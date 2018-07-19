Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

TransEnterix, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of ALF-X Surgical Robotic System (the ALF-X System), a multi-port robotic system, and SurgiBot System, a single-port, laparoscopic surgical platform.

The Company also develops and manufactures laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments.



The Company competes with Applied Medical, Medtronic plc, Intuitive Surgical, Titan Medical, Google and Johnson & Johnson.

(Info: reuters)



