness for everyone
Masayoshi Son SoftBank Group Representative
Today, technology is transforming societies, industries and lifestyles around the world. In addition to PCs and smartphones, all manner of new devices are being born, and they are all connecting to the Internet, which is giving rise to explosive increases in data. With improving microprocessor capabilities to process these vast amounts of data and accelerating communication speeds, I believe it is only a matter of time before the arrival of Singularity, a world of “Super-intelligence” where machines surpass human intelligence. In a world like this, all sectors of society and industry will be redefined, ways of doing business and lifestyles will see foundational change and new business opportunities will be created.
Anticipating this kind of future, at the SoftBank Group, we have always asked ourselves how we can ready our business to contribute to society. One of the answers is the SoftBank Vision Fund, which we launched in 2017. The Fund invests not only in communications infrastructure and services, but in a wide variety of sectors that span robotics, rideshare, self-driving, biomedicine, finance, insurance and agriculture. In a world where all existing societal structures and industry sectors will be connected, these companies possess business models and are building platforms for next-generation infrastructure. With the SoftBank Group's core businesses in semiconductors, communications and Internet services around the world collaborating closely with Fund investees, a number of chemical reactions will take place, enabling us to offer new value. In that sense I believe the SoftBank Group will further drive forward the transformations that are now occurring around the world.
I am sure 2018 will see a further acceleration of transformation and innovation propelled by technological advances. Guided by our corporate philosophy, “Information Revolution — Happiness for everyone,” the SoftBank Group will keep taking on bold challenges while always being mindful of how we can contribute to the future.
Masayoshi Son
SoftBank Group Representative
January, 2018
1eFund
mk0nextbigfuturj5ioe.kinstacdn.com/wp...
mk0nextbigfuturj5ioe.kinstacdn.com/wp...
All the investments are involved in collecting enormous amounts of data, which are crucial to creating the brains for the machines that, in the future, will do more of our jobs and creating tools that allow people to better coexist.
Uit de pepper handleiding volgt dat:
-belangrijk dat de robot altijd als 'levend' wordt ervaren en non-stop opgemerkt dient te worden.
-de gebruiker ontkomt er niet aan zijn gedrag aan te passen aan de robot zodat die het begrijpt of die beloont wordt omdat die de gebruikers intenties goed geinterpreteerd heeft.
Ergo: de gebruiker voedt de cloud non-stop.
De robot is de belichaming van de cloud.
De chip verzorgt de materialisatie van de directive.
BNR Nieuwsradio: Nu WeWork (Softbank) flex kantoorruimte in NL
(Gast heb een eigen t-shirtje aan, 'harry'!) 60panden/jaar Asm RotUtr. Zuigen de mensen erin=datapunten
HOE ZIT SOFTBANK IN ASML?
Cutting edge: (post-3nm)
www.eetimes.com/document.asp?doc_id=1...
ASML - Imec - Micronit Microtechnologies (organ-on-chip platform)
Ericson - Softbank (cel-radio;mobile networks)
If these problems can't be ironed out, they may force a different approach to chip design. Chips that combine memory with processing elements and chips based on neural networks are more resilient to manufacturing defects, as the individual bad elements can be disabled while still salvaging the chip as a whole. IBM's True North neuron-simulating processor has a grid of 4096 elements, each combining some memory with some compute power, and last week researchers published that they had built "memtransistors." These combine transistors with memristors (devices that change their resistance depending on their "memory" of how much electric charge has passed through them). These hybrids integrate computation and memory at a very low level.
IMEC (Insite program) is de (research-)link tussen ASML en ARM (=Softbank)
P.S. Softbank lijkt Huawei eruit gekickt te hebben.
www.eetimes.com/document.asp?doc_id=1...
Belgian Team Gets $1M From Chan Zuckerberg For Brain Tissue Chip
The Belgian team is led by professor Patrik Verstreken (VIB-KU Leuven), alongside clinical expert professor Wim Vandenberghe (UZ Leuven) and neuro-engineer Dr. Dries Braeken (imec).
Verstreken said the goal is to "print" tiny portions of the human brain on a unique chip, giving researchers access to human brain tissue, from both patients and healthy individuals. They will use the technology not only to track disease progression, but also to screen for strategies to correct problems. Meanwhile, Vandenberghe, said the potential benefits expand far beyond the field of Parkinson’s.
P.S. Geeft te denken t.a.v. de social media en alle ophef rond nepnieuws, wel/geen toegang, vrije meningsuiting. Zie ook 2 posts terug (01.10) hoe problemen omzeilt/geïsoleerd dienen te worden teneinde tolerantie te verkrijgen voor fouten bij chipfabricage.
Oorsprong researchsamenwerking:
www.edn.com/electronics-news/4195437/...
PARIS — Belgian research center IMEC has teamed with the Leuven University K.U.Leuven and the Flanders' life science institute VIB to push the boundaries on the working of neuronal circuitry of the human brain.
Within the Neuroelectronics Research Flanders (NERF) research initiative, partners said they aim to explore fundamental neuroscientific questions through interdisciplinary research combining nanoelectronics with neurobiology.
In the long run, researchers said they expect NERF will generate new insights in the functional mapping of the brain, as well as research methodologies and technologies for medical applications, such as diagnostics and treatment of disorders of the central and peripheral nervous system.
"NERF researchers will unravel the functioning of the brain and the peripheral nervous system," stated Kris Verstreken, director Human++/BioNanoElectronics at IMEC. "This will yield vital knowledge for the pharmaceutical and medical industry and is crucial for the study of pathology such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease or even for psychiatric disorders. Advanced therapies are often a serendipitous result of such fundamental research."
NERF starts in October 2009 with a 3-million euro research grant from the Flemish Government for the first 3 years. IMEC, VIB and K.U.Leuven said they equally invest in NERF.
NERF researchers will be based on the IMEC campus with an access to IMEC's clean room infrastructure and new 1,000m2 neurolab.
P.S. Petje af voor de Belgen. En wij ons maar afvragen waar ze het allemaal van doen. Gewoon lichtjaren slimmer ;-)
Heen: De mens wordt collectief gekopieërd into the cloud. (Dat heeft de chip mogelijk gemaakt.)
Terug:
-direct: chip-directed 'expendibles'
-indirect: omgevingsgestuurde/keuze'beestjes' (Geknot voor genot?)
Waarom hebben de 'visionairen' en 'geldschietende pioniers' de illusie dat ze daar zelf aan ontkomen/gevrijwaard van kunnen blijven?
Heen/Terug: belemmeringen overwinnen/uitdagingen zien = impetus voor de ontwikkeling.
De wortel: voorspiegelen van een 'betere' toekomst.
Voorbeeld: Parkinson. De uitkomst van de R&D gaat het lot verlichten van danwel genezen van patiënten.
Beeld: Die zijn ziek door een fout. Fout opsporen en repareren (omzeilen?/isoleren?). Het zo eenmaal ontwikkelde/ontdekte 'genezende' mechanisme echter kan gekopieërd worden naar geheel andere toepassingen buiten de gezondheidszorg.
Waarom zit IMEC in België en ASML in Nederland?
Goede voedingsbodem? (onderwijs, 'beschikbaar'belastinggeld, IP rechten niet goed geregeld?) Ethisch besef=0?
:-)
Is bitcoin een Ponzi waarmee één van die VisionFunds is gefinancierd? Die 'Japanner' zijn Fund? (Softbank? Zitten die in die exchanges?)
Ik durf te wedden dat het wel uit die hoek komt. Alle kenmerken aanwezig: ~list~
