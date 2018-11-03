quote:

Cézan schreef op 3 nov 2018 om 09:57:

Viel me ook op.Van Canada wisten de meesten het wel, medische Cannabis werd gelegaliseerd, maar in deze beschouwing wordt het nog op een rijtje gezet.Three reasons you should be looking to invest in Canadian pot stocksWhy Canada, when the U.S. market could reasonably crush our neighbors to the north in aggregate recreational-weed sales? There are three main reasons.First, Canada is one of just a handful of countries around the world to have legalized medical cannabis, having so all the way back in 2001. Because medical weed is legal, publicly traded companies are able to generate growing sales and, in some cases, profits just from the medical side of the equation. For instance, in May, Health Canada announced that the number of eligible medical marijuana patients was growing at 10% per month!