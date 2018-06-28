FX, Forex, foreign exchange market, valutamarkt « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Forex (FX) is the market in which the currencies of the world are traded.



The forex market is the largest, most liquid market in the world, with average traded values that can be trillions of dollars per day. It includes all of the currencies in the world.



Forex transactions take place on either a spot or a forward basis. There is no centralized market for forex transactions, which are executed over the counter and around the clock. The largest foreign exchange markets are located in major financial centers like London, New York, Singapore, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Sydney.



There are some major differences between the forex and other markets:



1. Fewer rules: This means investors aren't held to as strict standards or regulations as those in the stock, futures or options markets. There are no clearing houses and no central bodies that oversee the forex market.



2. Fees and commissions: Since trades don't take place on a traditional exchange, you won't find the same fees or commissions that you would on another market.



3. Full access: There's no cut-off as to when you can and cannot trade. Because the market is open 24 hours a day, you can trade at any time of day.



4. Ease: Because it's such a liquid market, you can get in and out whenever you want and you can buy as much currency as you can afford.



Greetings Henk