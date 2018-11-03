Inloggen

EYECATCHER(S)

8 Posts
Cézan 3 nov 2018 om 07:55
Zat her en der te lezen op deze vroege ochtend en las op een engelstalige site (barrons.com bv), wil je renteperikelen ontwijken moet je je focussen op bedrijven die niet in debts verkeren.
Als voorbeeld werd genoemd Micron Technology, die sloot idd met een plus. AMD idem ditto.

Ben laatstelijk idd meer op de amerikaanse tour, deze markt blijft het interessants.

Maar AAPL dan, ja die hebben toch genoeg cash, maar die hebben dan weer slechte vooruitizichten of cijfers waren minder goed. Effect meteen
merkbaar.
Reden voor de daling van best veul techfondsen, alhoewel nog weinig aan de hand. Benieuwd Maaandag.

Wat me opviel ING, zo, die trekken ineens van leer.
Lang op watch gehad, teleurstellend en nu pats boem.

Kortom je weet het idd nooit.
Zou dit ooit met Steinhoff beginnen? Nee dus, die komen dus om in debts.
Dead horse you know. Kon dit niet laten..lol.
Scusi.

:)

Cézan 3 nov 2018 om 09:57
Viel me ook op.

Van Canada wisten de meesten het wel, medische Cannabis werd gelegaliseerd, maar in deze beschouwing wordt het nog op een rijtje gezet.

Three reasons you should be looking to invest in Canadian pot stocks

Why Canada, when the U.S. market could reasonably crush our neighbors to the north in aggregate recreational-weed sales? There are three main reasons.

First, Canada is one of just a handful of countries around the world to have legalized medical cannabis, having so all the way back in 2001. Because medical weed is legal, publicly traded companies are able to generate growing sales and, in some cases, profits just from the medical side of the equation. For instance, in May, Health Canada announced that the number of eligible medical marijuana patients was growing at 10% per month!
www.fool.com/investing/2017/10/23/4-t...
hirshi 3 nov 2018 om 10:02
quote:

Cézan schreef op 3 nov 2018 om 09:57:


Viel me ook op.

Van Canada wisten de meesten het wel, medische Cannabis werd gelegaliseerd, maar in deze beschouwing wordt het nog op een rijtje gezet.

Three reasons you should be looking to invest in Canadian pot stocks

Why Canada, when the U.S. market could reasonably crush our neighbors to the north in aggregate recreational-weed sales? There are three main reasons.

First, Canada is one of just a handful of countries around the world to have legalized medical cannabis, having so all the way back in 2001. Because medical weed is legal, publicly traded companies are able to generate growing sales and, in some cases, profits just from the medical side of the equation. For instance, in May, Health Canada announced that the number of eligible medical marijuana patients was growing at 10% per month!
www.fool.com/investing/2017/10/23/4-t...


www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1303688/Koffie...
Cézan 3 nov 2018 om 10:16
OK, Hirshi, wist dat je ermee gestart bent. Bedoeling is deze thread ietwat divers te houden. Beursgerelateerd dan, niet geopolitiek dus, Wordt al genoeg over gesoebatted.
:)
whammy 3 nov 2018 om 10:34
quote:

Cézan schreef op 3 nov 2018 om 10:16:


OK, Hirshi, wist dat je ermee gestart bent. Bedoeling is deze thread ietwat divers te houden. Beursgerelateerd dan, niet geopolitiek dus, Wordt al genoeg over gesoebatted.
:)


Is het nog de moeite waard om in medicinale cannabis te beleggen? Zover ik het begrijp moet je heel goed het kaf van het koren weten te scheiden daar komt nog bij dat er veel meer olie in verwerkt wordt dan geneeskrachtige cannabis. Wie oh wie weet meer.
Cézan 3 nov 2018 om 10:45
Moet je sowieso, al helemaal in amerikaanse en TSX aandelen, maar meen dat in genoemde link van fool.com al genoeg over uitgewijd wordt. Toch?
Garantie voor de volle 100% heb je helaas nooit. Trouwens ook niet voor NL fondsen.
whammy 3 nov 2018 om 11:21
quote:

Cézan schreef op 3 nov 2018 om 10:45:


Moet je sowieso, al helemaal in amerikaanse en TSX aandelen, maar meen dat in genoemde link van fool.com al genoeg over uitgewijd wordt. Toch?
Garantie voor de volle 100% heb je helaas nooit. Trouwens ook niet voor NL fondsen.


De link gelezen en bedankt voor het plaatsen. Ik vind het lucratief maar dat is met zoveel.
Cézan 3 nov 2018 om 17:57
Nog ff onder vergrootglas dan

As the cannabis industry keeps pushing forward, more companies are moving to list their stock on a major U.S. exchange like the NYSE or NASDAQ.

finance.yahoo.com/news/complete-list-...
