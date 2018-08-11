Web Development. Understand how the web works. Requests, responses, cookies, sessions, etc..

- PHP

- Ethereum, Bitcoin, ABI (contracts)

- Javascript, CSS, HTML5

- MySql. Basic understanding of relational databases

- Clear understanding of Git.

For this position we need someone that MUST know PHP, Ethereum ABI, MySql, and Git. Otherwise, don’t even bother.

Compensation: 5000-10000$/mo + bonus

Email: support@icolist.guru