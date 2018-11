Galapagos « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Because of all the crap on this thread are first post and hint before the FINCH-2 data came out only got picked up by Piddybull. So shout out to you.In are first post we forgot to mention Lama Daila. Keep up the outstanding work! A lot of analysts are reading your twitter feed and posts.So A Little Birdie on the latest conference told us; Rumors about Gilead actually targeting Belgian biotech company Galapagos are circulating once again.... Gilead is close to acquiring Galapagos in .... bn deal.Don't forget Gilead Therapeutics A1 Unlimited Company was set up on Thursday the 16th of November 2017.Unlimited Companies are not required to file financial accounts.Gilead is organized under the laws of the State of Delaware. A1 is organized under the laws of Ireland.Galapagos pipeline of wholly owned therapeutic candidates is expected to rapidly expand over the next several years.Remember in the latest Raymond James Report the Base Valuation is $ 157 and the Bull Valuation $ 318. Galapagos is a steal now for Gilead.A stock acquisition includes everything on the balance sheet, both assets and liabilities. If Gilead needs a tax write-off, this may be a viable option. This creates a completely new entity for Gilead, and this affects Gileads federal tax position depending on what basis is created upon purchase.Gilead has a strong balance sheet, strong pipeline and money to make further acquisitions.There are some really exciting times ahead!