Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Daytraders  /  Daytrading for Life

Daytraders « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Daytrading for Life

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
13 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Alv_Daytrader 15 aug 2018 om 13:52
0
Lid sinds: 15 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 24 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
12
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Sorry dat ik niet nederlands schrijf

I am an old Daytrader living temprorarly in Den Haag and willing to have a coffee with long daytrading-survivers. My daily focus is on CL, EURUSD and ES with IB and Tradestation as platforms. I have plenty experience with Options, but do mostly futures. Please find attached a just scanned CL-chart-example.

If you have been trading for years and concentrate now on futures and options, please let me now whenever you get close from Den Hague downtown and we could interchange experiences based on our own charts. Please leave your Email here, today is the 15.8.17 and I will check for an eventual response until end of this months, thank you.

Languages: E, D, SP, P
Bijlage:
Alv_Daytrader 16 aug 2018 om 12:10
0
Lid sinds: 15 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 24 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
12
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Here a corresppondent Crude Option Chart of today 16.8.18 12:00 (CL V18 Put Strike 64) using just few components like Standard MAV and MACD on Renkos.

This site seems to be an active trading community since over 50 people read this post in the last hours, I hope there is any long trading-surviver among them interested in meeting for a coffee. We could profit from each other. Happy trading to everyone!
Bijlage:
Alv_Daytrader 16 aug 2018 om 12:14
0
Lid sinds: 15 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 24 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
12
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
And the ES in this moment
Bijlage:
Alv_Daytrader 22 aug 2018 om 07:56
0
Lid sinds: 15 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 24 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
12
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Many looked in, but unfortunatelly no reply yet from someone trading on similar (ysterday's/today´s morning) charts. Still hope.
Bijlage:
Alv_Daytrader 22 aug 2018 om 07:58
0
Lid sinds: 15 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 24 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
12
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
WTI CRUDE OIL LOX18 C6900
Bijlage:
Alv_Daytrader 22 aug 2018 om 08:02
0
Lid sinds: 15 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 24 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
12
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
ES Future
Bijlage:
Alv_Daytrader 22 aug 2018 om 08:02
0
Lid sinds: 15 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 24 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
12
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
EURUSD EC
Bijlage:
Alv_Daytrader 22 aug 2018 om 08:22
0
Lid sinds: 15 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 24 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
12
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Though I do not trade them, here how main stocks appeared yesterday (just AAPL and FB gave chances to short)
Bijlage:
Alv_Daytrader 24 aug 2018 om 11:43
0
Lid sinds: 15 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 24 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
12
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Good day Traders, here a last attempt to find in this forum a long trader willing to exchange tips while drinking a coffee in Den Haag. Attached the extended and sinmplified already posted graphics. Happy trading/friday to everyone!
Bijlage:
Alv_Daytrader 24 aug 2018 om 11:43
0
Lid sinds: 15 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 24 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
12
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
EURUSD
Bijlage:
Alv_Daytrader 24 aug 2018 om 11:48
0
Lid sinds: 15 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 24 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
12
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
CL Options, bot sides P and C, in one of them V replaced by X due to close expiration
Bijlage:
Alv_Daytrader 24 aug 2018 om 11:55
0
Lid sinds: 15 aug 2018
Laatste bezoek: 24 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
12
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
By the way, I just took a curious look to Bitcoin, jumps like the one on 22nd look scary, perhaps it was just a small one... Enjoy the rest trading day and happy WE!
Bijlage:
turbotrader2013 29 nov 2018 om 16:15
0
Lid sinds: 23 apr 2013
Laatste bezoek: 29 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
22
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1
Gegeven: 0
Als je wilt leren daytraden, check dan deze pagina. Een oud handelaar die geheel gratis daytrading curcussen geef.. Echt een aanrader. daytradingfordummies.com/
13 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Europese beurzen houden winst vast

15:50 De Europese beurzen stonden donderdag op lichte winst. Beleggers verwerkten opmerkingen van Federal Reserve...

    Indices

    AEX 521,63 +0,39%
    EUR/USD 1,1375 +0,06%
    Germany30^ 11.335,50 +0,32%
    Gold spot 1.226,77 +0,46%
    LDN100-24h 7.064,54 -1,04%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.291,59 0,00%
    US30# 25.287,93 -0,31%

    Stijgers

    Basic-Fit
    +4,94%
    NIBC H...
    +4,19%
    Binck
    +3,19%
    Air Fr...
    +2,88%
    DSM
    +2,81%

    Dalers

    Alfen ...
    -2,99%
    Wessanen
    -2,94%
    Vastned
    -2,73%
    Acomo
    -2,03%
    Kiadis...
    -2,02%
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX