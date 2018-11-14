There's a clear cell phone-cancer link, but FDA is downplaying it
A recent study by the National Toxicology Program/National Institutes of Health (NTP/NIH) shows clear evidence of a causal link between cancer and exposure to wireless cell phone signals. Results from the $30 million NTP studies demonstrated that cell phone radiation caused Schwann cell cancers of the heart and brain gliomas in rats, as well as DNA damage in the brain.
An important lesson that should be learned from the NTP studies is that we can no longer assume that any current or future wireless technology, including 5G, is safe without adequate testing.
Diegene die dit nog ontkent die leeft nog steeds in het Stenen Tijdperk !
ps, en het word alleen maar erger met de I.O.T , de Mensheid is gek geworden en op hol geslagen.
