A largest scale exchange in the world will open soon - H&B ExchangeAll legitimate ICO coins/tokens are welcome to be listed on.Apply for listing now!Be part of H&B:*Receive numerous amounts of Airdrops from multiple ICO coins/tokens instead of individual distribution.*Grab the opportunity to be listed in H&B Exchange at a very reasonable price and effective evaluation process.Expand your network with H&B’s special features:*World's cheapest handling fee 0.05%*No leverage trade to reduce user's risks!*Giving out bonus from every newly added cryptosPlease see the links below for more details:H&B official page: www.hnb-ex.com Campaign detail: www.hnb-ex.com/campaign_preop Apply for listing: www.hnb-ex.com/apply H&B Telegram: t.me/hnbofficial H&B official Facebook page: www.facebook.com/hnbexchange/?modal=a... H&B Twitter: twitter.com/HongKong_HB