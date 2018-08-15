Daytraders « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Daytrading for Life
Sorry dat ik niet nederlands schrijf
I am an old Daytrader living temprorarly in Den Haag and willing to have a coffee with long daytrading-survivers. My daily focus is on CL, EURUSD and ES with IB and Tradestation as platforms. I have plenty experience with Options, but do mostly futures. Please find attached a just scanned CL-chart-example.
If you have been trading for years and concentrate now on futures and options, please let me now whenever you get close from Den Hague downtown and we could interchange experiences based on our own charts. Please leave your Email here, today is the 15.8.17 and I will check for an eventual response until end of this months, thank you.
Languages: E, D, SP, P
Here a corresppondent Crude Option Chart of today 16.8.18 12:00 (CL V18 Put Strike 64) using just few components like Standard MAV and MACD on Renkos.
This site seems to be an active trading community since over 50 people read this post in the last hours, I hope there is any long trading-surviver among them interested in meeting for a coffee. We could profit from each other. Happy trading to everyone!
And the ES in this moment
Many looked in, but unfortunatelly no reply yet from someone trading on similar (ysterday's/today´s morning) charts. Still hope.
WTI CRUDE OIL LOX18 C6900
ES Future
EURUSD EC
Though I do not trade them, here how main stocks appeared yesterday (just AAPL and FB gave chances to short)
Good day Traders, here a last attempt to find in this forum a long trader willing to exchange tips while drinking a coffee in Den Haag. Attached the extended and sinmplified already posted graphics. Happy trading/friday to everyone!
EURUSD
CL Options, bot sides P and C, in one of them V replaced by X due to close expiration
By the way, I just took a curious look to Bitcoin, jumps like the one on 22nd look scary, perhaps it was just a small one... Enjoy the rest trading day and happy WE!
