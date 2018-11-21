uniQure « Terug naar discussie overzicht

AMT-180 Hemophilia A
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
$QURE new product candidate AMT-180, a novel hemophilia A gene therapy that has the potential to treat all hemophilia A patients including those with past and current inhibitors. uniqure.com/R&D%20Day%20Full%20Sl...
Approximately 30 percent of patients with severe hemophilia A will develop an inhibitor that neutralizes the infused Factor VIII (FVIII) activity. This patient population has in the past been excluded from gene therapy approaches in clinical development.
AMT-180 is a one-time, intravenously-administered, AAV5-based gene therapy incorporating a proprietary modified Factor IX gene, Super9™, that has been demonstrated in preclinical studies to circumvent inhibitors to FVIII.
A proof-of-concept study demonstrated that administration of Super9 resulted in clinically relevant FVIII mimetic activity in hemophilia A mice and was not associated with hypercoagulability in wild-type mice.
Another study in non-human primates demonstrated that a single dose of AMT-180 resulted in expression levels that translate into FVIII mimetic activity expected to be clinically relevant in hemophilia A patients with or without inhibitors. In addition, Super9 induced clinically relevant thrombin activation in FVIII-depleted human plasma with or without inhibitors.
These data show that AMT-180 may lead to durable expression in hemophilia A patients and may provide long-term prevention of bleeds.
uniQure incorporates novel synthetic promoter developed by Synpromics in new preclinical target www.synpromics.com/news-media/uniqure...
Thx.Prof.!
Bijlage:
Direct naar Forum
Markt vandaag
17:42
De Europese aandelenbeurzen zijn woensdag met behoorlijke verliezen de handelsdag uitgegaan. Beleggers verw...
2
Indices
|
|AEX
|516,04
|-1,37%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1342
|0,00%
|
|Germany30^
|11.203,60
|-1,16%
|
|Gold spot
|1.236,90
|-0,14%
|
|LDN100-24h
|6.917,32
|+0,84%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|7.158,43
|0,00%
|
|US30#
|25.058,33
|+0,05%
Stijgers
Dalers