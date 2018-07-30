Artificial Intelligence: Using AI in entire investment process.



July 24, 2018



uant funds, or investment funds that select securities using advanced quantitative analysis, were the fastest growing segment of the hedge fund industry last year. As more of them expand their artificial intelligence (AI) strategies, this may pose a challenge for human fund managers in the future, according to US-based quant fund Taaffeite Capital Management.



“There are so many techniques you can use to analyse data and make 24-hour forecasts. There are just so many statistics, AI and machine learning technologies,” says Taaffeite co-founder and CEO Howard Siow.



“These are large evolving fields that people are using to find inefficiencies in the markets. We think it will be very difficult for [human fund] managers to compete against that. That is not to say humans cannot do it as well, but it will certainly be more challenging to beat a computer at a quantitative exercise.”



Computer programmes are able to sift through large amounts of data quickly, detect patterns and take positions based on analysis rather than sentiment. Many quant funds are already using AI, but to varying degrees, with some only using the technology to assist in the information-gathering process or to create a basket of securities.



For instance, Two Sigma — a large US-based quant fund — hired an AI expert from Google Brain in April to expand its AI strategies to go beyond just machine learning and big data. Well-known London-based quant fund Man AHL began incorporating AI into some of its strategies in 2015.



Taaffeite uses AI for the entire process, from choosing investments to automated trading. “We believe that something like trading is a quantitative exercise and it is something computers should be able to do in a less biased way than humans. But it needs to be carefully designed by a human. I think that is where the industry is at the moment,” says Siow.



He co-founded Taaffeite in 2014 with Desmond Lun, a professor of computer science and plant biology at Rutgers University in the US. Lun had created algorithms to predict how cells would behave for research purposes. Utilising his experience in building models, the duo started to build an AI model that could provide consistent returns.



“Anyone can claim to use AI but ultimately, you need to generate returns. So, what we have been working on for the last three to five years is proving that and using our own capital,” says Siow.



“I seeded the fund. We started to develop a strategy and refine the system to what it is today. We are one of the few firms that not only say we do AI but have actually got it to work. We are providing fairly consistent returns at 20% per annum.”



After building the model, the team recruited experienced traders. Siow says all of the company’s chief operating officers have been trading for more than a decade. For instance, Martin Redgard — who joined the team as chief investment officer this year — started trading in 2002 and had run his own proprietary trading firm in Stockholm.



“I believe that is where you start having an understanding of how the markets work. When you have a trading technique, especially in markets that trade 24/7, you would be better off in the long run doing what you know works, but automating it to make it quantitative. We started trading manually 15 years ago, but we moved into coding these strategies very quickly because I had a firm belief that we would have an edge in doing so,” says Redgard.



According to Siow, Taaffeite has a five-year track record and currently has US$35 million under management. Its target was to achieve a return of 15% to 20% per annum after fees over a two to three-year rolling period.



Siow says the fund has seen a return of 20% per annum since it launched. The company’s clients include a Japan-based pension fund and a few institutional investors in Europe and the US.



“These are statistical techniques refined over many years to get them working. Our idea is to have a portfolio where the long and short positions are negatively correlated and are able to offset large left tail events. It is always looking for opportunities,” says Siow.



