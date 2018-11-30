TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

NewKidInTown 30 nov 2018 om 17:03
Wachten op het bod op geheel TomTom.
Jan Peter Balkenellende 30 nov 2018 om 17:12
30+
NewKidInTown 30 nov 2018 om 22:31
Ik doe maar even de meest essentiele berichten van de laatste dag van november maar even hier erbij.

quote:

gvanmaarsum schreef op 30 nov 2018 om 17:42:


New names join TomTom telematics race
Published on 30.11.2018
Several potential buyers are preparing to make offers for the sale of TomTom’s telematics unit, TMT Finance understands, ahead of this week’s first bid deadline. Barclays is running the sale process, which is expected to see the telematics unit fetch at least E700m.

According to sources, the companies believed to be in the running for the asset include Microsoft, Audi and Daimler, as well as private equity firms KKR, Carlyle and, as previously reported, CVC Capital Partners, Cinven and Silver Lake. Sources noted that the private equity firms in contention are interested in the telematics unit but would prefer to take over the entire TomTom business. As first revealed by TMT Finance, CVC, Cinven and Silver Lake have made unsolicited offers for TomTom. The company is believed to valued between E2bn to E2.5bn and has a current market cap of E1.8bn

While TomTom is not believed to be considering any of the offers - for the entire business - on the table at the moment, chief executive Harold Goddijn is plotting the company’s next move following once its telematics unit is sold.

TomTom hired Barclays at the end of September to conduct a strategic review of the telematics unit, which uses software to monitor and improve the performance of a car, in a move to better compete with Google’s in-car navigation software. TomTom has seen its market position slip to third place, behind the US internet giant and market leader Here Technologies. Last month, carmakers Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi ended a contract with TomTom and formed an alliance with Google.

The telematics unit achieved revenues of E162.1m in 2017, according to TomTom’s full year financial results, up 4% from the previous year. EBITDA remained flat at E59.1m, the same as the previous year.
NewKidInTown 30 nov 2018 om 22:31
quote:

gvanmaarsum schreef op 30 nov 2018 om 19:04:



We hebben nu:
- Michelin (FD)
- Bridgestone (FD)
- Pamplona Capital Management (FD)
- Microsoft
- BAD, BMW, Audi, Daimler
- KKR
- Carlyle
- CVC Capital Partners
- Cinven
- Silver Lake

10 namen maarliefst.
Zowel het FD en TMT suggereren dat de eerste bied ronde nu voorbij is.

Nu komt de tweede ronde, dit zal nog wel een paar weken in beslag nemen, hopelijk is eind december de naam en de prijs bekend van de nieuwe eigenaar van Telematics.
Dan kan de deal in Q1 geclosed worden wat HG al eerder aangaf.

TMT laat ook de mogelijkheid open dat er nog een Knock out bid wordt gedaan op TomTom als geheel.
"but would prefer to take over the entire TomTom business. As first revealed by TMT Finance, CVC, Cinven and Silver Lake have made unsolicited offers for TomTom."

Dit bod moet dan nu wel snel komen voordat TomTom rond is met de koper voor het Telematics onderdeel....

Het worden nog een paar spannende weken...

disclaimer, long positie in het aandeel TomTom.
NewKidInTown 30 nov 2018 om 22:33
quote:

~Justin~ schreef op 30 nov 2018 om 21:51:


Maak trouwens de kat wijs dat Microsoft alleen interesse heeft in Telematics.

* Azure maps powered by tomtom (businessmodel mobile is tot leven gekomen door 1400% price hike Google
* Autostream HD maps updates via de cloud, de Azure cloud
* Entree in bijna alle autofabrikanten, vrijwel iedereen is wel (voor een bepaalde geografie) klant bij TT
* Microsoft drukt HERE kapot. Neutraler image, diepere zakken en Azure platform
* HD maps coverage heel Europa, VS, Japan
* Maakt Microsoft een sterkere speler in Apollo
* Maakt Microsoft een sterkere partner van 3 gezamenlijke TT-MSFT klanten: Baidu, UBER en Nvidia

Microsoft doet geen lullige overname biedingen op basis van een EBITDA multiple, maar voor de strategische waarde en hoe het naadloos in hun business past. Voor LinkedIn betaalden ze ook $26.2 miljard. Dat was destijds 7,2 keer sales.
Peter€€€ 30 nov 2018 om 22:35
Microsoft gaat TomTom kopen.
janrobert 30 nov 2018 om 22:37
Voor hoeveel
NewKidInTown 30 nov 2018 om 22:38
We zullen toch nog wel even geduld moeten hebben. Wie weet maandag a.s. toch wel een sprongetje van een procent of 5, meer zal er nog niet in zitten voor dat de berichten concreet worden.

Marketscreener zegt 8.081 EUR

www.marketscreener.com/TOMTOM-6269/fi...
JvH 30 nov 2018 om 23:05
quote:

NewKidInTown schreef op 30 nov 2018 om 22:38:


We zullen toch nog wel even geduld moeten hebben. Wie weet maandag a.s. toch wel een sprongetje van een procent of 5, meer zal er nog niet in zitten voor dat de berichten concreet worden.

Marketscreener zegt 8.081 EUR

www.marketscreener.com/TOMTOM-6269/fi...


Zal richting 9 gaan vooral vanwege Microsoft, veel particuliere beleggers willen toch nog op de gemiste boot.
