Esperite (voorheen Cryo Save) « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Esperite N.V. (ESP) : Update on the publication of the Annual Report 2017.



Amsterdam, The Netherlands – 15 August 2018





Esperite NV announces having solved the technical issues that caused the delay regarding the publication of the Annual Report 2017. The departments involved are now able to make significant progress to finalize the Annual Report 2017.

Due to the holliday season, Esperite is not able to indicate an accurate date for publication of the Annual Report 2017 and will give an update before the end of August 2018.