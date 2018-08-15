Daytraders « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Sorry dat ik niet nederlands schrijf



I am an old Daytrader living temprorarly in Den Haag and willing to have a coffee with long daytrading-survivers. My daily focus is on CL, EURUSD and ES with IB and Tradestation as platforms. I have plenty experience with Options, but do mostly futures. Please find attached a just scanned CL-chart-example.



If you have been trading for years and concentrate now on futures and options, please let me now whenever you get close from Den Hague downtown and we could interchange experiences based on our own charts. Please leave your Email here, today is the 15.8.17 and I will check for an eventual response until end of this months, thank you.



Languages: E, D, SP, P