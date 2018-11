bpost « Terug naar discussie overzicht

The Nest Egg Portfolio: Bpost Collapses After A Weak Q3 And Is Now Yielding 13.5%, But For How Long?Bpost's share price continues its freefall.Surprising, as the cash flows remain very decent, and even the extremely generous dividend is still covered by the free cash flow.When should Bpost cut its dividend and re-focus its efforts on stock buybacks?This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, European Small-Cap Ideas. Start your free trial today »Bpost: this is a pure overreaction