Home  /  Forum  /  Amerikaanse aandelen  /  Forum Transenterix geopend

Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Forum Transenterix geopend

3 Posts
IEX - Forummoderator 19 jul 2018 om 13:22
TransEnterix, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of ALF-X Surgical Robotic System (the ALF-X System), a multi-port robotic system, and SurgiBot System, a single-port, laparoscopic surgical platform.
The Company also develops and manufactures laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments.

The Company competes with Applied Medical, Medtronic plc, Intuitive Surgical, Titan Medical, Google and Johnson & Johnson.
(Info: reuters)

Groet Henk
Transenterix56 20 jul 2018 om 16:53
Heb de forummoderator gevraagd om een forum m.b.t. dit aandeel te maken. In Amerikaanse forums merk ik dat steeds meer mensen in dit aandeel investeren.
Zit zelf sinds april 2017 in dit aandeel. In Oktober 2017 hebben ze de FDA toestemming gekregen voor de verkoop van hun product. Het betreft een robot systeem voor de medische sector waarbij de chirurg achter een console de operatie verzorgt. Jarenlang heeft Intuitive Surgical Inc. het monopolie gehad op dit gebied aangezien zij de enigste leverancier waren van deze apparatuur. Nu is Transenterix dus de 2e speler. Het aandeel wordt gehandeld op Wallstreet. De potentie voor dit aandeel is in mijn ogen gigantisch. Intuitive staat momenteel op Ruim $ 520,00 per aandeel.
Vorig jaar oktober heeft Intuitive zelfs gesplitst door 3. Dus in principe zouden ze vandaag op ruim $ 1500,00 staan. Transenterix staat momenteel op iets meer als $5,0 . De verkopen beginnen op gang te komen en nog meer Fda toestemmingen zijn onderweg. Voor meer informatie:
transenterix.com/
stocktwits.com/symbol/TRXC

Groet Transenterix 56
Transenterix56 21 jul 2018 om 13:33
De eerste in eigen land binnenkort!!!!

www.mmc.nl/nieuws/6491/mmc-zet-in-op-...
