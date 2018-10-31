Sopheon « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Sopheon november 2018

5 Posts
marblesthegame 31 okt 2018 om 18:39
Sopheon november 2018
marblesthegame 31 okt 2018 om 19:09
Sopheon PLC
Issue of Equity
RNS Number : 9397F
Sopheon PLC
31 October 2018

For immediate release


SOPHEON PLC
("Sopheon" or the "Company")


Issue of Equity


Sopheon (LSE: SPE), the international provider of software and services for complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, announces that, following the exercise of options by an employee, it has issued and allotted 1,750 new ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and dealings are expected to commence on 6 November 2018.



The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 10,134,141. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 10,134,141 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
trinko 2 nov 2018 om 08:28
SOPHEON PLC
01/11/2018 | Press release | Distributed by Public on 01/11/2018 20:25
How Smart Are Your Documents?
One of the main barriers to the successful deployment of enterprise software applications is user adoption. Not only because companies want their employees to have a good user experience using the software, but also to ensure that the company realizes the hoped-for benefits that drove the investment to begin with.
In the case of Sopheon's Accolade® software, one of the common benefits most customers want to get value from as quickly as possible is having a 'single source of truth' - a repository of up-to-date, trusted data - on which they can confidently base some of their most mission-critical decisions.
One of the ways that we are helping our customers achieve this is by providing a deep integration between our software and Microsoft® Office tools. Why, you ask? Well, are you aware that there were 1.2 billion Microsoft Office users in 20161? One can only assume that today that figure would be even higher.
Our thinking has always been that to get the information that folks are generating as part of their everyday work into the Accolade software, we had to make sure our software could capture the data when and where it is being generated. So as far back as 2005 we were the first to introduce a smart technology to the enterprise software market that was the forerunner of the deep and robust Microsoft Office integration that Accolade offers today.
The Smart Document integration allows team members the freedom to work in Accolade or in a standard Microsoft document environment, according to personal preference. Users can create and update data, as well as report on it, using familiar Microsoft applications, and with a single click save it to the Accolade system.
It helps our customers be more efficient and productive with their innovation and new product development (NPD) work, and helps them achieve that real-time (or near-real-time) accuracy they are so keen to have.

Trinko
trinko 7 nov 2018 om 12:35
Lijkt uitgebroken :-)) En zoeken veel personeel , dus groei lijkt er nog steeds in te zitten.

MVG Trinko
Arie de Beuker 7 nov 2018 om 12:45
De doorbraak ziet er overtuigend uit.

Gr
Arie de Beuker
Sopheon Plc

Koers 1.062,500   Verschil +84,50 (+8,64%)
Laag 1.025,000   Volume 25.842
Hoog 1.025,000   Gem. Volume 9.625
07-nov-18 12:37
 

