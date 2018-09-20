Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Franse aandelen  /  Transgene

Franse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Transgene

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
stafford 20 sep 2018 om 08:21
0
Lid sinds: 20 apr 2012
Laatste bezoek: 26 sep 2018
Aantal posts:
11
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 2
toch maar pakketje ingeslagen, dit kan wel eens iets worden, we hebben tijd
StofkeVN 31 okt 2018 om 00:52
0
Lid sinds: 07 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 08 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
442
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 75
Gegeven: 93
www.transgene.fr/wp-content/uploads/2...
StofkeVN 8 dec 2018 om 23:32
0
Lid sinds: 07 nov 2016
Laatste bezoek: 08 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
442
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 75
Gegeven: 93
Transgene TG4010 and Pexa-Vec readouts to define 2019 30 November 2018

Transgene, Pharma & biotech, Update

Late-stage clinical trial readouts in 2019 will be critical to Transgene’s immunoncology (IO) aspirations and, if positive, could further its position in the sector; notably efficacy data expected from the Phase II TG4010 (+nivolumab +chemotherapy) trial in first line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the Phase III Pexa-Vec (+sorafenib) trial in first line hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) (trial conducted by partner SillaJen). Next-generation platforms Invir.IO and myvac continue to progress, with assets from both expected to enter the clinic in 2019. Additional financing is needed to ensure a cash reach beyond September 2019. We value Transgene at €4.68 per share (€290m)
3 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Handelsangst drukt Wall Street in min

07 dec De effectenbeurzen in New York zijn vrijdag fors lager gesloten. De angst voor een opleving van de handelso... 5

    Indices

    AEX 503,98 +1,01%
    EUR/USD 1,1380 +0,04%
    Germany30^ 10.664,60 -1,35%
    Gold spot 1.248,57 0,00%
    LDN100-24h 6.724,29 0,00%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 6.969,25 -3,05%
    US30# 24.416,99 +0,10%

    Stijgers

    Pharming
    +5,09%
    Fugro
    +4,50%
    Corbion
    +3,01%
    Kiadis...
    +2,85%
    Galapagos
    +2,75%

    Dalers

    Sligro
    -1,89%
    Wessanen
    -1,82%
    Sif Ho...
    -1,79%
    ASMI
    -1,72%
    ASML
    -1,39%
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX