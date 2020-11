Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

En inderdaad:

Aurora said that it would grant shareholders one share for every 12 currently outstanding, reducing the amount of shares from more than 1.3 billion to roughly 110 million, but also issue even more stock, diluting shares more than 30%, according to an analyst estimate.



Monday, when the share consolidation takes effect, Aurora investors could briefly appear to have a massive payday, as shares appear to gain more than 1,000% before market data is corrected to take into account its newly compressed share count. Given Thursday’s closing price, the compressed U.S. traded-shares should begin trading at roughly $8 once the consolidation is complete.