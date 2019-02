Chinese aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Stukje van een Tesla artikel over de vraag naar elektrische autos in China:But the new price cut to $64,222 may still be too expensive for Chinese consumers, as the weak economy has led them to become more penurious, driving would-be Model 3 buyers to a new Chinese EV start-up called NIO (NIO) - the "Tesla of China". For those not familiar with the NIO, this is a very insightful article with great video clips of its unique voice-command functions, etc. (here). NIO may not have the brand value that Tesla does, but it certainly has a flare, and it's much cheaper.Volledige artikel: seekingalpha.com/article/4239396-tesl...