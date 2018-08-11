JOB OPPORTUNITY FOR FULL-STACK DEVELOPERS.
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Web Development. Understand how the web works. Requests, responses, cookies, sessions, etc..
- PHP
- Ethereum, Bitcoin, ABI (contracts)
- Javascript, CSS, HTML5
- MySql. Basic understanding of relational databases
- Clear understanding of Git.
For this position we need someone that MUST know PHP, Ethereum ABI, MySql, and Git. Otherwise, don’t even bother.
Compensation: 5000-10000$/mo + bonus
Email: support@icolist.guru
Direct naar Forum
BTC/EUR
Meer
»
|
Koers
|
5.351,2100
|
|
Verschil
|
-2,07
(-0,04%)
|Laag
|
5.330,7300
|
|
Volume
|
0
|Hoog
|
5.419,3100
|
|Gem. Volume
|
0
|
11-aug-18 07:29