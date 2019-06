Edelmetalen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Goed om zien, Galway Metals wordt nu ook gecovered door Bob Moriarty:"With $7 million in the bank and a market cap of about $40 million CAD clearly the market doesn’t get it just yet. But the market is waking up to the real riches in both projects.""I believe both projects will be mines and profitable at that. One day soon a major or bigger mid-tier will realize what Galway has and will throw some money their way in a JV. Anyone buying into Galway at today’s prices is getting gold well under $10 an ounce and that’s really hard to beat."