uniQure « Terug naar discussie overzicht

uniQure  /  AMT-180 Hemophilia A

uniQure

AMT-180 Hemophilia A

2 Posts
flosz 21 nov 2018 om 14:27
$QURE new product candidate AMT-180, a novel hemophilia A gene therapy that has the potential to treat all hemophilia A patients including those with past and current inhibitors. uniqure.com/R&D%20Day%20Full%20Sl...


Approximately 30 percent of patients with severe hemophilia A will develop an inhibitor that neutralizes the infused Factor VIII (FVIII) activity. This patient population has in the past been excluded from gene therapy approaches in clinical development.

AMT-180 is a one-time, intravenously-administered, AAV5-based gene therapy incorporating a proprietary modified Factor IX gene, Super9™, that has been demonstrated in preclinical studies to circumvent inhibitors to FVIII.

A proof-of-concept study demonstrated that administration of Super9 resulted in clinically relevant FVIII mimetic activity in hemophilia A mice and was not associated with hypercoagulability in wild-type mice.

Another study in non-human primates demonstrated that a single dose of AMT-180 resulted in expression levels that translate into FVIII mimetic activity expected to be clinically relevant in hemophilia A patients with or without inhibitors. In addition, Super9 induced clinically relevant thrombin activation in FVIII-depleted human plasma with or without inhibitors.

These data show that AMT-180 may lead to durable expression in hemophilia A patients and may provide long-term prevention of bleeds.
flosz 5 dec 2018 om 20:33
uniQure incorporates novel synthetic promoter developed by Synpromics in new preclinical target www.synpromics.com/news-media/uniqure...
Thx.Prof.!
    Over IEX