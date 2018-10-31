Sopheon « Terug naar discussie overzicht

SOPHEON PLC

How Smart Are Your Documents?

One of the main barriers to the successful deployment of enterprise software applications is user adoption. Not only because companies want their employees to have a good user experience using the software, but also to ensure that the company realizes the hoped-for benefits that drove the investment to begin with.

In the case of Sopheon's Accolade® software, one of the common benefits most customers want to get value from as quickly as possible is having a 'single source of truth' - a repository of up-to-date, trusted data - on which they can confidently base some of their most mission-critical decisions.

One of the ways that we are helping our customers achieve this is by providing a deep integration between our software and Microsoft® Office tools. Why, you ask? Well, are you aware that there were 1.2 billion Microsoft Office users in 20161? One can only assume that today that figure would be even higher.

Our thinking has always been that to get the information that folks are generating as part of their everyday work into the Accolade software, we had to make sure our software could capture the data when and where it is being generated. So as far back as 2005 we were the first to introduce a smart technology to the enterprise software market that was the forerunner of the deep and robust Microsoft Office integration that Accolade offers today.

The Smart Document integration allows team members the freedom to work in Accolade or in a standard Microsoft document environment, according to personal preference. Users can create and update data, as well as report on it, using familiar Microsoft applications, and with a single click save it to the Accolade system.

It helps our customers be more efficient and productive with their innovation and new product development (NPD) work, and helps them achieve that real-time (or near-real-time) accuracy they are so keen to have.



