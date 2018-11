TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

The unit is understood to be worth E700m, but sources have said that this could go considerably higher

With Telematics expected to post core earnings of 60-70 million euros this year, valuations of the business range hugely, from 700 million euros to 1.4 billion euros. Sell-side analysts disagree about what multiple of earnings the business, which seems likely to extend its steady but not spectacular growth, will fetch

TMT Finance bericht van gvanmaarsum was op 26 okt 2018 om 20:54:Daarin staat:====Daarna was Goddijn op ReutersAlexandria Sage4 MIN READSAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Digital mapmaking company TomTom (TOM2.AS) will consider whether to go it alone or pursue partnerships if it sells a fleet management business which may account for more than half its current value, its chief executive told Reuters.Dutch-based TomTom, which has a market capitalization of 1.75 billion euros ($2 billion), with no debt and 179 million euros in cash, hired Barclays in September to conduct a review of its “Telematics” division with an eye to possible sale.