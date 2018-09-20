Franse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Transgene TG4010 and Pexa-Vec readouts to define 2019 30 November 2018



Transgene, Pharma & biotech, Update



Late-stage clinical trial readouts in 2019 will be critical to Transgene’s immunoncology (IO) aspirations and, if positive, could further its position in the sector; notably efficacy data expected from the Phase II TG4010 (+nivolumab +chemotherapy) trial in first line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the Phase III Pexa-Vec (+sorafenib) trial in first line hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) (trial conducted by partner SillaJen). Next-generation platforms Invir.IO and myvac continue to progress, with assets from both expected to enter the clinic in 2019. Additional financing is needed to ensure a cash reach beyond September 2019. We value Transgene at €4.68 per share (€290m)